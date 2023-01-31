Tyson Fury Says WWE Might Be Doing A Clash at the Castle 2: “Maybe Me and Drew Can Finally Get That Battle On”

Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?
For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bryan Danielson Reveals That Vince McMahon Once Asked Him If AEW Does Anything Better Than WWE
Bloomberg recently released a story on the birth of AEW and how they have risen to prominence in the pro-wrestling circuit over the last four years. One of the talents that were interviewed was top company superstar Bryan Danielson, who revealed an interesting question he was asked by Vince McMahon in 2020 when he was still competing in WWE as Daniel Bryan. The American Dragon says that McMahon wondered if AEW did anything better than WWE, a question that sent Danielson on a deep dive of the rival promotion.
Sami Zayn gets a new WWE shirt after fallout with Roman Reigns
For the first time in the 2023 calendar year and in almost a calendar year, Sami Zayn is a man without a faction in WWE. Now sure, technically, Zayn most likely has Kevin Owens, who he saved at the end of the Royal Rumble, and maybe Jey Uso too, who walked away from his family after he watched Reigns once again take things too far in his megalomaniacal pursuit of power at all costs, but The Bloodline no longer recognizes him as a member, “The Honorary Uce” he is not, and in the end, “The Underdog from the Underground” is just… Sami Zayn.
ringsidenews.com
MVP Shuts Down Fan Claiming Dominik Mysterio Will Get ‘Killed’ For Prison Storyline
Dominik Mysterio shocked fans when he turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio a few months ago. Dominik remarkably came into his own as a heel over the past few months, as fans truly hate him now as a snivelling heel. That being said, it seems even MVP has become a fan of Dominik Mysterio now.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Roman Reigns, Elimination Chamber Qualifier, Title Match, More
The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. WWE has announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on tonight’s show for the follow-up to Sami Zayn’s turn at the Royal Rumble. WWE is also teasing that Reigns will address his WrestleMania 39 title match against Cody Rhodes.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, Lesnar and WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar is scheduled to work the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. A new report from F4Wonline notes that while Lesnar is not currently scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title, he is supposed to be on the shown in some capacity. WWE...
PWMania
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview For Tongiht’s Show In Greenville, S.C. (2/3/2023)
WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns tonight. The weekly two-hour WWE on FOX program emanates from the Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, featuring the fallout from the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view from over the weekend. On tap for tonight’s show is the follow-up to the epic Bloodline story...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Charlotte Flair Reveals She Learned Of Winning WWE SmackDown Women’s Title The Day Of Show
Charlotte Flair was away from WWE for several months in 2022 after losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash because she got married to Andrade and also had a major issue with her teeth. Flair returned on the December 30th edition of SmackDown to beat...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania 39 Match Revealed, Update on Rumored WrestleMania Matches
Ronda Rousey is reportedly scheduled for a tag team match at WrestleMania 39. A new report from the Wrestling Observer reports that current plans call for Rousey and Shayna Baszler to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at WrestleMania. WWE United States Champion Austin...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels on Having William Regal Back In WWE, What Regal’s Been Doing Since Returning
WWE’s new Vice President of Global Talent Development William Regal has been back with the company for a month now, but most of his time has been spent with the main roster. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hosted a media call today to promote WWE NXT Vengeance Day, and he was asked how it feels to have Regal back with the company.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Hypes Top Two Matches at WrestleMania 39
WWE released the following official match previews for the WrestleMania 39 co-main events, which will see Cody Rhodes challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and Rhea Ripley challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. It should be noted that WWE has not confirmed which match will air on Night...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Aron Stevens Says WWE Told Him He Would Be World Champion Prior To Failed Money In The Bank Cash-In
Aron Stevens has done very well for himself since his WWE departure, but his failed Money In The Bank cash-in on John Cena seems to be a moment that has followed his career. The former Damien Sandow spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Steve Fall, where her revealed that at point prior to his MITB cash-in, he was told he would be world champion. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mark Henry Says He and Vince McMahon Went Back and Forth For Roughly Two Years About His Hair
Mark Henry’s Hall of Pain run in WWE is remembered for many reasons, one of which is due to his signature dreadlocks. The World’s Strongest Man discussed this topic during his appearance on the ‘Somethin’ Else’ on the Black Rasslin’ Podcast, where the former world champion revealed that he actually argued with Vince McMahon for nearly two years about his hair and how he wanted to cut it. Check out the full story in the interview highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Expected Attendance, Shawn Michaels Talks Mood Going Into the Show
A near-capacity crowd is expected for Saturday’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hosted a media call today to promote Vengeance Day, and he revealed that they are expecting around 5,000 fans at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, which is close to capacity for this show.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 2/3/2023
The February 3 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. * Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated Xyon Quinn and Bronco Nima. * Javier Bernal defeated Oba Femi. * Sol Ruca defeated...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Charlotte Flair Says She’s Not Afraid Of Anyone Taking Her Top WWE Spot
Charlotte Flair has done it all in WWE and has been pushed as a top star for the last several years. While speaking with Busted Open Radio, the current Smackdown Women’s Champion talked about being compared to her father, Ric Flair, which led to her discussing how she’s not afraid of any wrestler taking her spot in the company.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Austin Theory Is Ready To Move On From Bobby Lashley, Says He and Dominik Are The Future Of WWE
WWE star and current reigning United States Champion Austin Theory recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on moving on from Bobby Lashley and what he thinks about being one of the younger pushed talents on the roster, along with Dominik Mysterio. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels on If Vince McMahon Is Helping with WWE NXT Creative, Triple H Giving Freedom to NXT, More
WWE Chairman Vince McMahon currently has no involvement in the WWE NXT creative process. Vince returned to the company several weeks back and there’s been a lot of speculation on McMahon possibly taking back control of WWE creative from WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. WWE and outside sources have insisted Triple H will keep control, while Vince is focusing on the sale of the company and media rights fees. WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hosted a Vengeance Day media call this week and was asked if McMahon has had any involvement with the NXT writing team, and if not, does Michaels anticipate McMahon getting involved in the process.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Samoa Joe Reveals Stitches After Title Win on AEW Dynamite
As noted, last night’s AEW Dynamite from Dayton, OH saw ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe once again become a dual champion as he captured the AEW TNT Title from Darby Allin in the No Holds Barred main event. Joe was left bloody following the match that included multiple...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Cody Rhodes on How Nick Khan and Bruce Prichard Have Treated Him In WWE, Being Embarrassed Over Injury
Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport and talked about how he was embarrassed when he suffered the torn pectoral muscle in 2022. Rhodes revealed how he was concerned for his career, but he was treated really well by current WWE CEO Nick Khan and Executive Director of CWT Bruce Prichard.
Comments / 0