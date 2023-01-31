ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peekskill, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Person Struck, Killed By MTA Train In Dover Plains

One person was killed after being struck by a Metro-North train in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1 near Dover Furnace Road in Dover Plains on Metro-North's Harlem Wassaic Branch. An individual who made contact with a train is deceased,...
DOVER PLAINS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal pedestrian-train accident in Dutchess County

DOVER – A pedestrian was struck and killed by Metro-North commuter train 910 around 6:36 a.m. on Wednesday, an MTA spokesman said. The incident involving the southbound train occurred on the Harlem Line near Dover Furnace Road between the Wassaic and Harlem Valley stations. MTA Police were investigating. and...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

ID Released For Peekskill Woman Struck, Killed By Train

The identity of a woman killed after being hit by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester has been released. The woman is identified as 59-year-old Anna Hongach of Peekskill, who was hit by a Metro-North train on Monday, Jan. 30 around 6 a.m. in Peekskill at the Hudson Avenue crossing, Metro-North officials said.
PEEKSKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pedestrian seriously injured in hit and run

MOUNT KISCO – Westchester County Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the vehicle that struck and seriously injured a pedestrian at the intersection of Main and Boltis streets in Mount Kisco. The incident occurred at 5:49 p.m. Sunday when a dark-colored SUV turned left from Main...
MOUNT KISCO, NY
CNY News

Wanted New York State Man Comments On Wanted Ad In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man is going viral for commenting on his own wanted post. Many found his comment hilarious. Others were shocked. The Town of Newburgh Police Department has named Wednesday "warrant Wednesday." Warrant Wednesday In Newburgh, New York. Just about every Wednesday, the police department shares mug shots and...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Westchester bus system tops over 100 hybrid or electric buses

WHITE PLAINS – Westchester County has announced the completion of the 106 hybrid-electric 40-foot bus delivery. The county fleet now 88 percent hybrid or electric vehicles. The new bus seats 40 riders and includes amenities like a bike rack, USB charging ports at every seat, and a driver protective shield. Each bus had a price tag of $715,721 and was approximately 70 percent federally funded.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Mother, Son Lose Everything In Port Chester House Fire: Here's How To Help

A mother and son lost who lost all of their belongings in a Westchester County house fire are now seeking help from the community in rebuilding their lives. The blaze happened on Tuesday evening, Jan. 31, around 6:40 p.m., when firefighters responded to a two-and-a-half-story home in Port Chester on Soundview Street that had caught on fire, according to the Port Chester Fire Department.
PORT CHESTER, NY
NBC Connecticut

I-95 South in Norwalk Clears After Crash

Interstate 95 South was backed up Tuesday morning after a crash and ambulances and several fire vehicles responded. The crash was between exits 17 and 16 and several vehicles were involved, according to CTRoads.org. No additional information was immediately available.
NORWALK, CT
News 12

Headlines: Assassination plot in Yonkers, Mount Kisco hit-and-run, pit bull shot by police

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. A Yonkers man faces federal charges stemming from a plot to assassinate an Iranian dissident. Khalid Mehdiyev, 29, faces charges including murder for hire, conspiracy to commit money laundering and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He was arrested last July outside the Brooklyn home of the apparent target -- an Iranian dissident journalist. At that time, authorities say he was in possession of a Chinese-made AK-47-style assault rifle.
YONKERS, NY
WIBX 950

TLC show 'American Chopper' Orange County Choppers Headquarters in Newburgh Abandoned & For Sale

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In 2003, a father-son business reality show hit the Discovery Channel. It was called American Chopper and it followed the custom motorcycle building business of the Teutul family out of Newburgh, NY. Paul Sr. owned the shop with sons Paul Jr and Mikey working in the business. There was a slew of cast and characters. The center of the show wasn't just the amazing custom motorcycles built for celebrities and others, it was the volatile relationship between Sr. and Jr. The show ran for 12 seasons before the two could no longer get along. It ended up in lawsuits and the two not talking for ten plus years. In the past few years, the business moved to Florida. This left the 61,000-square-foot headquarters for sale and abandoned. Take a look at what remains of Ocean County Choppers.
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $35,000

POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 in Pound Ridge is listed at $35,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
POUND RIDGE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

OSI unveils West of Hudson Greenway Trails Vision Plan

NEW YORK – The Open Space Institute has unveiled a plan to develop a multi-use trail network connecting the Hudson Valley’s network of scenic trails, diverse communities, and renown green spaces. The visioning effort would develop a trail network that would span more than 250 miles and connect...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy