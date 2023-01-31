WWE United States Title Elimination Chamber Updates, How Final Spots Will Be Decided, Updated Card

Read full article on original website
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?
For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
Bryan Danielson Reveals That Vince McMahon Once Asked Him If AEW Does Anything Better Than WWE
Bloomberg recently released a story on the birth of AEW and how they have risen to prominence in the pro-wrestling circuit over the last four years. One of the talents that were interviewed was top company superstar Bryan Danielson, who revealed an interesting question he was asked by Vince McMahon in 2020 when he was still competing in WWE as Daniel Bryan. The American Dragon says that McMahon wondered if AEW did anything better than WWE, a question that sent Danielson on a deep dive of the rival promotion.
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, Lesnar and WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar is scheduled to work the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. A new report from F4Wonline notes that while Lesnar is not currently scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title, he is supposed to be on the shown in some capacity. WWE...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Roman Reigns, Elimination Chamber Qualifier, Title Match, More
The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. WWE has announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on tonight’s show for the follow-up to Sami Zayn’s turn at the Royal Rumble. WWE is also teasing that Reigns will address his WrestleMania 39 title match against Cody Rhodes.
Backstage Notes on the WWE Royal Rumble, Vince McMahon, the Most-Watched Rumble Segment In the Back, More
Multiple sources have reported that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was not seen at the Royal Rumble last weekend, and his creative influence was not felt on the show. We noted before how the “Vince’s Office” directional sign can still be seen backstage, and this is one of the only reminders of Vince’s influence. A new report from Fightful Select notes that while the sign has not changed since Vince “left” last summer, it points to a section of the backstage area that is completely different. One WWE source said it’s not like anyone is fearful of bringing up Vince’s name, but generally most people haven’t really asked much about Vince since Chief Content Officer Triple H, CEO Nick Khan, and Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn have held meetings assuring the roster that Vince would not be involved in creative or Talent Relations.
Charlotte Flair Reveals She Learned Of Winning WWE SmackDown Women’s Title The Day Of Show
Charlotte Flair was away from WWE for several months in 2022 after losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash because she got married to Andrade and also had a major issue with her teeth. Flair returned on the December 30th edition of SmackDown to beat...
Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania 39 Match Revealed, Update on Rumored WrestleMania Matches
Ronda Rousey is reportedly scheduled for a tag team match at WrestleMania 39. A new report from the Wrestling Observer reports that current plans call for Rousey and Shayna Baszler to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at WrestleMania. WWE United States Champion Austin...
Pat McAfee Discusses His Relationship With WWE’s Nick Khan
Pat McAfee went on hiatus from WWE SmackDown last September to work for ESPN on the “College GameDay” show. He returned to the announce table at the Royal Rumble. On his radio show, he discussed how the return came about and gave WWE CEO Nick Khan a lot of credit for the move.
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Title Match Finalized, Updated Card
Chase University is headed to WWE NXT Vengeance Day. Tonight’s Vengeance Day go-home edition of NXT was headlined by The New Day Tag Team Invitational. The Triple Threat saw Duke Hudson and Andre Chase defeat The Dyad (Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) plus the team of Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. Chase U will now join Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey), Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson, Elton Prince) and NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) in the title match at Vengeance Day to make it a Fatal 4 Way.
Shawn Michaels on Having William Regal Back In WWE, What Regal’s Been Doing Since Returning
WWE’s new Vice President of Global Talent Development William Regal has been back with the company for a month now, but most of his time has been spent with the main roster. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hosted a media call today to promote WWE NXT Vengeance Day, and he was asked how it feels to have Regal back with the company.
Aron Stevens Says WWE Told Him He Would Be World Champion Prior To Failed Money In The Bank Cash-In
Aron Stevens has done very well for himself since his WWE departure, but his failed Money In The Bank cash-in on John Cena seems to be a moment that has followed his career. The former Damien Sandow spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Steve Fall, where her revealed that at point prior to his MITB cash-in, he was told he would be world champion. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Can’t Knock The Hustle: Is Sami Zayn The Worst Thing That Could Happen To Cody Rhodes?
(Writer’s Note: As I mentioned before, I’ll be changing the day I post my weekly columns. Wednesdays have served me well since I returned to this site two-and-a-half years ago, but post-Dynamite columns are time sensitive, and that’s where Ris Laiman’s work enters the picture. After this column, I will be moving to Mondays. If I can get another one churned out in time, you’ll see a column from me this coming Monday, February 6th. Otherwise, I’ll be here on February 13th and every Monday afternoon (my time) moving forward.)
Triple H and Nick Khan Talks Vince McMahon’s WWE Return, WWE Sale Partners, Stephanie McMahon, WrestleMania 39, Ratings, More
WWE CEO Nick Khan, Chief Content Officer Triple H, President & Chief Financial Officer Frank A. Riddick, and Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations Seth Zaslow hosted the Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Earnings call today from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT. You can check out coverage of today’s press release at this link. Below are highlights from the call:
WWE RAW Viewership and Key Demo Rating for the Post-Royal Rumble Episode
Monday’s live post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 2.114 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 9.81% from last week’s 2.344 million viewers for the RAW 30th Anniversary special. For this week’s show, the first hour...
Nia Jax Talks WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Appearance
Nia Jax returned to WWE in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble after being released by WWE in 2021. Appearing on Highspots Sign It Live, Jax was asked whether she knew ahead of time about the Rumble appearance. “No, I did not,” she replied. Regarding her gear, she said, “I had it...
Dominik Mysterio on Differences In Working with Triple H and Vince McMahon
Dominik Mysterio recently appeared on the “Keepin’ It 100” podcast with Konnan and Disco Inferno, and provided the following comments on differences between WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, and working under the two:. “Not really. I mean, it’s a different environment...
#1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way Set for Impact No Surrender, Updated Card
A new #1 contender to Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander will be determined at No Surrender. Impact will hold four qualifying matches over the next few weeks, with the winners advancing to a #1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way at No Surrender. Next week’s show will feature Dirty Dango vs. Brian Myers and PCO vs. Mahabali Shera, while Rhino vs. Steve Maclin and Heath vs. Eddie Edwards will take place at a later date.
Edge and Sheamus Propose a Match, Edge Tells Sheamus to Win the WWE Intercontinental Title First
WWE Hall of Famer Edge and veteran WWE Superstar Sheamus are looking to lock up in the ring again. Wednesday marked 12 years since then-WWE Champion Sheamus confronted Edge on RAW, right after Edge’s 2010 Royal Rumble win. The segment ended with Sheamus connecting with a cheap shot, but then he missed a Brogue Kick and Edge nailed the Spear.
Austin Theory Is Ready To Move On From Bobby Lashley, Says He and Dominik Are The Future Of WWE
WWE star and current reigning United States Champion Austin Theory recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on moving on from Bobby Lashley and what he thinks about being one of the younger pushed talents on the roster, along with Dominik Mysterio. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
