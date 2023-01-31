Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Top Burgers in Dallas 2023Steven DoyleDallas, TX
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rainsMsBirgithDallas, TX
Related
Dallas Observer
Quick Look: Reggae Wings & Tings. Is it a Hidden Gem?
We recently posted our story on essential hidden gems of Dallas to the Observer Facebook page, and one of the commenters recommended Reggae Wings & Tings in Mesquite. Intrigued, and because we are nothing if not accommodating, we ventured out to see what was up with this little spot that specializes in Jamaican cuisine including jerk chicken, wings, curry goat, salt fish, steamed cabbage and, to quote its website, “lord more.”
Dallas Observer
Denton's Flying Tomato (aka The Tomato Pizza) Is Plotting a Comeback
For more than two decades The Flying Tomato — later just The Tomato — was a quintessential college pizza hangout across from the University of North Texas in Denton. Becky and Robert Slusarski opened the restaurant in 1984, and it was part of a special Fry Street era, uniquely weird and perfect.
Dallas Observer
Emporium Pies Needs a Name For Its New Pie
Emporium Pies, Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters and 5 Mile Chocolate have collaborated on a new pie recipe, and now there's a contest to name this creation through Feb. 8. The winner gets a free pie and, one would assume, bragging rights. The new pie contains espresso from Oak Cliff Coffee...
Alexander’s Mex Cuisine serving authentic Mexican food and Tex-Mex to Plano
Alexander's Mex Cuisine serves a variety of authentic Mexican food as well as Tex-Mex. (Courtesy Alexander's Mex Cuisine) Alexander’s Mex Cuisine opened in Plano on Jan. 26 according to a spokesperson for the company. The new restaurant is located at 2237 W. 15th St. Alexander’s serves a combination of authentic Mexican food and Tex-Mex, and the menu features enchiladas, tacos, tortas, soups, salads, fajitas and more. 469-366-9400. www.alexandersmexcuisine.com.
Lewisville restaurant highly ranked in Yelp’s Top 100 Pizza Spots list
Motor City Pizza in Lewisville was recently ranked as one of the best pizza joints in the country by Yelp, the popular restaurant review app. “We searched all through the U.S. and Canada to find the best spots to savor a slice, whether you prefer thin-crust or deep-dish, red or white sauce, dozens of toppings or just a dusting of cheese,” the Yelp blog post says.
Dallas Observer
Hey, Micah Parsons, Here's Where To Get the Best Oxtail Around Dallas
In early January, Dallas Cowboy running back Ezekiel Elliott asked on Twitter where one could find good bean pie locally. We gave him some tips. Now we’d like to help another Dallas Cowboy, this time outside linebacker Micah Parsons. Over the weekend, Parsons asked the Twitterverse where has the best oxtail in Texas. (We’re going to stick to local places.)
Dallas Observer
The Best Things To Do, Feb. 1–7
It's that time of year when we get a slight taste of winter in Dallas, and everyone and everything goes haywire. People show up late because of traffic caused by someone who doesn't realize that icy roads can make their car drive into the path of an oncoming vehicle, and now that appointment you planned for months gets canceled because an inch of snow in the South causes as much fear as staring down an army of the undead. So ... Why not watch something where the mistakes are intentional and well-choreographed? The WaterTower Theatre (15650 Addison Road) in association with Stage West Theatre is bringing Mischief Theatre's award-winning farce The Play That Goes Wrong to Addison, a full immersive comedy production about a regional theater troupe's staging of a murder mystery. Cast members will forget their lines, props will break and fall off walls and lighting cues will go awry. The show opens at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, with additional performances at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until Feb. 12. The 7:30 p.m. show on Thursday, Feb. 9, will have an American sign language interpreter. Tickets are $43 per person and can be purchased at the box office or online at watertowertheatre.org.
Dallas’ one-stop shop that combines, grocery stores, lunch spots & gift shops
DALLAS (KDAF) – We love finding hot spots around the Dallas area and recently, Inside DFW got an inside look at a one-stop shop that combines grocery stores, lunch spots, and gift shops. When you think of a one-stop shop, you’re thinking of somewhere you can grab a bite...
Dallas Observer
Blackjack Pizza Might Have the Most Underrated Burger in Dallas
More than any other food, Dallas is a city defined by burgers. Ask any North Texan for a burger recommendation — lifelong residents and recent transplants — and they’ll likely rattle off five or six places in quick succession that they swear by unequivocally. A few staple...
The Top 6 Most Romantic Valentine’s Dinners In Dallas & Collin County
If you are in need of a plan for Feb. 14, have a look at our favorite picks for romantic dinners in Collin County. From a dinner powered by the aphrodisiac effects of seafood to a Mexican menu to spice things up to tea with the gals, whatever your heart desires this St. Valentine’s Day you’ll find right here.
Got beef? Here’s where more Portillo’s locations opening up in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) – What’s life without another location serving up some Chicago-style hot dogs, beef, burgers, and more? Portillo’s is setting up some more shops around North Texas for your dining pleasure. First, it was the beef bus and then, it was the grand opening of the...
Top Burgers in Dallas 2023
We have compiled some of our favorite burgers in Dallas but left off the cheffy burgers, those made by some of our top chefs in top Dallas restaurants. We will come out with that delicious list soon.
DFW Chick-fil-A Restaurants Are Offering Free Chicken Nuggets
Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth-area are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée to customers from Monday, February 6 through Friday, February 10. Guests can visit participating restaurants and redeem their free entrée via the Chick-fil-A One app. “We look forward to rewarding our loyal Dallas-Fort Worth...
Portillo's announces two more locations coming to North Texas
DALLAS — One of the most famous Chicago-based restaurants has grown its presence in North Texas. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago street food, announced Thursday it will be opening two more locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. One location will be in Arlington, and the other will be located in Allen.
Dallas Observer
Historian Clarence Glover Keeps Alive the Memory of Black Cotton Farmers and Laborers Who Built the City
Out on a rural piece of land in Lancaster, Clarence Glover stepped up to a structure that sat on a wooden pallet and was wrapped in a blue tarp. Storm clouds overhead spat out a light drizzle as Glover untangled knotted up bits of bungee cable that held the tarp down. When he was done, Glover revealed what was underneath – a 500 pound bale of white gold, otherwise known as cotton.
Tom Thumb, Target among few businesses still open amid winter weather in North Texas
If you're running low on household goods or need to grab something to eat, some North Texas businesses will still be open for at least part of Wednesday.GROCERY STORESBerkley's Market in Dallas is open until 5 p.m. today.Kroger is open for regular business hours but deliveries will be limited according to their site. North Texas HEB stores will open their doors at 8 a.m. according to their website.Market Street will close at 8 p.m. this evening and reopen tomorrow at 7 a.m. Target is open until 10 p.m. today.Tom Thumb stores will open at 9 a.m., according to a post on their Instagram.Roy Pope...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing distribution center, store in Lewisville
Bed Bath & Beyond this week announced that it is closing another 87 stores, including the one in Lewisville, as well as a distribution center in Lewisville, according to reports. The struggling home goods retailer in 2016 leased the 800,000-square-foot warehouse in Lewisville to be an e-commerce center. The Dallas...
texasmetronews.com
First Lady Andrea Charmaine King
Andrea Charmaine King was born January 26, 1972, to Ernest Eugene Mason Sr. & Wilma Louis Mason in Dallas, TX. She was a graduate of W. T. White High School Class of 1989 and studied at Pima Community College in Tuscan Arizona then El Centro College in Dallas, TX. She completed her education at Southern New Hampshire University obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
fox4news.com
Horse pulls sledding kids in Lancaster
Celebrating the ice and snow, Texas style! Children in Lancaster, Texas have some fun getting pulled on their sled behind a horse on Tuesday.
WFAA
DFW ICE STORM: Are we finally melting?
WFAA's Megan Mitchell had an update from Fort Worth, where some of the ice was turning to slush. Here's what we're seeing.
Comments / 1