Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Michigan inmate dying of cancer begs Gov. Whitmer for freedom after 46 years
For eight days this summer, Theresa Dunlap lay shackled to a hospital bed, battling stage 4 lung cancer and COVID-19 while mold grew in her chemo port. The 66-year-old prisoner pleaded through tears for the chains to be removed, but was met with a stony silence that continues to torment her.
YAHOO!
Jury finds Missouri man guilty of DUI manslaughter; judge orders 130-month prison term
A jury deliberated for nearly three hours Wednesday and returned a guilty verdict against a 36-year-old man charged with DUI manslaughter in the March 2019 death of a woman. Wearing a suit, and sitting between his lawyers, Joseph Lindsey Charles Bailey stared ahead when the announcement was made by the clerk.
YAHOO!
Coroner: Man shot by police in Wyoming has died
The man shot by Wyoming police officers on Monday has died after spending two days in the hospital, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office reported Wednesday. Joe Louis Frasure died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Tuesday. He was 28. Wyoming police and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said...
YAHOO!
Prosecutor's office names man shot by police in Wyoming
The prosecutor's office has released the name of the man shot Monday morning by Wyoming police officers. Joe Louis Frasure is at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and remains on life-support, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office reported Tuesday morning. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, who investigated the shooting, said...
YAHOO!
Georgia police seize man’s new Mercedes just one day after he bought it
A Georgia police department received what they considered a ‘sizeable donation’ thanks to one North Carolina man. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Rincon Police Department says Austin Banks, of North Carolina, bought a gold Mercedes-Benz. Officials say an anonymous caller told police...
YAHOO!
Murder case moves forward against St. Joseph man
Jan. 31—A St. Joseph teen facing a second-degree murder charge in a man's 2022 death appeared in court Tuesday morning. Nicholas Minear Jr., 19, was at the Buchanan County Courthouse for a preliminary hearing. He is charged in the death of Larry McClain, 55, on Jan. 1, 2022, at 1101 Randolph St.
YAHOO!
Oxford school staffers break silence on what happened as the shooting unfolded
Barricaded in her classroom while a gunman fired away, Oxford High School teacher Allison Karpinski says she had no idea who the shooter was until she later saw the looks on the faces of two colleagues — people she had alerted that morning about a student named Ethan Crumbley watching a violent video in her class.
YAHOO!
Three arrested on drug charges after Stockholm traffic stop; vehicle identified in earlier hit-and-run crash
Feb. 1—STOCKHOLM — Three people were arrested on drug charges in St. Lawrence County Tuesday following a traffic stop. One of those charged is connected to a previous hit-and-run crash, state police say. A state police officer was traveling on County Route 49 when he observed a vehicle...
YAHOO!
Probe continues in death of Freehold man killed in Route 9 police chase crash
The state Attorney General’s Office is continuing its investigation into a Nov. 9 crash that claimed the life of a Freehold man when a stolen vehicle being chased by police crashed into his vehicle on southbound Route 9 in Old Bridge.Arturo Tlapa Luna died at the scene, while his wife, father and two daughters, who were also in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries.
Comments / 0