About two months from now; on Friday, March 31st; something will be coming to Danville for the first time. The local SHE SAID DANVILLE group will be presenting THAT’S WHAT SHE SAID, sponsored by Carle Health, 7:30 that evening at the Fischer Theater. SHE SAID DANVILLE leader Amanda Crose says this is women up on stage telling seven to ten minute stories that can make you laugh, make you cry, or certainly move you in some way.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO