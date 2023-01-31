Read full article on original website
Iowa Cancels 200 Orange Krush Tickets for Game vs. Illinois
The Hawkeyes are turning away the Illini student section for Saturday's game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Illinois Basketball: 5 observations from the Illini win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers
After a big win over Wisconsin this past weekend, Illinois basketball was back in action on Tuesday night against Nebraska. This was a very close game for about 30 minutes. The Illini were struggling, and Nebraska was not letting up. With less than 11 minutes to go in the game, the Cornhuskers actually had a two-point lead.
247Sports
COMMIT: Illini add in-state DB Mac Resetich to Class of 2023
Illinois made a surprise late recruiting addition last February by adding in-state sleeper Matthew Bailey, who went on to total three interceptions as a true freshman. A year later, the Illini have added another surprise sleeper on Signing Day. Spring Valley Hall defensive back Mac Resetich announced his commitment to...
247Sports
Michigan basketball: Leigha Brown scores 27 as Wolverines beat Illinois, 74-57
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan women’s basketball team used a 15-0 run to build a commanding first-half lead and held on late to secure a 74-57 victory over Illinois at the Crisler Center on Thursday night. Paced by Leigha Brown, who scored 15 of her 27 points...
247Sports
Mike LaTulip's Film Room: How Illini found its way against Nebraska
Illini Inquirer basketball analyst Mike LaTulip breaks down the good and bad from Illinois basketball's 72-56 win over Nebraska.
Illinois Basketball: 3 things to watch for in the Illini game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers
Illinois basketball is back in action on Tuesday night, as we welcome in the Nebraska Cornhuskers. This isn’t the first time the Illini have matched up against the Cornhuskers this season. In the first game, Illinois thrashed Nebraska by a score of 76-50. This was Nebraska’s biggest loss of the season thus far.
Urbana restaurants have new landlord following Atkins sale
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pines at Stone Creek Commons has a new owner after Fairlawn Capital finalized the purchase from The Atkins group. The Pines includes three buildings (2740 S Philo Rd., 2860 S Philo Rd. and 2870 S Philo Rd.) located in southeast Urbana. The property was established by The Atkins Group in […]
WAND TV
Construction starts at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced construction will begin on the $100 million investment for the Illini Hall Replacement and Altgeld Hall Renovation Project at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. The funding is made possible by the Rebuild Illinois Capital program along with $40 million from University...
Mahomet man caught on the run, Lamborghini, Jeep seized
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)– A Mahomet man who was on the run was caught in Arkansas by the United States Marshals Service. “Over the weekend we located him out of the state in the southern part of the country,” said State’s Attorney Julia Rietz. Now he’s in Champaign County Custody accused of a string […]
$100M construction project for U of I Urbana-Champaign campus set to begin
A major renovation project will soon start at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. Governor Pritzker announced the $100 million construction project that includes Illini and Altgeld Halls.
Champaign native prepares for Broadway debut
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Someone with strong Central Illinois roots is preparing to take the stage in the Big Apple. Champaign’s Jonathan Butler-Duplessis is the next to play Aaron Burr in Hamilton on Broadway. The Central High and University of Illinois grad started his career at the Station Theater in Urbana. He performed in many […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Roster Set for March 3rd First Fridays DANVILLE’S GOT TALENT
Danville, January 31, 2023 – The City of Danville is excited to announce that the second annual Danville’s Got Talent will take place on Friday, March 3 at 6:30 PM at The Fischer Theatre!. Danville has been the hometown of many talented performers, and today many talented performers...
Coroner confirms identity of homeless man found dead in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man outside at the 2000 block of W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday morning. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the homeless man discovered dead behind the Ruler Foods store was identified as 59-year-old Michael A. Arvola. He was pronounced dead […]
WAND TV
Couple renovates, remodels old bowling alley in Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A couple in Rantoul has been renovating and remolding the old bowling alley in town. Aaron and Cindy Tuller told WAND News they saw a business opportunity in the old Country Tyme Lanes. The Tullers said they had heard people in the community asking for the bowling alley to reopen, so they took it upon themselves to invest in the property.
wmay.com
Opposing guns-rights activists clash over Illinois assault rifle ban
Two gun rights supporters are clashing over litigation aimed at overturning Illinois’s assault weapons ban. Attorney Thomas DeVore, who has filed two suits seeking to have the ban declared unconstitutional, is now seeking to intervene in a separate suit brought by Republican state Representative Dan Caulkins of Decatur. DeVore...
Fire destroys house in Champaign County
DEERS, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are still looking for a dog after putting out a house fire this morning. It happened near country road 1800 East and 1200 North in Deers in Champaign County. The owner wasn’t hurt, but he did lose everything. Firefighters aren’t sure what started the flames. They believe it could’ve been […]
Arrest made in shooting of 12-year-old boy in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department has arrested a Champaign man in connection with the shooting of a 12-year-old boy on Dogwood Dr. in Champaign. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 10:15 p.m., Champaign Police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Sangamon Dr. for a report of a shooting with injuries. Upon […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
THAT’S WHAT SHE SAID Show Making Danville Debut March 31st
About two months from now; on Friday, March 31st; something will be coming to Danville for the first time. The local SHE SAID DANVILLE group will be presenting THAT’S WHAT SHE SAID, sponsored by Carle Health, 7:30 that evening at the Fischer Theater. SHE SAID DANVILLE leader Amanda Crose says this is women up on stage telling seven to ten minute stories that can make you laugh, make you cry, or certainly move you in some way.
WAND TV
Rock and gem show to be hosted at Decatur Conference Center
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Rockhounds of Central and Southern Illinois will be hosting their annual Rock and Gem Show at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. The event will take place on April 15 and 16 with doors opening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. According to the club...
Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) – A teenager is dead after being shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Dr. to see a 13-yr-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing and […]
