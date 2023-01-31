The Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce ("DBCC") proved that it is out with the old and in with the new as it moved forward on January 25th with a demolition of its historical building housed on Martin Luther King Boulevard. The facility has undergone significant wear and tear over the last several years; however, it has lovingly served as the home to the Black Chamber since 1982 and up until 2016, when the Chamber moved its headquarters and operations across the street to the MLK Center.

