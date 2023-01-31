ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ambcrypto.com

Dogecoin [DOGE] to rise beyond 40%? Whale activity may spur rally

Dogecoin recently saw an increase in whale transactions. The dog-themed token has also recently seen a spike in its daily active addresses. Whale activity has increased for Dogecoin [DOGE], which is also the ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap. Whales’ action boosted the token price and impacted some other indicators as well.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum-Based Decentralized Exchange Token Explodes 50% As Project Releases Yearly Report

An Ethereum (ETH)-based decentralized exchange (DEX) token has shot up 50% in just a few days after the project released a new annual report. The dYdX (DYDX) Foundation released its “inaugural ecosystem annual report” on Monday, which outlined the decentralized finance (DeFi) DEX’s development in 2022. “Despite...
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
dailyhodl.com

Here’s the Next Ethereum-Level Opportunity for Crypto Traders, According to Investor Who Called Bitcoin Reversal

A veteran trader in the crypto space thinks one layer-1 blockchain project offers a similar opportunity to what Ethereum (ETH) did four or five years ago. In a new interview with Bankless, Chris Burniske, a partner at the venture capital firm Placeholder, argues that Solana (SOL) is currently undervalued and has ETH-like potential as an investment.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin [BTC]: A tale of how short traders caused a price rally in January

BTC saw a huge number of short trader liquidations in the last month, hence the price rally. With waning buying pressure, BTC’s price might soon suffer a correction. In January 2023, Bitcoin [BTC] markets experienced their strongest monthly performance since October 2021, with a year-to-date (YTD) increase of over 43%. Glassnode, in a new report, found that this unexpected spike in value put BTC’s price at its highest level since August 2022, with a weekly increase of 6.6% from its low of $22,400.
ambcrypto.com

Litecoin: Mammoth partnership and shark accumulation sees LTC spike

Litecoin announced partnership with Mastercard to provide Litecoin Mastercard in the UK and Europe. Sharks have increased their holdings by over 4% as price rallies. Litecoin [LTC] and Mastercard have announced a partnership, which would introduce the Litecoin Mastercard in the UK and Europe. A post on 30 January, while making the announcement, demonstrated that it would build a payment bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional finance (TradFi). Investors reacted well to the news.
ambcrypto.com

Is Aptos’ [APT] bull run coming to an end? Here’s why investors should be cautious

Aptos’ Total Value Locked (TVL) reached a new ATH of over $62.5 million. However, the market indicators showed reasons why investors should be worried. Aptos [APT] remained in the headlines for the entire week because of its massive price pump, which outperformed the rest. The gains also helped Aptos reach another milestone.
ambcrypto.com

Chainlink [LINK] drops to crucial support zone: Is a price reversal likely?

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. LINK dropped to a key demand zone. LINK monthly holders’ profits tanked. Chainlink [LINK] saw a short-term devaluation on 30 January, but a recovery could be likely....
ambcrypto.com

Will Polkadot’s [DOT] new parachain fix the blockchain?

AlephZero was added to Polkadot as the 38th parachain. Despite declining activity, staker interest and development activity increased. AlephZero, a zkSnark based cryptocurrency, was added to Polkadot [DOT] as the 38th parachain on the network. This addition to Polkadot could likely improve the state of its ecosystem. However, despite the growing ecosystem, there were areas where Polkadot did not show any improvement.

