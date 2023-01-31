ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

Dallas Observer

Denton's Flying Tomato (aka The Tomato Pizza) Is Plotting a Comeback

For more than two decades The Flying Tomato — later just The Tomato — was a quintessential college pizza hangout across from the University of North Texas in Denton. Becky and Robert Slusarski opened the restaurant in 1984, and it was part of a special Fry Street era, uniquely weird and perfect.
DENTON, TX
Dallas Observer

Historian Clarence Glover Keeps Alive the Memory of Black Cotton Farmers and Laborers Who Built the City

Out on a rural piece of land in Lancaster, Clarence Glover stepped up to a structure that sat on a wooden pallet and was wrapped in a blue tarp. Storm clouds overhead spat out a light drizzle as Glover untangled knotted up bits of bungee cable that held the tarp down. When he was done, Glover revealed what was underneath – a 500 pound bale of white gold, otherwise known as cotton.
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

Texomans remember Sherman Riot of 1930

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Grayson United and the 1930 Sherman Riot Marker Committee are teaming up to remember an event that took place almost 93 years ago. On May 9, 1930, George Hughes — who was Black — was accused of sexually assaulting a white woman. He was later brought to the Grayson County Courthouse. That same day, a mob burned the courthouse to the ground.
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Where do you set your thermostat?

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — We all like to feel warm inside our homes... but how warm is it for you?. Data from Today's Homeowner, a magazine keeping an eye on home trends, found that residents of the Sooner State and Lone Star State like to keep things nice and toasty.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Warm to start, cold to end… a January recap

(KTEN) – After an exceptionally warm start to the new year, the first month of 2023 had a brutally cold end. Record warmth hit Texoma with temperatures in the 80s on January 10 and January 11, allowing Sherman, Texas to break the record high temp for those two consecutive days.
SHERMAN, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lewisville restaurant highly ranked in Yelp’s Top 100 Pizza Spots list

Motor City Pizza in Lewisville was recently ranked as one of the best pizza joints in the country by Yelp, the popular restaurant review app. “We searched all through the U.S. and Canada to find the best spots to savor a slice, whether you prefer thin-crust or deep-dish, red or white sauce, dozens of toppings or just a dusting of cheese,” the Yelp blog post says.
LEWISVILLE, TX
KXII.com

Latest on road conditions in southern Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather Service expects a new wave of snow to change that. Windmills were frozen and News 12 spotted many drivers traveling at a regular speed north of Springer. But in Love County, the roads were more hazardous.
ARDMORE, OK
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Denton, TX

The city of Denton serves as the administrative center for Texas' Denton County. It is a suburb of Dallas and Fort Worth in the northern section of the metro area, and it is well-known for its thriving arts and music scene and educational opportunities. At its heart stands the impressive...
DENTON, TX
WFAA

Multiple boats destroyed in fire at Lake Ray Hubbard

ROCKWALL, Texas — Multiple boats were destroyed in a fire at Lake Ray Hubbard on Monday evening, according to officials. Dallas Fire-Rescue said it responded to calls around 5:33 p.m. about a fire at the Chandler's Landing marina on Harborview Drive in Rockwall. Officials reported that at least three...
ROCKWALL, TX
KXII.com

Durant Police describe roads as hazardous and slick

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -In Durant, Police describe roads as slick, icy and hazardous. Detective Brandon Mitchell advises you to stay home if possible. If you do have to leave the house, give yourself extra time and drive slowly. “Since yesterday, since the storm has arrived, we’ve worked over 20 motor...
DURANT, OK
CBS DFW

Denton police respond to nearly 100 accidents on icy roads, more on the way

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Denton County leaders are warning residents about a potential ice storm in the forecast.It comes after Denton police officers responded to nearly 100 accidents on icy roads.The City of Denton has crews operating sand trucks around the clock.Michelle Lopez ventured out to go grocery shopping and said she drove cautiously. "I think the roads are treacherous. We just don't know how to drive in Texas on ice. We don't have the tires for it, we don't have patience for it."Another Denton resident also found the roads slick. "They're bad actually, pretty slippery. We slid all the...
DENTON, TX
KXII.com

Sherman Police tells drivers not to let their guard down

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Much of our ice is melted for now but it may refreeze as we go into the night. Temperatures will stay below freezing Wednesday night; making things tougher on the roads with bridges likely the most vulnerable spots. Sgt. Brett Mullen with Sherman Police said to be...
SHERMAN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

School Superintendents Work Through the Night Addressing Closures

Most schools across the area will close on a second day due to the winter weather. It doesn’t take long for parents and even the kids to get tired of a snow day but the games around the kitchen table are a much better choice than playing them on the playground these days.
LEWISVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

Collin County resident wins $1M from scratch-off lottery ticket

BLUE RIDGE, Texas - A resident from Blue Ridge is a million dollars richer after getting some good luck on a Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket. The person, who decided to remain anonymous, won exactly $1 million. The ticket was sold at the Quick Check convenience store on McKinney Street...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX

