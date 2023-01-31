BTC saw a huge number of short trader liquidations in the last month, hence the price rally. With waning buying pressure, BTC’s price might soon suffer a correction. In January 2023, Bitcoin [BTC] markets experienced their strongest monthly performance since October 2021, with a year-to-date (YTD) increase of over 43%. Glassnode, in a new report, found that this unexpected spike in value put BTC’s price at its highest level since August 2022, with a weekly increase of 6.6% from its low of $22,400.

2 DAYS AGO