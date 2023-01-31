Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
49ers requesting permission to interview Steve Wilks signals Texans close with DeMeco Ryans
How close are the Houston Texans to hiring DeMeco Ryans as their next coach? Just ask the San Francisco 49ers. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the 49ers have requested permission to interview former Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator opening. Wilks led the Panthers to...
Kirk Herbstreit Has 1 Word To Describe Houston Texans' Coaching Hire
At nearly the same time this afternoon, news broke of the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton as the team's next head coach and the Houston Texans bringing DeMeco Ryans aboard. While Payton is already a decorated coach with a Super Bowl victory under his belt and Ryans has yet to serve as a ...
Jim Boeheim Was a Condescending Jerk to a Reporter Asking a Relevant Question
Jim Boeheim continues to be the worst.
Former Panthers Coach Files Arbitration Suit Against the Organization
Interesting news coming out of Charlotte.
Here are Sean Payton’s first comments after accepting Broncos job
After he was hired by the Denver Broncos to return to coaching, here’s what Sean Payton had to say. Last year, Denver Broncos fans entered the year with tons of excitement over what a new star quarterback would do for their chances of competing deep in the playoffs. In the end, the Russell Wilson-led Broncos finished 5-12, last in the AFC West. They didn’t sniff the postseason.
Spartanburg County hopes to keep Carolina Panthers training camp in the Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Frank Reich is the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers, and he has a lot of history with the team. He was its first starting quarterback in franchise history in 1995. He played under owner Jerry Richardson; a Wofford College graduate, and the person responsible...
Carolina Panthers owner defends Frank Reich hiring with tone-deaf comment
The Carolina Panthers are under scrutiny for hiring an outside candidate in that of Frank Reich to be their next
Best of Panthers HC Frank Reich's introductory press conference
On Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers presented their newest head coach—Frank Reich. Here are some of the best sights and sounds from the momentous introductory press conference.
Breaking: NFL Defensive Coordinator Fired Wednesday Night
While many teams are in the middle of hiring new coaches, one team that was long ago eliminated from the playoffs decided to fire one coach today. According to NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints have parted ways with co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard. The move ...
Report: 49ers request interview with former Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks
Tuesday may not have been a completely tough pill to swallow for Steve Wilks. Following the introductory press conference of Frank Reich—the man Wilks lost out to in the Carolina Panthers’ head coaching search—we learned that the 53-year-old Charlotte native may have a new opportunity elsewhere. And that opportunity might be with one of the very best rosters in the NFL.
Colts may have chance to keep Bubba Ventrone
The Indianapolis Colts are in the middle of a massive search for a new head coach, but there’s still a chance they are able to retain special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone. Even though Ventrone would want to return, and the new head coach must agree to keep him on...
Cardinals Facilities Slammed on Pat McAfee Show
The Arizona Cardinals didn't win the Sean Payton sweepstakes, and the Pat McAfee Show believes their facilities in Tempe could have played a role.
J.J. Watt on Texans' DeMeco Ryans Hire: 'Let's Gooooooo!'
David Culley didn't really move the needle. Similarly, Lovie Smith was widely regarded as a Plan B place-holder. But with Tuesday's announcement that former player DeMeco Ryans will be their next head coach, the Houston Texans not only got the man they wanted but also the desired reaction. While those...
Panthers' ‘Ideal' QB Situation Makes Them Trade Target for Bears
Panthers' 'ideal' QB situation makes them trade target for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As Bears general manager Ryan Poles surveys potential trade partners for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a few names have potentially joined the fray. The Houston Texans and Indianapolis...
Latest CBS Sports mock draft has Panthers trading up to No. 1 in blockbuster
It’s no secret that the Carolina Panthers are in need of a franchise quarterback. So in his latest mock draft for CBS Sports, NFL reporter Josh Edwards has the Panthers pulling off a blockbuster three-team trade to move up from No. 9 to No. 1 overall to land Alabama’s Bryce Young.
Vic Fangio might not be joining the Dolphins after all
NFL Network reported on Sunday that former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins on a deal to become their next defensive coordinator. Tom Pelissero reported that Vic Fangio would become the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the league, and his NFLN report was...
Report: Some Panthers players believe David Tepper hired the wrong HC
There was no doubt many Carolina Panthers players were in strong support of Steve Wilks. But is there doubt about the move their higher-ups just made?. According to Pro Football Network NFL director Adam Beasley, there may very well be. In a new report from Thursday, Beasley notes that there...
Cowboys book shocking first interview to replace Kellen Moore
The Dallas Cowboys are taking an interesting approach to backfill Kellen Moore’s role on the team as they start offensive coordinator interviews. The Dallas Cowboys and Kellen Moore agreed to part ways earlier this week. Right away, Moore found another job as an offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers that made the whole thing look rather regrettable for Dallas.
