Person Struck, Killed By MTA Train In Dover Plains
One person was killed after being struck by a Metro-North train in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1 near Dover Furnace Road in Dover Plains on Metro-North's Harlem Wassaic Branch. An individual who made contact with a train is deceased,...
Person fatally struck by Metro-North train in Dutchess County
Wassaic Branch service between Wassaic and Harlem Valley-Wingdale had to be replaced by buses for several hours this morning during the investigation.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal pedestrian-train accident in Dutchess County
DOVER – A pedestrian was struck and killed by Metro-North commuter train 910 around 6:36 a.m. on Wednesday, an MTA spokesman said. The incident involving the southbound train occurred on the Harlem Line near Dover Furnace Road between the Wassaic and Harlem Valley stations. MTA Police were investigating. and...
Truck Carrying Potatoes Slams Into Bridge in Lower Hudson Valley
Never fun having your commute halted by accidents. Especially when these crashes are completely avoidable. There's a reason why there's a rule that says no commercial vehicles, trucks, or tractor trailers are permitted on state parkways. According to NYC.gov, some bridges on the parkways have clearances as low as 6'11''. Some people apparently, still didn't get the memo.
ID Released For Peekskill Woman Struck, Killed By Train
The identity of a woman killed after being hit by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester has been released. The woman is identified as 59-year-old Anna Hongach of Peekskill, who was hit by a Metro-North train on Monday, Jan. 30 around 6 a.m. in Peekskill at the Hudson Avenue crossing, Metro-North officials said.
Update: Person Killed By Train In Peekskill, Metro-North Service Resumes
A person was killed after being hit by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester. The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 30 around 6 a.m. in Peekskill at the Hudson Avenue crossing, Metro-North officials said. The person's identity has not yet been released pending notification of their family. The incident caused...
Person Struck By Train: Metro-North Service Resumes With Delays In Northern Westchester
Click here for a new, updated story - Person Killed By Train In Northern Westchester, Metro-North Service ResumesService has resumed after a person was struck by a Metro-North train in Northern Westchester.The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 in Peekskill.At around 6:45 a.m., Met…
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit and run
MOUNT KISCO – Westchester County Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the vehicle that struck and seriously injured a pedestrian at the intersection of Main and Boltis streets in Mount Kisco. The incident occurred at 5:49 p.m. Sunday when a dark-colored SUV turned left from Main...
Wanted New York State Man Comments On Wanted Ad In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man is going viral for commenting on his own wanted post. Many found his comment hilarious. Others were shocked. The Town of Newburgh Police Department has named Wednesday "warrant Wednesday." Warrant Wednesday In Newburgh, New York. Just about every Wednesday, the police department shares mug shots and...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Westchester bus system tops over 100 hybrid or electric buses
WHITE PLAINS – Westchester County has announced the completion of the 106 hybrid-electric 40-foot bus delivery. The county fleet now 88 percent hybrid or electric vehicles. The new bus seats 40 riders and includes amenities like a bike rack, USB charging ports at every seat, and a driver protective shield. Each bus had a price tag of $715,721 and was approximately 70 percent federally funded.
PD: Man Nearly Killed Inside Hudson Valley, New York Business
Police found a man bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds. On Monday, police in Putnam County responded to a reported stabbing at a business. Around 10 p.m., the Carmel Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at a business in the 800 block of State Route 6. Upon arrival, responding...
Mother, Son Lose Everything In Port Chester House Fire: Here's How To Help
A mother and son lost who lost all of their belongings in a Westchester County house fire are now seeking help from the community in rebuilding their lives. The blaze happened on Tuesday evening, Jan. 31, around 6:40 p.m., when firefighters responded to a two-and-a-half-story home in Port Chester on Soundview Street that had caught on fire, according to the Port Chester Fire Department.
NBC Connecticut
I-95 South in Norwalk Clears After Crash
Interstate 95 South was backed up Tuesday morning after a crash and ambulances and several fire vehicles responded. The crash was between exits 17 and 16 and several vehicles were involved, according to CTRoads.org. No additional information was immediately available.
News 12
Headlines: Assassination plot in Yonkers, Mount Kisco hit-and-run, pit bull shot by police
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. A Yonkers man faces federal charges stemming from a plot to assassinate an Iranian dissident. Khalid Mehdiyev, 29, faces charges including murder for hire, conspiracy to commit money laundering and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He was arrested last July outside the Brooklyn home of the apparent target -- an Iranian dissident journalist. At that time, authorities say he was in possession of a Chinese-made AK-47-style assault rifle.
TLC show 'American Chopper' Orange County Choppers Headquarters in Newburgh Abandoned & For Sale
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In 2003, a father-son business reality show hit the Discovery Channel. It was called American Chopper and it followed the custom motorcycle building business of the Teutul family out of Newburgh, NY. Paul Sr. owned the shop with sons Paul Jr and Mikey working in the business. There was a slew of cast and characters. The center of the show wasn't just the amazing custom motorcycles built for celebrities and others, it was the volatile relationship between Sr. and Jr. The show ran for 12 seasons before the two could no longer get along. It ended up in lawsuits and the two not talking for ten plus years. In the past few years, the business moved to Florida. This left the 61,000-square-foot headquarters for sale and abandoned. Take a look at what remains of Ocean County Choppers.
316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $35,000
POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 in Pound Ridge is listed at $35,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
1 Dead, 2 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Ramapo Crash
One person was killed and two others injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. The crash took place in Rockland County around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 on Airmont Road and Route 59 in Ramapo. An investigation into the crash found that a 2012 Nissan Rogue, driven...
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
20/20 Probes Murder of Coach, Dad That ‘Divided’ Hudson Valley, New York
This week, ABC's 20/20 is going to investigate the murder of a Hudson Valley father that has "divided the community." 20/20 is looking into the murder of Christopher Grover, the conviction of his girlfriend, Nicole "Nikki" Addimando and her reduced sentence. Dutchess County Gymnastics Coach Killed Inside Poughkeepsie, New York...
Mid-Hudson News Network
OSI unveils West of Hudson Greenway Trails Vision Plan
NEW YORK – The Open Space Institute has unveiled a plan to develop a multi-use trail network connecting the Hudson Valley’s network of scenic trails, diverse communities, and renown green spaces. The visioning effort would develop a trail network that would span more than 250 miles and connect...
