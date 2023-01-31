Read full article on original website
Fireball whisky lawsuit: Lawyer details case against liquor producer
A woman is suing the maker of Fireball saying that it has created an almost nearly identical product to its well known cinnamon whisky product that doesn't actually contain whisky.
Fireball Is Being Sued For $5M For Misleading Customers
Looks like Fireball is under fire...A woman from Illinois is suing the company's parent company after she found out that some of their mini bottles don't have any whisky in them. The parent company Sazerac Company actually makes 2 kinds of Fireball - Fireball Cinnamon and Fireball Whisky - in...
Those mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don't actually contain whiskey; lawsuit alleges misleading labeling
Fireball Cinnamon doesn't contain whiskey and the alcohol content prompted a mislabeling lawsuit against Fireball's maker, Sazerac Company, Inc.
Customer Files Fireball Class Action Over 'Whisky' Mini-Bottles
Anna Marquez is fired up over faux whiskey, per a new lawsuit against Fireball manufacturer Sazerac.
