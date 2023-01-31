Read full article on original website
Fireworks in House after Democrat says 'insurrectionists' should be banned from leading Pledge of Allegiance
WASHINGTON — A routine House committee meeting erupted into a heated, nearly hourlong debate Wednesday over the Pledge of Allegiance, with one Democratic lawmaker saying that "insurrectionists" who backed former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election should be banned from leading it. The fiery back-and-forth took...
Ron DeSantis says African American history course was banned because of content about prisons and ‘queer’ theory
Ron DeSantis pointed to contents concerning prisons and “queer theory” when explaining why an African American history course has been banned in Florida. The Republican governor criticised the College Board’s Advanced Placement class in African American studies after the pilot course was banned by the state last week. Mr DeSantis was visiting a charter school in Jacksonville on Monday when he noted the course’s handling of “queer theory”.He argued that it was on the “wrong side of the line for Florida standards”. “This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory!” he said, according to...
House GOP accidentally gives Democrats supermajority on new 'weaponization' subcommittee
An apparent typo in a resolution organizing the committee gives Democrats 9 members on a 12-member committee. The actual plan is to have 21 members.
Marjorie Taylor Greene equates police killing of Tyre Nichols with shooting of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt
Marjorie Taylor Greene made a shaky comparison between the killings of Tyre Nichols and Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt which sickened many on social media this week in the wake of video being released depicting the unarmed motorist’s brutal killing by a gang of police officers.Speaking during a committee hearing, the Georgia congresswoman went on an extended tangent about Ms Babbitt being “murdered” by police.Noting that Ms Babbitt’s mother was in attendance, Ms Greene went on to say that Congress was doing nothing to address the treatment of other participants in the attack, many of whom remain incarcerated ahead of...
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
Judge convicts Pa. restaurant owner who yelled Pelosi threats during Capitol riot
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- A federal judge on Tuesday convicted a Pennsylvania restaurant owner of storming the U.S. Capitol, where she screamed at police officers to bring out then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi so the pro-Trump mob could hang her.U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden decided the case against Pauline Bauer after hearing testimony without a jury. The judge convicted her of all five counts in her indictment, including a felony charge that she obstructed the Jan. 6, 2021, joint session of Congress for certifying President Joe Biden's electoral victory, court records show.Bauer's bench trial started last Thursday. McFadden announced the verdict...
Mother of Ashli Babbitt, slain Jan. 6 rioter, arrested on anniversary of Capitol attack
Video footage of Witthoeft's arrest shows Capitol Police officers telling her and other protestors to move to the "sidewalk now, or you're under arrest."
Montana man who took his juvenile son on 3-day road trip to the US Capitol for Jan. 6 is arrested and charged
Patrick William O'Brien and his son spent nearly 30 minutes inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, walking in hallways and waving a flag, prosecutors said.
Estate of Capitol officer who died of after the Jan. 6 riot files wrongful death suit against Trump
Brian Sicknick had two strokes following the deadly Jan. 6 riot, with his examiners saying he died of natural causes. Despite this, his estate filed a $10 million lawsuit against Donald Trump.
President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency
President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
George Santos is reportedly stepping down because 'he is a distraction,' according to a lawmaker
A lawmaker has claimed that George Santos is stepping down from his position because he believes that he is some sort of a "distraction" to House Republicans and the party as a whole.
‘Teach the Truth:’ Black Professor Rebels Against DeSantis’ WOKE Law Restricting Teachings on Race
This Black man is not going to stand for Black history being white-washed. Dr. Marvin Dunn, a professor emeritus at Florida International University in Miami, Florida, has gone against Florida governor Ron DeSantis‘ law prohibiting lessons on race with his “Teach the Truth” tour, where he highlights racism in the state.
Tennessee town that used racist slur for a Native woman renamed
Big changes are being made to several areas across the country that previously included a racist term in their name. One of those places is in Tennessee.
Trump served wrongful death lawsuit in connection to death of Capitol Police Officer
WASHINGTON — Former President Trump's attorneys have accepted service of a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the longtime partner of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died a day after the siege on the U.S. Capitol in 2021. According to court documents, the lawsuit accuses Trump and co-conspirators of...
United States Obtains Temporary Restraining Order Against Firearm Companies Illegally Selling Machine Guns
On January 19, 2023, the United States filed a civil complaint in federal court in Brooklyn against two firearm companies, and two individuals associated with these companies (collectively, “Defendants”), alleging that Defendants have conspired to defraud the United States and consumers, and have engaged in the ongoing commission of mail fraud and wire fraud, by unlawfully selling machine gun conversion devices. The devices, called FRT-15s, are specifically designed and intended to be used to convert AR-15 type rifles into machineguns and are therefore themselves “machineguns” under federal law. With limited exceptions not applicable to Defendants’ conduct, the manufacture, sale and possession of machine guns is illegal under the National Firearms Act and the Gun Control Act of 1968. The Government’s complaint seeks injunctive relief under the Anti-Fraud Injunction Act. The United States also sought a temporary order immediately halting any sales of the FRT-15 or any forced reset trigger until and unless otherwise ordered by the Court. On January 25, 2023, United States District Judge Nina R. Morrison entered a temporary restraining order against Defendants.
Judge tosses lawsuit against Whole Foods after workers fired for wearing Black Lives Matter masks
A federal judge on Monday tossed a lawsuit brought against Whole Foods after three former employees claimed they were unlawfully fired for wearing Black Lives Matter masks.
Candace Owens Wins $115K Against Black Conservative Kimberly Klacik Who Sued Her for Defamation
Conservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged victorious in a lawsuit that was filed against her by a Black conservative politician, Kimberly Klacik, who sued the controversial author for over $20 million in the summer of 2021. According to Law & Crime, in addition to Owens winning the lawsuit, Klacik must...
School Banned BLM Shirts, But Allowed Nooses & Confederate Symbols: Lawsuit
Georgia school officials allegedly told Black students that Black Lives Matter messaging was disruptive, while the Confederate flag represents 'heritage not hate.'
Capitol Rioter Who Attacked Officer Brian Sicknick Is Sentenced To More Than 6 Years
Julian Khater admitted to pepper-spraying the U.S. Capitol Police officer, who died after suffering two strokes.
Four Oath Keepers Found Guilty of Seditious Conspiracy Related to U.S. Capitol Breach
Four members of the Oath Keepers were found guilty today by a jury in the District of Columbia of seditious conspiracy and other charges for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
