Charlotte, NC

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
FanSided

Here are Sean Payton’s first comments after accepting Broncos job

After he was hired by the Denver Broncos to return to coaching, here’s what Sean Payton had to say. Last year, Denver Broncos fans entered the year with tons of excitement over what a new star quarterback would do for their chances of competing deep in the playoffs. In the end, the Russell Wilson-led Broncos finished 5-12, last in the AFC West. They didn’t sniff the postseason.
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Defensive Coordinator Fired Wednesday Night

While many teams are in the middle of hiring new coaches, one team that was long ago eliminated from the playoffs decided to fire one coach today. According to NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints have parted ways with co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard. The move ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: 49ers request interview with former Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks

Tuesday may not have been a completely tough pill to swallow for Steve Wilks. Following the introductory press conference of Frank Reich—the man Wilks lost out to in the Carolina Panthers’ head coaching search—we learned that the 53-year-old Charlotte native may have a new opportunity elsewhere. And that opportunity might be with one of the very best rosters in the NFL.
Yardbarker

J.J. Watt on Texans' DeMeco Ryans Hire: 'Let's Gooooooo!'

David Culley didn't really move the needle. Similarly, Lovie Smith was widely regarded as a Plan B place-holder. But with Tuesday's announcement that former player DeMeco Ryans will be their next head coach, the Houston Texans not only got the man they wanted but also the desired reaction. While those...
FanSided

Cowboys book shocking first interview to replace Kellen Moore

The Dallas Cowboys are taking an interesting approach to backfill Kellen Moore’s role on the team as they start offensive coordinator interviews. The Dallas Cowboys and Kellen Moore agreed to part ways earlier this week. Right away, Moore found another job as an offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers that made the whole thing look rather regrettable for Dallas.
