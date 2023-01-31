Read full article on original website
Body of NYC woman strangled in apartment found after ‘foul odor’ reports
A 43-year-old woman was murdered in her Brooklyn home — and her body was only discovered after neighbors complained about a foul odor coming from the apartment, authorities said Thursday. Tamara Graham was found dead on the living room floor of her eighth-floor apartment at NYCHA’s Albany Houses on Troy Avenue near St. Marks Avenue in Crown Heights around 11:15 a.m. Dec. 15, cops said. Police showed up at the apartment after receiving 911 calls complaining of a foul odor. It’s unclear how long she had been dead by the time her body was found. An autopsy revealed that the hyoid bone in the middle of her neck was crushed, causing her death, police said Thursday. No arrests had been made by Thursday morning, and cops did not have information on suspects.
Ex-cons accused of robbing 13 people in 3 boroughs will be prosecuted by the feds: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The ex-cons accused of robbing more than a dozen people across the three boroughs on Tuesday will be prosecuted in federal court, authorities said Wednesday. Alvin Velez, 34, and Carlos Perez, 24, were arrested early Tuesday in the Bronx and were expected to appear in Manhattan Federal Court on Wednesday, officials […]
More than a quarter of NYC shootings take place in these six neighborhoods
More than a quarter of all Big Apple shootings take place in just six harried NYPD precincts — all of them in the Bronx and Brooklyn, according to a citywide performance report released this week. The Mayor’s Management Report highlights the city’s most bullet-riddled neighborhoods — covering areas including Mott Haven, Morrisania and Woodlawn in the Bronx, and Brooklyn’s Brownsville, East New York and Cypress Hill — where about 27% of shootings take place. “I am tired of it. Sometimes you can’t even sleep because of the shootings,” said Ralph Campbell, 59, who has lived in his Brownsville neighborhood for 45 years. “You are...
Man fatally shot at entrance to funeral home in Brooklyn
It happened at the Grace Funeral Chapel in Cypress Hills just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.
NBC New York
NYC Candy Legend, 90, Brutalized Outside Shop He's Run for Half-Century
Someone accosted a 90-year-old Manhattan candy store legend after soliciting him on the street earlier this week, threatening to kill him and beating him bloody outside the East Village shop he has run the last 50 years, police say. The NYPD confirmed Thursday that Ray Alvarez was the victim in...
New Footage Emerges After Black CUNY Student Mysteriously Disappears
Jordan Taylor went missing earlier this month after abruptly leaving his hair appointment.
NBC New York
Three Men Incapacitated and Robbed After Visiting New York Gay Bar, Police Say
Three men who visited a New York City gay bar were robbed of thousands of dollars using facial recognition access on their phones, the New York Police Department confirmed on Thursday. The three men, who were in their late 30s and 40s, visited a Chelsea gay leather bar, The Eagle...
Arrest made after body found in Bronx basement
NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx responded after a dead body was found in the basement of a building at 130 West 169th Street in High Bridge on Tuesday. At around 10:30 pm, police located a 62-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive in the basement. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said the victim showed signs of apparent head trauma. A 51-year-old male ‘person of interest’ was taken into custody for questioning, according to police at the time. Today, the NYPD announced the arrest of Angelo Miranda, 51, of the Bronx. He was charged with murder, manslaughter The post Arrest made after body found in Bronx basement appeared first on Shore News Network.
Straphanger slashed in the head at NYC subway stop, cops say
A man was slashed in the head at a Manhattan subway stop on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The slashing happened just before 4 p.m. at the E and M line’s Fifth Avenue/53rd Street station, cops said. The 37-year-old victim was treated for minor injuries, according to police. The unknown attacker took off down Sixth Avenue, cops said.
NBC New York
NYC Apartment Death Ruled Homicide Months Later: Who Killed Tamara Graham?
The case of a 43-year-old woman who was found dead in a Brooklyn apartment in mid-December when cops responded to a call of a bad smell has been ruled a homicide, authorities say. The NYPD identified the victim Thursday as Tamara Graham. She was discovered unconscious in the living room...
Brooklyn woman likely brain dead after dragging by husband’s car, family says
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The sister of a Brooklyn woman who suffered massive brain injuries early Sunday was pleading for witnesses to come forward to answer what happened to 22-year-old Jennifer Patino. “Basically, my sister — right now — is like brain dead,” Mayra Patino told PIX11 News Wednesday night. “She’s on a ventilator.” Mayra […]
NYPD: 2 men arrested in connection to string of gunpoint robberies
The NYPD says two men have been arrested for robbing at least 12 New Yorkers at gunpoint in at least seven incidents across Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan.
12-year-old boy shot inside lobby of NYC apartment building
A 12-year-old boy was shot inside the lobby of a Brooklyn apartment building Tuesday night, police said. The preteen suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder around 9:20 p.m. inside 325 Bristol St. in Brownsville, the NYPD said. Police said it’s unclear whether the shooting was intentional or accidental. The youngster was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition. Saiquan Burgess, the victim’s 25-year-old cousin, told The Post his younger relative was hanging out with several other kids in the lobby before the shooting. Burgess was upstairs in his apartment when the gunshots rang out. “When I came downstairs to ask him if he was OK, he said ‘(cousin) I got shot,’” Burgess said. “Then he looked at me and put his head down.” The other youngsters in the lobby fled by the time Burgess made it downstairs, he said. Sources said the 12-year-old has been unable to provide any information about the shooting so far. One gun and a caliber casing were recovered at the scene, police and law enforcement sources said.
14-Year-Old Charged In Shooting Of Son Of High-Ranking Mount Vernon Police Official
A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the shooting of the son of a high-ranking police official from Westchester County. The boy, whose name and address was not provided due to his age, was picked up on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in the Bronx, said the New York City Police Department.
NBC New York
NYC Instagram Model Flew Into Rage Over Laptop Before Butchering Sleeping Dad: DA
The 22-year-old Instagram model accused of using a kitchen knife and hammer to ruthlessly murder her father as he slept on a couch at their Brooklyn home in late December, a bloodbath she first blamed on two violent strangers, was driven to kill because of an argument over a laptop, prosecutors revealed at her court arraignment this week.
Family speaks out after 16-year-old stabbed one block from Bronx high school
Geilot Fermen's 16-year-old son was stabbed repeatedly in the stomach by five assailants.
Jackpot! LOTTO ticket worth $18.4 million sold in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The first day of February was very lucky for a lottery player in Manhattan. Someone bought a jackpot-winning ticket for the Wednesday LOTTO drawing, lottery officials said. The ticket, worth a whopping $18.4 million, was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan. Monday’s winning numbers were […]
NYPD: $100K in watches stolen in Staten Island Mall jewelry store smash-and-grab
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A pair of men snatched multiple watches from a Staten Island Mall jewelry store Wednesday evening after smashing a glass display at the location. A 63-year-old man told police he witnessed an individual break the glass window at the front of the store just before 7 p.m., according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
NYC man killed in his apartment, neighbor charged with murder
A 62-year-old man was killed during a fight with his neighbor inside his Bronx apartment, police said Wednesday. The victim was found dead with head trauma just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at his home on West 169th Street near Plimpton Avenue in Highbridge, cops said. His neighbor, Angelo Miranda, 51, was arrested nearby and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a loaded firearm, according to police. Miranda lives in the building, but in a different apartment than the victim — whose name was not immediately released pending family notification. The deadly attack stemmed from an argument between the two men, police said. The nature of the feud was not immediately known and it was unclear exactly how the victim was assaulted.
NYPD: 12-year-old shot overnight in Brownsville
Police say a 12-year-old boy was shot overnight in Brownsville.
