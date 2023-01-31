Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bryan Danielson Reveals That Vince McMahon Once Asked Him If AEW Does Anything Better Than WWE
Bloomberg recently released a story on the birth of AEW and how they have risen to prominence in the pro-wrestling circuit over the last four years. One of the talents that were interviewed was top company superstar Bryan Danielson, who revealed an interesting question he was asked by Vince McMahon in 2020 when he was still competing in WWE as Daniel Bryan. The American Dragon says that McMahon wondered if AEW did anything better than WWE, a question that sent Danielson on a deep dive of the rival promotion.
wrestlingheadlines.com
What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?
For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Roman Reigns, Elimination Chamber Qualifier, Title Match, More
The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. WWE has announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on tonight’s show for the follow-up to Sami Zayn’s turn at the Royal Rumble. WWE is also teasing that Reigns will address his WrestleMania 39 title match against Cody Rhodes.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Pat McAfee Discusses His Relationship With WWE’s Nick Khan
Pat McAfee went on hiatus from WWE SmackDown last September to work for ESPN on the “College GameDay” show. He returned to the announce table at the Royal Rumble. On his radio show, he discussed how the return came about and gave WWE CEO Nick Khan a lot of credit for the move.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, Lesnar and WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar is scheduled to work the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. A new report from F4Wonline notes that while Lesnar is not currently scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title, he is supposed to be on the shown in some capacity. WWE...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Charlotte Flair Reveals She Learned Of Winning WWE SmackDown Women’s Title The Day Of Show
Charlotte Flair was away from WWE for several months in 2022 after losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash because she got married to Andrade and also had a major issue with her teeth. Flair returned on the December 30th edition of SmackDown to beat...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler on Sami Zayn for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
Tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will see Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appear for fallout to the Sami Zayn angle at The Rumble, and to address his WrestleMania 39 match against Cody Rhodes. In a spoiler note for the show, Fightful Select reports that...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Hypes Top Two Matches at WrestleMania 39
WWE released the following official match previews for the WrestleMania 39 co-main events, which will see Cody Rhodes challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and Rhea Ripley challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. It should be noted that WWE has not confirmed which match will air on Night...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE to Feature Brand-Sponsored Match at WrestleMania 39
A special branded match is set to take place at WrestleMania 39 this year. WWE Senior Vice President and Head of Global Sales & Partnerships Craig Stimmel recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and talked about how WWE is hoping to make WrestleMania 39 programming ubiquitous. Last Saturday’s Royal Rumble...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania 39 Match Revealed, Update on Rumored WrestleMania Matches
Ronda Rousey is reportedly scheduled for a tag team match at WrestleMania 39. A new report from the Wrestling Observer reports that current plans call for Rousey and Shayna Baszler to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at WrestleMania. WWE United States Champion Austin...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Preview For Tonight’s MLW Fusion
MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Pro Wrestling TV at 8pm ET. The show is replayed Fridays on beIN SPORTS XTRA at 10pm ET. Lince Dorado and Microman vs. Delirious and Mini Abismo Negro is the only match booked for this week’s show. More matches will...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Samoa Joe Becomes A Two-Time TNT Champion At Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Wardlow Returns
Samoa Joe is your new TNT Champion. The King of Television defeated Darby Allin in a No Holds Barred matchup at this evening’s Dynamite from Dayton Ohio. Joe, who was busted open during the bout, won after nailing Allin with a top rope muscle buster onto the exposed mat. Joe is now a two-time TNT Champion, joining Allin, Cody Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, and Scorpion Sky as the only multi-time TNT Champions.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Notes on the WWE Royal Rumble, Vince McMahon, the Most-Watched Rumble Segment In the Back, More
Multiple sources have reported that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was not seen at the Royal Rumble last weekend, and his creative influence was not felt on the show. We noted before how the “Vince’s Office” directional sign can still be seen backstage, and this is one of the only reminders of Vince’s influence. A new report from Fightful Select notes that while the sign has not changed since Vince “left” last summer, it points to a section of the backstage area that is completely different. One WWE source said it’s not like anyone is fearful of bringing up Vince’s name, but generally most people haven’t really asked much about Vince since Chief Content Officer Triple H, CEO Nick Khan, and Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn have held meetings assuring the roster that Vince would not be involved in creative or Talent Relations.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Can’t Knock The Hustle: Is Sami Zayn The Worst Thing That Could Happen To Cody Rhodes?
(Writer’s Note: As I mentioned before, I’ll be changing the day I post my weekly columns. Wednesdays have served me well since I returned to this site two-and-a-half years ago, but post-Dynamite columns are time sensitive, and that’s where Ris Laiman’s work enters the picture. After this column, I will be moving to Mondays. If I can get another one churned out in time, you’ll see a column from me this coming Monday, February 6th. Otherwise, I’ll be here on February 13th and every Monday afternoon (my time) moving forward.)
wrestlingheadlines.com
Charlotte Flair Says She’s Not Afraid Of Anyone Taking Her Top WWE Spot
Charlotte Flair has done it all in WWE and has been pushed as a top star for the last several years. While speaking with Busted Open Radio, the current Smackdown Women’s Champion talked about being compared to her father, Ric Flair, which led to her discussing how she’s not afraid of any wrestler taking her spot in the company.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Expected Attendance, Shawn Michaels Talks Mood Going Into the Show
A near-capacity crowd is expected for Saturday’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hosted a media call today to promote Vengeance Day, and he revealed that they are expecting around 5,000 fans at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, which is close to capacity for this show.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on ROH TV Returning, Upcoming ROH Tapings
ROH is reportedly set to tape their new TV show during the last weekend of February. A new report from Fightful Select and Voices of Wrestling notes that wrestlers were told the tapings will be held in Orlando, Florida during the last week of February. It’s believed the tapings will be held at Universal Studios, where AEW holds Dark tapings.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels on If Vince McMahon Is Helping with WWE NXT Creative, Triple H Giving Freedom to NXT, More
WWE Chairman Vince McMahon currently has no involvement in the WWE NXT creative process. Vince returned to the company several weeks back and there’s been a lot of speculation on McMahon possibly taking back control of WWE creative from WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. WWE and outside sources have insisted Triple H will keep control, while Vince is focusing on the sale of the company and media rights fees. WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hosted a Vengeance Day media call this week and was asked if McMahon has had any involvement with the NXT writing team, and if not, does Michaels anticipate McMahon getting involved in the process.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Releases One-Hour Look at Sami Zayn and The Bloodline
The latest episode of WWE Playlist is a one-hour-plus look at Sami Zayn’s complete history with The Bloodline. The episode begins with Zayn acknowledging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the April 22, 2022 edition of SmackDown, and ends with Zayn turning on Reigns at the Royal Rumble this past weekend.
Comments / 0