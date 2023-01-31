Read full article on original website
Related
This California Woman Spent 5 Years Wearing a Heavy Stack of Metal Rings to Make Her Neck Super Long
Known as the 'Giraffe Woman,' Sydney Smith's obsession with giraffes led her to wear a heavy stack of metal rings around her neck for 5 years in an attempt to push down her collarbone and stretch out her neck.
gcaptain.com
US Warships Struggle To Stay At Sea As China’s Fleet Grows
By Tony Capaccio (Bloomberg) US Navy warships have seen fewer days at sea since 2011 because vessels are breaking down more frequently than expected and taking longer to repair, even as the Pentagon struggles to catch up with China’s larger fleet, according to newly disclosed data from congressional analysts.
Comments / 0