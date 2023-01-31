DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Denton County leaders are warning residents about a potential ice storm in the forecast.It comes after Denton police officers responded to nearly 100 accidents on icy roads.The City of Denton has crews operating sand trucks around the clock.Michelle Lopez ventured out to go grocery shopping and said she drove cautiously. "I think the roads are treacherous. We just don't know how to drive in Texas on ice. We don't have the tires for it, we don't have patience for it."Another Denton resident also found the roads slick. "They're bad actually, pretty slippery. We slid all the...

DENTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO