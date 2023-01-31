Read full article on original website
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Top Burgers in Dallas 2023Steven DoyleDallas, TX
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rainsMsBirgithDallas, TX
Our downtown getting noticed is nice, but there’s more to come
Dallas is a city filled with strong and unique neighborhoods. And one of them — this city’s vital urban core — is getting some much-deserved national attention. A new study ranked downtown Dallas as the nation’s best downtown living experience, saying that its “unique range of features and amenities” made it a great place “for urban life enthusiasts.”
DeSoto Place 2 Applications Due Tomorrow To Fill Unexpired Term
DESOTO – Applications to fill the unexpired term for DeSoto’s Place 2 seat are due by this Friday and all residents in Place 2 are eligible. After a special council meeting and executive session last week to make an appointment to the seat, the majority of the council said no to DeSoto Mayor Rachel Proctor and Mayor Pro Tem Andre Byrd’s nomination of former city councilmember Patricia Ledbetter.
Dallas Observer
Historian Clarence Glover Keeps Alive the Memory of Black Cotton Farmers and Laborers Who Built the City
Out on a rural piece of land in Lancaster, Clarence Glover stepped up to a structure that sat on a wooden pallet and was wrapped in a blue tarp. Storm clouds overhead spat out a light drizzle as Glover untangled knotted up bits of bungee cable that held the tarp down. When he was done, Glover revealed what was underneath – a 500 pound bale of white gold, otherwise known as cotton.
dallasexpress.com
Building Frequented by Homeless Burns Down
An abandoned building in Denton that was frequented by homeless and vagrants burned down over the weekend. On Sunday evening, nine Denton Fire Department (DFD) units responded to the burning building located on the 500 block of North Locust Street. The abandoned house is near Parkway Street next to the Denton Vacuum Cleaner Center.
She Reps: Jeanetta Collier
This Dallas, Texas resident uses her knowledge of Neuro Linguistic Programming, human development, creative business and leadership development to encourage personal empowerment and peak performance in the person that matters: YOU!. 21 years ago, as a young wife and a mother of two, I was at the peak of my...
Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce Tears Down Current Building, Paves Way for the Future
The Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce ("DBCC") proved that it is out with the old and in with the new as it moved forward on January 25th with a demolition of its historical building housed on Martin Luther King Boulevard. The facility has undergone significant wear and tear over the last several years; however, it has lovingly served as the home to the Black Chamber since 1982 and up until 2016, when the Chamber moved its headquarters and operations across the street to the MLK Center.
North Texas homeless shelters seek volunteers
Hundreds of people across the Dallas-Fort Worth area have turned to emergency shelters this week to escape the cold, icy conditions that have covered the region. That has placed a strain on their resources.
keranews.org
Collin County doesn’t have an emergency homeless shelter despite growing need
Collin County has more than a million residents and is adding more rapidly — but there’s no emergency homeless shelter despite hundreds of people in need. Local advocates who work with the homeless in Collin County say they’re seeing more people in crisis — and they’re not coming over from Dallas County. Shanette Eaden, the housing and community services manager for the city of Plano, said they’re local residents.
Man who fatally shot Dallas officer in 2007 is executed
HOUSTON — A man convicted of fatally shooting a Dallas police officer nearly 16 years ago after a high-speed chase was executed on Wednesday. Wesley Ruiz, 43, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas, for the March 2007 killing of Dallas Police Senior Corporal Mark Nix.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Dallas’ New Dr. Death?
If there is anyone out there reading this who hasn’t heard of “Dr. Death,” I suggest you listen to the Podcast, watch the documentary “Dr. Death Undoctored,” watch the “American Greed” episode about the case, or heck … just Google him. You’ll likely catch me on there talking about the case and the multiple patients of his I had the privilege of representing. And, if you get hooked on the story, you’ll also likely hear me talking about the institutional issues which allowed him to keep hurting patients.
No School Friday: DFW Area School Closures/Delays On February 3
We’ve begun to thaw out from this week’s winter weather event as the temperatures are rising. But, with some lingering precipitation, a few area power outages and roads still hazardous in some areas, some local school districts have decided to remain closed tomorrow. We will continue to update this story as we receive official word from local districts.
dmagazine.com
Dallas, Richardson, and Other North Texas School Districts Close on Tuesday
Last Updated, 1/30, 6:30 p.m. The winter weather returned in earnest on Monday morning, and some major school districts are shutting down on Tuesday. Arlington, Cedar Hill, Dallas, Garland, Grand Prairie, Irving, Keller, and Richardson schools will be closed as district officials expect unsafe conditions after sunrise. School districts will...
TX Has One of the Top 2 Best Places to Live in the Entire U.S.
“Sandwich Generation”: adults with at least one living parent age 65+ and who are either raising a child younger than 18 or providing financial support to a grown child age 18 or older. THE SANDWICH GENERATION CHALLENGES. Right now those who fall into the sandwich generation are stressed, there's...
texasmetronews.com
First Lady Andrea Charmaine King
Andrea Charmaine King was born January 26, 1972, to Ernest Eugene Mason Sr. & Wilma Louis Mason in Dallas, TX. She was a graduate of W. T. White High School Class of 1989 and studied at Pima Community College in Tuscan Arizona then El Centro College in Dallas, TX. She completed her education at Southern New Hampshire University obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: School districts split on decision to delay, cancel classes Friday
Things are thawing out across North Texas on Thursday, but with temperatures expected to drop back below freezing overnight school districts are making some tough decisions about how to handle class on Friday. Fort Worth ISD announced it would be closed Friday . This came after the district had a...
Dallas ISD to reopen schools Friday on 2-hour delay, other school districts remain closed
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas ISD announced late Thursday afternoon that its schools will reopen Friday, but with a two-hour delay.That means buses will operate two hours later than normal.Denton ISD also announced it's schools will start Friday two hours later than its regular schedule.But Fort Worth ISD, Arlington ISD, Irving ISD, Duncanville ISD, and Mansfield ISD are among the districts announced their schools will be closed Friday.There are a lot of factors considered before school districts decide whether to reopen.In Dallas ISD Thursday, the Chief of Operations David Bates told CBS 11 they inspected its 250 school campuses, inside and...
DFW Area Thursday School Cancellations
It seems like winter break just ended, but Mother Nature has given kids the gift of three ‘snow’ days this week as more schools are canceling classes for Thursday but hopeful the kids can return to the classrooms on Friday. We’ll continue to update as more schools announce their plans.
New Details Emerge About Missing Monkeys From Dallas Zoo
Two monkeys that went missing from the Dallas Zoo this week have been found.
Dallas Observer
Blackjack Pizza Might Have the Most Underrated Burger in Dallas
More than any other food, Dallas is a city defined by burgers. Ask any North Texan for a burger recommendation — lifelong residents and recent transplants — and they’ll likely rattle off five or six places in quick succession that they swear by unequivocally. A few staple...
DFW winter storm: How Dallas is handling the ice
DALLAS — The City of Dallas has been busy dealing with issues created by the winter storm the past two days while responding to hundreds of emergency calls. In the past 24 hours, the Dallas Fire Department has responded to more than 750 accidents. There have also been 200 calls to animal services for 200 calls for animals left out in the cold, with 49 violations issued.
