Dallas, TX

Dallas Observer

Quick Look: Reggae Wings & Tings. Is it a Hidden Gem?

We recently posted our story on essential hidden gems of Dallas to the Observer Facebook page, and one of the commenters recommended Reggae Wings & Tings in Mesquite. Intrigued, and because we are nothing if not accommodating, we ventured out to see what was up with this little spot that specializes in Jamaican cuisine including jerk chicken, wings, curry goat, salt fish, steamed cabbage and, to quote its website, “lord more.”
MESQUITE, TX
Dallas Observer

Denton's Flying Tomato (aka The Tomato Pizza) Is Plotting a Comeback

For more than two decades The Flying Tomato — later just The Tomato — was a quintessential college pizza hangout across from the University of North Texas in Denton. Becky and Robert Slusarski opened the restaurant in 1984, and it was part of a special Fry Street era, uniquely weird and perfect.
DENTON, TX
Dallas Observer

Emporium Pies Needs a Name For Its New Pie

Emporium Pies, Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters and 5 Mile Chocolate have collaborated on a new pie recipe, and now there's a contest to name this creation through Feb. 8. The winner gets a free pie and, one would assume, bragging rights. The new pie contains espresso from Oak Cliff Coffee...
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Alexander’s Mex Cuisine serving authentic Mexican food and Tex-Mex to Plano

Alexander's Mex Cuisine serves a variety of authentic Mexican food as well as Tex-Mex. (Courtesy Alexander's Mex Cuisine) Alexander’s Mex Cuisine opened in Plano on Jan. 26 according to a spokesperson for the company. The new restaurant is located at 2237 W. 15th St. Alexander’s serves a combination of authentic Mexican food and Tex-Mex, and the menu features enchiladas, tacos, tortas, soups, salads, fajitas and more. 469-366-9400. www.alexandersmexcuisine.com.
PLANO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lewisville restaurant highly ranked in Yelp’s Top 100 Pizza Spots list

Motor City Pizza in Lewisville was recently ranked as one of the best pizza joints in the country by Yelp, the popular restaurant review app. “We searched all through the U.S. and Canada to find the best spots to savor a slice, whether you prefer thin-crust or deep-dish, red or white sauce, dozens of toppings or just a dusting of cheese,” the Yelp blog post says.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Dallas Observer

Hey, Micah Parsons, Here's Where To Get the Best Oxtail Around Dallas

In early January, Dallas Cowboy running back Ezekiel Elliott asked on Twitter where one could find good bean pie locally. We gave him some tips. Now we’d like to help another Dallas Cowboy, this time outside linebacker Micah Parsons. Over the weekend, Parsons asked the Twitterverse where has the best oxtail in Texas. (We’re going to stick to local places.)
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

The Best Things To Do, Feb. 1–7

It's that time of year when we get a slight taste of winter in Dallas, and everyone and everything goes haywire. People show up late because of traffic caused by someone who doesn't realize that icy roads can make their car drive into the path of an oncoming vehicle, and now that appointment you planned for months gets canceled because an inch of snow in the South causes as much fear as staring down an army of the undead. So ... Why not watch something where the mistakes are intentional and well-choreographed? The WaterTower Theatre (15650 Addison Road) in association with Stage West Theatre is bringing Mischief Theatre's award-winning farce The Play That Goes Wrong to Addison, a full immersive comedy production about a regional theater troupe's staging of a murder mystery. Cast members will forget their lines, props will break and fall off walls and lighting cues will go awry. The show opens at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, with additional performances at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until Feb. 12. The 7:30 p.m. show on Thursday, Feb. 9, will have an American sign language interpreter. Tickets are $43 per person and can be purchased at the box office or online at watertowertheatre.org.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Blackjack Pizza Might Have the Most Underrated Burger in Dallas

More than any other food, Dallas is a city defined by burgers. Ask any North Texan for a burger recommendation — lifelong residents and recent transplants — and they’ll likely rattle off five or six places in quick succession that they swear by unequivocally. A few staple...
DALLAS, TX
Steven Doyle

Top Burgers in Dallas 2023

We have compiled some of our favorite burgers in Dallas but left off the cheffy burgers, those made by some of our top chefs in top Dallas restaurants. We will come out with that delicious list soon.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

DFW Chick-fil-A Restaurants Are Offering Free Chicken Nuggets

Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth-area are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée to customers from Monday, February 6 through Friday, February 10. Guests can visit participating restaurants and redeem their free entrée via the Chick-fil-A One app. “We look forward to rewarding our loyal Dallas-Fort Worth...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Portillo's announces two more locations coming to North Texas

DALLAS — One of the most famous Chicago-based restaurants has grown its presence in North Texas. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago street food, announced Thursday it will be opening two more locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. One location will be in Arlington, and the other will be located in Allen.
ARLINGTON, TX
Dallas Observer

Historian Clarence Glover Keeps Alive the Memory of Black Cotton Farmers and Laborers Who Built the City

Out on a rural piece of land in Lancaster, Clarence Glover stepped up to a structure that sat on a wooden pallet and was wrapped in a blue tarp. Storm clouds overhead spat out a light drizzle as Glover untangled knotted up bits of bungee cable that held the tarp down. When he was done, Glover revealed what was underneath – a 500 pound bale of white gold, otherwise known as cotton.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Tom Thumb, Target among few businesses still open amid winter weather in North Texas

If you're running low on household goods or need to grab something to eat, some North Texas businesses will still be open for at least part of Wednesday.GROCERY STORESBerkley's Market in Dallas is open until 5 p.m. today.Kroger is open for regular business hours but deliveries will be limited according to their site.  North Texas HEB stores will open their doors at 8 a.m. according to their website.Market Street will close at 8 p.m. this evening and reopen tomorrow at 7 a.m. Target is open until 10 p.m. today.Tom Thumb stores will open at 9 a.m., according to a post on their Instagram.Roy Pope...
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

First Lady Andrea Charmaine King

Andrea Charmaine King was born January 26, 1972, to Ernest Eugene Mason Sr. & Wilma Louis Mason in Dallas, TX. She was a graduate of W. T. White High School Class of 1989 and studied at Pima Community College in Tuscan Arizona then El Centro College in Dallas, TX. She completed her education at Southern New Hampshire University obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
DALLAS, TX

