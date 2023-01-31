It's that time of year when we get a slight taste of winter in Dallas, and everyone and everything goes haywire. People show up late because of traffic caused by someone who doesn't realize that icy roads can make their car drive into the path of an oncoming vehicle, and now that appointment you planned for months gets canceled because an inch of snow in the South causes as much fear as staring down an army of the undead. So ... Why not watch something where the mistakes are intentional and well-choreographed? The WaterTower Theatre (15650 Addison Road) in association with Stage West Theatre is bringing Mischief Theatre's award-winning farce The Play That Goes Wrong to Addison, a full immersive comedy production about a regional theater troupe's staging of a murder mystery. Cast members will forget their lines, props will break and fall off walls and lighting cues will go awry. The show opens at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, with additional performances at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until Feb. 12. The 7:30 p.m. show on Thursday, Feb. 9, will have an American sign language interpreter. Tickets are $43 per person and can be purchased at the box office or online at watertowertheatre.org.

