ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida’s red flag gun law enforced haphazardly five years after Parkland massacre inspired legislation, research shows

floridabulldog.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 66

gary dumoulin
2d ago

Noreen Marcus, FYI gun ownership is a constitutionally protected right and can't be taken away on the whim of a judge. Imagine how you would feel if a judge could take away your right to publish articles.

Reply(2)
10
Chad Ali
2d ago

Red flag is a back door for gun control. We need armed security officers in all schools. Not one cop walking around, we need a response team of 15 officers in all schools. Gun laws only hurt law abiding citizens.

Reply
6
John Secreti
2d ago

illegal laws are not enforceable! since when are you convicted of a crime before your day in court. red flag laws are a direct violation of your 4th and 2nd amendments. it sounds like a good idea but taking or seizing your property without just cause or a warrant is difficult to prove in a court of law. depriving ones ability to exercise the right of self preservation is a direct violation of your civil rights. based on a call from your neighbor because he doesn't like the way you part your hair! I can see it if the person has created a felony or injury to others or themselves. but the problem is people like to use the force of police because of their feelings. things aren't based on what you might think would happen, there has to be just cause. in most cases it's not.

Reply(2)
3
Related
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Accused of Declaring War on Blacks in Florida

February is Black History Month in America, and Black lawmakers, alongside activists, are playing the race card against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers for acknowledging the monthly celebration of African-American history in the U.S. Gov. DeSantis is being accused of declaring "war on Black people." State Senator Shevrin...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law

WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

“Let’s be clear, Floridians will die if this legislation becomes law,” FL legislature moves toward passing permitless carrying of firearms

Florida legislators have taken the first step toward allowing any adult Floridian without a criminal record to carry concealed weapons free of any need to take gun-safety classes or register with the state. They wouldn’t be allowed to openly pack handguns, as in the Wild West. Still, opponents warned that...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —2.2.2023 —Rick Scott Stripped of Senate Committee—DeSantis Called a Racist (Again)—Rayner-Goolsby, Book, Rubio—More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: Javier@floridianpress.com. Senator Rick Scott continues to ruffle leadership feathers in the U.S. Senate. When Sen. Scott decided to challenge his party’s leadership, did he know that there would be repercussions for doing so?. We are sure...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations

Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida developers want to scare you into letting them have their way

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In case you hadn’t noticed the big mushroom cloud rising over Tallahassee, the state Legislature has begun gearing up for its next session in March. As usual, the legislators have already been dropping bombshells left and right. Mostly right. You’ve probably read about a few of the wackier bills that were filed by last week’s […] The post Florida developers want to scare you into letting them have their way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
niceville.com

Multi-city meth distribution conspiracy lands Florida man in prison

FLORIDA – A Miami-area man has been sentenced to federal prison for a multi-city methamphetamine distribution conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. Hector Enrique Veliz Villeda, 31, of Hialeah, has been sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison...
HIALEAH, FL
y100fm.com

‘Hell no’: Florida bill would ban left-lane cruising

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A bill filed in the Florida Legislature that would ban drivers from cruising in the left lane of highways is drawing a mixed response from drivers. Cruising in the fast lane is pretty standard. Those who choose to drive at or under the speed limit in...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

In depth: Florida 'constitutional carry' bill

Calling the proposal an effort to "remove the government permission slip," House Speaker Paul Renner on Monday announced legislation that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without licenses. Florida House of Representatives, District 10 Chuck Brannan weighs in.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy