Read full article on original website
Related
Biden visits NYC to tout $292M grant for tunnel under Hudson River
NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday showcased a $292 million mega grant that will be used to help build a new rail tunnel beneath the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey, part of a broader effort to draw a contrast between his economic vision and that of Republicans. The money is part […]
AOC among Democrats rumored to be preparing primary challenge to Sen. Gillibrand: Report
As Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) prepares for her second reelection bid, the New York Democrat could face a number of primary challengers from other members of her party, according to reports.
Washington Examiner
Biden’s Coast Guard sends SOS to DeSantis
How bad is the Biden border crisis? So bad that White House staffers can’t even keep track of who they are asking to help bail them out of the catastrophe they created. Last week, after more than 300 Cuban immigrants landed at Dry Tortugas National Park and Key West, Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) declared a state of emergency and activated the Florida National Guard to help manage the situation. He even joked he would send President Joe Biden the bill since it is Biden’s nonexistent immigration enforcement policies that caused the current wave of illegal migration.
'Retire or get fired': Senate GOP campaign committee targets Manchin, red-state Democrats with ad campaign
The Senate GOP’s campaign committee is targeting Joe Manchin and two other Democratic senators from red-leaning states that likely face very challenging reelections in 2024
Dems block Kathy Hochul top judge pick Hector LaSalle in historic NY vote
ALBANY — In just 18 days, Kathy Hochul has gone from being sworn in as the first woman elected governor of New York — to making the wrong kind of history. Political disaster arrived Wednesday when she became the first governor in state history to have a judicial nomination voted down by the state Senate, after its newly-packed Judiciary Committee rejected Hector LaSalle to lead New York’s highest court. “This is a very big deal,” three-term Republican Gov. George Pataki told The Post. “It’s a question of who we have running the state – the governor or radical leftists in the legislature.” The embattled Hochul has claimed...
Murphy is one of America’s most left-leaning governors. So why are N.J. progressives unhappy?
Gov. Phil Murphy came into office five years ago describing himself as a proud progressive Democrat who wanted to make New Jersey “the California of the East Coast.”. His policies have frequently followed suit — a higher minimum wage, a millionaires tax, legal marijuana, stronger gun-safety and abortion-rights laws. All things that burnished his reputation as one of America’s most left-leaning governors.
House GOP to probe Biden family; Biden, McCarthy set to discuss debt limit: live updates
House GOP time their probe of Hunter Biden to the president's State of the Union. This week, Biden focuses on a favorite topic: infrastructure.
Trump calls DeSantis a 'RINO GLOBALIST' as verbal attacks heat up ahead of potential 2024 campaign showdown
The war of words between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis heats up ahead of a likely clash for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination
Sens. Cruz, Manchin introduce bill opposing gas stove ban
Leaders from both sides of the U.S. political spectrum joined forces on Thursday to try to bar the federal government from banning gas-fired stoves, saying it was an example of federal overreach.
Who is the greatest New Jerseyan of all time?
The History Channel is running a special next week called "History's Greatest of All Time" hosted by former NFL great quarterback Peyton Manning. The show plans to try and name the GOAT in every aspect of life. They'll be looking at sports, historical figures, inventors, daredevils, business tycoons, etc. New...
Comments / 0