Wilmington, NC

Q&A: How city, county expansion plans could impact downtown Wilmington

By Matthew Prensky, Wilmington StarNews
 2 days ago

The city of Wilmington and New Hanover County are growing their footprints in downtown Wilmington thanks to a series of business transactions in recent months. While the two jurisdictions' plans, and even some deals, are still not set, the transactions could alter the landscape of downtown Wilmington.

In just the past year, the county purchased the former Bank of America building on Third Street. The city purchased the Harrelson Building at 115 N. Third St. last spring, and is now exploring the possibility of buying the PPD building. City leaders greenlighted a plan last week to put down a $500,000 deposit on the building as they consider their options.

A need for more space has long been an issue for the city of Wilmington. As city manager Tony Caudle said, "... this is what happens when you have a rapidly growing city and a rapidly growing staff to accommodate the services that serve the population.”

City's latest plans for expansion: City to move forward with exploring purchase of PPD building. What you need to know.

The county on the other hand is attempting to lease the Bank of America building to Cape Fear Community College to help the community college with its space needs. CFCC is hoping to ramp up its nursing program to meet the needs of a national shortage in nurses, but the college has limited space in its current facilities.

Kelli Jordan, president of the Wilmington Downtown Business Alliance, considered what could happen to downtown Wilmington as a result of these transactions as part of a list of questions submitted by the StarNews.

The responses below have been lightly edited for clarity and brevity .

What is DBA's stance on the city and county's plans to grow their footprints in downtown Wilmington?

Jordan: We would hope that the proposed expansion would include the enhancement of infrastructure and systems to support businesses and residents located within the footprint. For example, the trolley routes and frequency should be scaled accordingly to facilitate travel within and between districts.

Background: From money to medicine: What is happening to the former Bank of America building downtown?

Is DBA concerned by the possibility that a majority of jobs in downtown Wilmington could be tied to a small group of employers (i.e. the city of Wilmington, New Hanover County, Cape Fear Community College, etc.)?

Jordan: DBA is an alliance of may types of businesses located in Wilmington and believes that these businesses will continue to thrive.

Background: In 'strategic' move, city of Wilmington will buy downtown's Salvation Army site

What effects could downtown Wilmington experience as a result of these plans?

Jordan: The effects could be very positive especially if the planning is comprehensive and includes input from businesses and residents.

Background: Wilmington leaders approve $11 million for 'strategic' new building in downtown

Longer term, how could downtown Wilmington change as a result of the city and county's investment?

Jordan: Wilmington is already a great place to be as evidenced by the number of incoming businesses and residents. Through thoughtful planning and effective implementation, the city and county could manage growth in a way that supports existing districts as well as additional districts.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Q&A: How city, county expansion plans could impact downtown Wilmington

