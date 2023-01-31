Florida’s red flag gun law enforced haphazardly five years after Parkland massacre inspired legislation, research shows

Noreen Marcus, FYI gun ownership is a constitutionally protected right and can't be taken away on the whim of a judge. Imagine how you would feel if a judge could take away your right to publish articles.
Red flag is a back door for gun control. We need armed security officers in all schools. Not one cop walking around, we need a response team of 15 officers in all schools. Gun laws only hurt law abiding citizens.
illegal laws are not enforceable! since when are you convicted of a crime before your day in court. red flag laws are a direct violation of your 4th and 2nd amendments. it sounds like a good idea but taking or seizing your property without just cause or a warrant is difficult to prove in a court of law. depriving ones ability to exercise the right of self preservation is a direct violation of your civil rights. based on a call from your neighbor because he doesn't like the way you part your hair! I can see it if the person has created a felony or injury to others or themselves. but the problem is people like to use the force of police because of their feelings. things aren't based on what you might think would happen, there has to be just cause. in most cases it's not.
