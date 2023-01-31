ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

23 florists and candy shops in the Wilmington area for Valentine's Day

By Cheryl M. Whitaker, Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 2 days ago

No matter how you express your love, there are plenty of flower and candy shops in New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender counties that you can visit in person or call for delivery. We've found a number of local businesses to help.

Did we miss yours? Let us know by emailing cheryl.whitaker@starnewsonline.com.

FLOWER SHOPS

New Hanover

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kZRIb_0kX7apsL00

Beach Blooms Florist: A full-service florist in Carolina Beach since 2010, it's located at 100 N. Lake Park Blvd. C, Carolina Beach. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday. Delivery of orders $50 and up. Hours may be later on Valentine's Day. 910-707-0633.

Defined Designing Florals: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays. The business delivers for an additional fee. Currently taking preorders for Valentine's Day. 704-678-6962. Works remotely, but if customers want to stop by the business located at 1215 Dove Field Drive, Wilmington, they must make an appointment.

More: 32 romantic restaurants for date nights in the Wilmington area

Eddie's Floral Gallery: A full-service florist with delivery, located at 4710 Market St., Wilmington. Hours: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays. 910-791-0990.

Edible Arrangements: 1319 Military Cutoff Road, Suite C, Wilmington. Open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Valentine's Day. Delivery available. 910-256-3130. For other hours, visit the website at edible.com .

Eco Chio Blossoms: An event florist, located at 713 N. Fourth St., Unit 100, Wilmington, is open by appointment only. 910-617-3864.

Fiore Fine Flowers: 3502-D Wrightsville Ave., Wilmington. Weddings, special occasions, daily arrangements, and retail. Hours: 9 a.m-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. By appointment on Saturdays, except on Saturday, Feb. 11, the shop will be open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 910-791-6770 or info@fioredesignhouse.com .

Flora Verdi (Florist): 721 Princess St., Wilmington. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, but will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Valentine's Day. Because Flora Verdi is a small shop and normally “inundated“ with preorders, please order ahead for Valentine's Day. Delivery available. 910-815-8585.

Green Thumb Floral Boutique: A full service free lance florist that offers pick-up and floral delivery, located at 1614 Market St., Wilmington. Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays. 910-742-0185.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QKJLP_0kX7apsL00

Julia's Florist: 900 S. Kerr Ave., Wilmington. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. Monday-Friday. Delivering to Wilmington, Kure Beach, Carolina Beach, Castle Hayne, Leland, and certain areas in Rocky Point. The shop will be open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, but will not be offering delivery. 910-395-1868; https://www.juliasflorist.com/ .

More: From oil changes to florists, here are 8 Wilmington businesses opening or reopening

Verzaal's Florist & Events: 2325 S. 17th St. Wilmington. Hours 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Delivery available. 910-791-1756.

Mother of Wild a Flower House & Event Co.: 167 Porters Neck Road, Suite 140, Wilmington (located in Sugarwood Interiors). Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 910-319-7334.

Brunswick

Bloomers Floral Designs & Gifts: 7092 Beach Drive SW, Ocean Isle Beach. Regular hours: 9:30 a.m. -4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays. Holiday hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 9, 10, 11, and 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 12 (pickup only); also 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 13-14. Delivery available. 910-575-4000.

Brunswick Town Florist: 5083 Southport Supply Road #3, Southport. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Delivery available. 910-457-1144 or email brunswicktownflorist@gmail.com .

Finch and Fern Flower Farm: A private local farm that offers delivery. Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Order can be place online at https://www.finchandfernflowers.com/. 910-839-8502.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cfhi7_0kX7apsL00

Sweet Nectar's Florist: 473 Olde Waterford Way, Leland. Hours 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. Delivers to Wilmington and Leland areas. To preorder visit https://www.sweetnectarsflorist.net/valentines-day?click_source=category_shortcut . 910-371-2224.

Wild By Nature: A full service florist, that combine the beauty of nature into unique floral art, is located at 411 N. Howe St., Southport. Hours 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Open 9:30-5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. Delivery available. 910- 363-5032 or email wildbynaturellc@gmail.com .

Pender

Due Seasons Florist: 203 W. Fremont St., Burgaw. Hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. The shop offers delivery. 910-259-0857.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ellzN_0kX7apsL00

Surf City Florist: 22506 U.S. 17 Hampstead. Open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Also will be open Sunday, Feb. 12 and extended hours Monday, Feb. 13 and on Valentine's Day. Delivery available. 910-821-1223 or https://www.surfcityflorist.com/

More: When florists plan for Valentine's Day, they call this Castle Hayne farm

CANDY SHOPS

New Hanover

Blue Moon Gift Shops : 203 Racine Drive #102, Wilmington (Racine Center). A variety of assorted box chocolates, chocolate covered pretzels, cake pops, butter mints and more, are offered from different vendors, which is available in the Strawberry Moon Market. Hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Delivery not available, but some of the vendors offers custom orders. 910-799-5793.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ia6DV_0kX7apsL00

Carolina Candy Company & Gifts: 1045 S. Kerr Ave., Unit B, Wilmington. Making gourmet chocolates fresh by hand for over 16 years, the store also offers toffees, barks, and will have Valentine's specialty items like cheesecake stuffed chocolate dipped strawberries. Store hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Special hours during the holidays. The store ships worldwide at https://carolinacandy.com/ . 910-794-9905

Dude Sweet Candy: 100 N Lake Park Blvd. Carolina Beach. Offering a selection of seasonal candy for Valentine’s Day. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, 9 a.m.3- p.m. Wednesday, and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday. Delivery of orders $50 and up. Hours may be later on Valentine's Day. 910-707-0633.

Brunswick

Beachlife Sweets OKI: 5809 E. Oak Island Drive, Oak Island. Carries a large selection of chocolates, gummies, wrapped and bulk candy. Hours 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. 910-250-1500.

Pender

Burry Chocolates: The shop offers a variety of different size heart shaped box filled with chocolates. Valentine inspired foil wrap solid milk and dark chocolate, and also offered chocolate covered strawberries, blueberries, pineapple, blackberries, raspberries, and bananas. Hours 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and is located at 21572 U.S. 17, Hampstead. Hours may vary for Valentine's Day. 910-821-1555.

And if you are not in a mood for candy , but prefer a different type of sweets, stop by Boombalatti's Homemade Ice Cream, located at 1127 Military Cutoff Road #B in Wilmington. They will be scooping Valentine's Day ice cream flavors like chocolate covered strawberry, raspberry cheesecake, vegan raspberry chocolate chunk, and more.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: 23 florists and candy shops in the Wilmington area for Valentine's Day

