dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,312,307,240,798 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Eye-Popping Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto trader is suddenly moving more than 3 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) ahead of the blockchain project’s planned major upgrade. According to new data from the whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, a crypto whale abruptly shifted a staggering 3,312,307,240,798 SHIB, valued at $38,257,148 at time of writing, from one unknown wallet to another.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Rival That’s Soared 160% in Just One Month May Be in Early Days of Massive Rally, According to Crypto Analytics Firm
A leading crypto analytics firm is suggesting that Fantom (FTM), a top Ethereum (ETH) rival, is only in the beginning stages of a major rally. Smart contract platform Fantom is trading for $0.635 at time of writing, up 27% in the last 24 hours, and up over 164% since 2023 began.
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin [DOGE] to rise beyond 40%? Whale activity may spur rally
Dogecoin recently saw an increase in whale transactions. The dog-themed token has also recently seen a spike in its daily active addresses. Whale activity has increased for Dogecoin [DOGE], which is also the ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap. Whales’ action boosted the token price and impacted some other indicators as well.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Decentralized Exchange Token Explodes 50% As Project Releases Yearly Report
An Ethereum (ETH)-based decentralized exchange (DEX) token has shot up 50% in just a few days after the project released a new annual report. The dYdX (DYDX) Foundation released its “inaugural ecosystem annual report” on Monday, which outlined the decentralized finance (DeFi) DEX’s development in 2022. “Despite...
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin? Over 60% Choose...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
msn.com
Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure
Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Ark's Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Is Going To $1M, Jim Cramer Says Yeah, And I 'Walked On Water' In The Sea Of Galilee
Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood is doubling down on her prediction that Bitcoin BTC/USD will reach $500,000 and Jim Cramer can't help but laugh. Wood Sees Exponential Rise: In Ark Invest's Big Ideas release for 2023, Wood noted that "the price of one bitcoin could exceed $1 million in the next decade."
Ethereum Whales Are Buying These 3 Cryptocurrencies Hand Over Fist
One of the three has been a big winner so far this year.
NASDAQ
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
If You Invested $100 In Shiba Inu When The Coin Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has built a loyal following of fans and investors since launching in August 2020. Here’s a look at how much money people who got in at the start have made. What Happened: Shiba Inu launched in August 2020 as a similarly themed cryptocurrency to Dogecoin...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s the Next Ethereum-Level Opportunity for Crypto Traders, According to Investor Who Called Bitcoin Reversal
A veteran trader in the crypto space thinks one layer-1 blockchain project offers a similar opportunity to what Ethereum (ETH) did four or five years ago. In a new interview with Bankless, Chris Burniske, a partner at the venture capital firm Placeholder, argues that Solana (SOL) is currently undervalued and has ETH-like potential as an investment.
Shark Tank's O'Leary Warns Of Another FTX-Like Crypto Disaster: 'It'll Keep Happening Over and Over…'
Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary is warning investors of more possible fiascos in the cryptocurrency world. What Happened: When asked by Kitco News whether he believes there could be a second FTX-like incident, he said, “Absolutely 100%,” adding that “it'll happen and it'll keep happening over and over and over again.”
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC]: A tale of how short traders caused a price rally in January
BTC saw a huge number of short trader liquidations in the last month, hence the price rally. With waning buying pressure, BTC’s price might soon suffer a correction. In January 2023, Bitcoin [BTC] markets experienced their strongest monthly performance since October 2021, with a year-to-date (YTD) increase of over 43%. Glassnode, in a new report, found that this unexpected spike in value put BTC’s price at its highest level since August 2022, with a weekly increase of 6.6% from its low of $22,400.
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin: Mammoth partnership and shark accumulation sees LTC spike
Litecoin announced partnership with Mastercard to provide Litecoin Mastercard in the UK and Europe. Sharks have increased their holdings by over 4% as price rallies. Litecoin [LTC] and Mastercard have announced a partnership, which would introduce the Litecoin Mastercard in the UK and Europe. A post on 30 January, while making the announcement, demonstrated that it would build a payment bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional finance (TradFi). Investors reacted well to the news.
'They Don't Want to Be Left in the Past': 82% of Millionaires Are Not Deterred From Crypto in the Wake of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Collapse
Despite the volatile nature of crypto, millionaires still want to be ahead of the curve.
ambcrypto.com
Is Aptos’ [APT] bull run coming to an end? Here’s why investors should be cautious
Aptos’ Total Value Locked (TVL) reached a new ATH of over $62.5 million. However, the market indicators showed reasons why investors should be worried. Aptos [APT] remained in the headlines for the entire week because of its massive price pump, which outperformed the rest. The gains also helped Aptos reach another milestone.
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink [LINK] drops to crucial support zone: Is a price reversal likely?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. LINK dropped to a key demand zone. LINK monthly holders’ profits tanked. Chainlink [LINK] saw a short-term devaluation on 30 January, but a recovery could be likely....
ambcrypto.com
Will Polkadot’s [DOT] new parachain fix the blockchain?
AlephZero was added to Polkadot as the 38th parachain. Despite declining activity, staker interest and development activity increased. AlephZero, a zkSnark based cryptocurrency, was added to Polkadot [DOT] as the 38th parachain on the network. This addition to Polkadot could likely improve the state of its ecosystem. However, despite the growing ecosystem, there were areas where Polkadot did not show any improvement.
