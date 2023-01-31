ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

COMMIT: Illini add in-state DB Mac Resetich to Class of 2023

Illinois made a surprise late recruiting addition last February by adding in-state sleeper Matthew Bailey, who went on to total three interceptions as a true freshman. A year later, the Illini have added another surprise sleeper on Signing Day. Spring Valley Hall defensive back Mac Resetich announced his commitment to...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Urbana restaurants have new landlord following Atkins sale

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pines at Stone Creek Commons has a new owner after Fairlawn Capital finalized the purchase from The Atkins group. The Pines includes three buildings (2740 S Philo Rd., 2860 S Philo Rd. and 2870 S Philo Rd.) located in southeast Urbana. The property was established by The Atkins Group in […]
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Construction starts at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced construction will begin on the $100 million investment for the Illini Hall Replacement and Altgeld Hall Renovation Project at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. The funding is made possible by the Rebuild Illinois Capital program along with $40 million from University...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Mahomet man caught on the run, Lamborghini, Jeep seized

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)– A Mahomet man who was on the run was caught in Arkansas by the United States Marshals Service.   “Over the weekend we located him out of the state in the southern part of the country,” said State’s Attorney Julia Rietz.   Now he’s in Champaign County Custody accused of a string […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Champaign native prepares for Broadway debut

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Someone with strong Central Illinois roots is preparing to take the stage in the Big Apple. Champaign’s Jonathan Butler-Duplessis is the next to play Aaron Burr in Hamilton on Broadway. The Central High and University of Illinois grad started his career at the Station Theater in Urbana. He performed in many […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Roster Set for March 3rd First Fridays DANVILLE’S GOT TALENT

Danville, January 31, 2023 – The City of Danville is excited to announce that the second annual Danville’s Got Talent will take place on Friday, March 3 at 6:30 PM at The Fischer Theatre!. Danville has been the hometown of many talented performers, and today many talented performers...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Coroner confirms identity of homeless man found dead in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man outside at the 2000 block of W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday morning. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the homeless man discovered dead behind the Ruler Foods store was identified as 59-year-old Michael A. Arvola. He was pronounced dead […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Couple renovates, remodels old bowling alley in Rantoul

RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A couple in Rantoul has been renovating and remolding the old bowling alley in town. Aaron and Cindy Tuller told WAND News they saw a business opportunity in the old Country Tyme Lanes. The Tullers said they had heard people in the community asking for the bowling alley to reopen, so they took it upon themselves to invest in the property.
RANTOUL, IL
wmay.com

Opposing guns-rights activists clash over Illinois assault rifle ban

Two gun rights supporters are clashing over litigation aimed at overturning Illinois’s assault weapons ban. Attorney Thomas DeVore, who has filed two suits seeking to have the ban declared unconstitutional, is now seeking to intervene in a separate suit brought by Republican state Representative Dan Caulkins of Decatur. DeVore...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Fire destroys house in Champaign County

DEERS, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are still looking for a dog after putting out a house fire this morning. It happened near country road 1800 East and 1200 North in Deers in Champaign County. The owner wasn’t hurt, but he did lose everything. Firefighters aren’t sure what started the flames. They believe it could’ve been […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Arrest made in shooting of 12-year-old boy in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department has arrested a Champaign man in connection with the shooting of a 12-year-old boy on Dogwood Dr. in Champaign. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 10:15 p.m., Champaign Police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Sangamon Dr. for a report of a shooting with injuries. Upon […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

THAT’S WHAT SHE SAID Show Making Danville Debut March 31st

About two months from now; on Friday, March 31st; something will be coming to Danville for the first time. The local SHE SAID DANVILLE group will be presenting THAT’S WHAT SHE SAID, sponsored by Carle Health, 7:30 that evening at the Fischer Theater. SHE SAID DANVILLE leader Amanda Crose says this is women up on stage telling seven to ten minute stories that can make you laugh, make you cry, or certainly move you in some way.
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Rock and gem show to be hosted at Decatur Conference Center

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Rockhounds of Central and Southern Illinois will be hosting their annual Rock and Gem Show at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. The event will take place on April 15 and 16 with doors opening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. According to the club...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) – A teenager is dead after being shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Dr. to see a 13-yr-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing and […]
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy