New York Post

Body of NYC woman strangled in apartment found after ‘foul odor’ reports

A 43-year-old woman was murdered in her Brooklyn home — and her body was only discovered after neighbors complained about a foul odor coming from the apartment, authorities said Thursday. Tamara Graham was found dead on the living room floor of her eighth-floor apartment at NYCHA’s Albany Houses on Troy Avenue near St. Marks Avenue in Crown Heights around 11:15 a.m. Dec. 15, cops said.  Police showed up at the apartment after receiving 911 calls complaining of a foul odor. It’s unclear how long she had been dead by the time her body was found. An autopsy revealed that the hyoid bone in the middle of her neck was crushed, causing her death, police said Thursday.  No arrests had been made by Thursday morning, and cops did not have information on suspects. 
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

More than a quarter of NYC shootings take place in these six neighborhoods

More than a quarter of all Big Apple shootings take place in just six harried NYPD precincts — all of them in the Bronx and Brooklyn, according to a citywide performance report released this week. The Mayor’s Management Report highlights the city’s most bullet-riddled neighborhoods — covering areas including Mott Haven, Morrisania and Woodlawn in the Bronx, and Brooklyn’s Brownsville, East New York and Cypress Hill — where about 27% of shootings take place. “I am tired of it. Sometimes you can’t even sleep because of the shootings,” said Ralph Campbell, 59, who has lived in his Brownsville neighborhood for 45 years. “You are...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Arrest made after body found in Bronx basement

BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn woman likely brain dead after dragging by husband’s car, family says

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The sister of a Brooklyn woman who suffered massive brain injuries early Sunday was pleading for witnesses to come forward to answer what happened to 22-year-old Jennifer Patino. “Basically, my sister — right now — is like brain dead,” Mayra Patino told PIX11 News Wednesday night. “She’s on a ventilator.” Mayra […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

12-year-old boy shot inside lobby of NYC apartment building

A 12-year-old boy was shot inside the lobby of a Brooklyn apartment building Tuesday night, police said. The preteen suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder around 9:20 p.m. inside 325 Bristol St. in Brownsville, the NYPD said. Police said it’s unclear whether the shooting was intentional or accidental. The youngster was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition. Saiquan Burgess, the victim’s 25-year-old cousin, told The Post his younger relative was hanging out with several other kids in the lobby before the shooting. Burgess was upstairs in his apartment when the gunshots rang out. “When I came downstairs to ask him if he was OK, he said ‘(cousin) I got shot,’” Burgess said. “Then he looked at me and put his head down.” The other youngsters in the lobby fled by the time Burgess made it downstairs, he said. Sources said the 12-year-old has been unable to provide any information about the shooting so far. One gun and a caliber casing were recovered at the scene, police and law enforcement sources said.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

NYC Instagram Model Flew Into Rage Over Laptop Before Butchering Sleeping Dad: DA

The 22-year-old Instagram model accused of using a kitchen knife and hammer to ruthlessly murder her father as he slept on a couch at their Brooklyn home in late December, a bloodbath she first blamed on two violent strangers, was driven to kill because of an argument over a laptop, prosecutors revealed at her court arraignment this week.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Jackpot! LOTTO ticket worth $18.4 million sold in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The first day of February was very lucky for a lottery player in Manhattan. Someone bought a jackpot-winning ticket for the Wednesday LOTTO drawing, lottery officials said. The ticket, worth a whopping $18.4 million, was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan. Monday’s winning numbers were […]
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: $100K in watches stolen in Staten Island Mall jewelry store smash-and-grab

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A pair of men snatched multiple watches from a Staten Island Mall jewelry store Wednesday evening after smashing a glass display at the location. A 63-year-old man told police he witnessed an individual break the glass window at the front of the store just before 7 p.m., according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New York Post

NYC man killed in his apartment, neighbor charged with murder

