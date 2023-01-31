ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Gautam Adani is clinging to the title of Asia’s richest person after $75 billion stock wipeout boots him from the world’s top 10

By Nicholas Gordon
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ko9jJ_0kX7a5nW00

Gautam Adani's net worth has plummeted after short seller Hindenburg Research targeted the company in a 100-page report.

Almost a week after a feared short-seller put his company in its sights, Gautam Adani is just a few billion dollars away from losing his title as Asia’s richest person.

As of Jan. 30, Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, is now the world’s 11th-richest man, with a fortune of $84.4 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That’s a huge drop from the $121 billion fortune he was estimated to have at the beginning of the year (which put Adani in third place, behind LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and Tesla CEO Elon Musk).

Even worse, fellow Indian industrialist Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, is right behind Adani in 12th place, with a fortune of $82.2 billion. If Adani’s fortune continues to drop, he risks losing the position of Asia’s richest person to Ambani.

The two Indian billionaires are rivals, competing in sectors like energy, consumer goods, media, and even cricket.

Rise and fall

Adani’s wealth surged in 2022 due to an increase in share price in Adani Group companies. Shares in commodity trader Adani Enterprises, the Group’s flagship company, rose by over 225% over 2022, while shares in Adani Power rose by 300% over the same period.

The plunge in Adani’s net worth follows last week’s release of an 100-page report from Hindenburg Research. The short seller accused the Adani Group of stock manipulation, poor governance, and “pulling the largest con in corporate history.”

Shares in Adani companies have plummeted since then, wiping out $75 billion in value.

Adani Enterprises is currently in the middle of a $2.5 billion share sale, which is scheduled to end today. On Monday, the share sale got a vote of support from Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company, which agreed to invest $400 million.

A calculated attack on India’

The battle between the Adani Group and Hindenburg Research is quickly turning into a debate about India itself.

Hindenburg’s report “is not merely an unwarranted attack on any specific company but a calculated attack on India, the independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions, and the growth story and ambition of India,” the Adani Group wrote in its 413-page response on Sunday.

The Wall Street short seller delivered a fiery rebuttal the following day, arguing that “the Adani Group has attempted to conflate its meteoric rise and the wealth of its Chairman, Gautam Adani, with the success of India itself.”

“India’s future is being held back by the Adani Group, which has draped itself in the Indian flag while systematically looting the nation,” wrote the firm, continuing that the Adani Group failed to give specific answers to most of its questions, instead only offering “generalized deflections.”

Fears over the Adani Group are dragging down other Indian companies. Shares in the state-owned Life Insurance Company of India, which has a significant stake in Adani Enterprises, have fallen almost 7% since the release of Hindenburg’s report.

It’s even knocked India from its place as the world’s fifth most valuable equity market, falling behind France on Monday.

Learn how to navigate and strengthen trust in your business with The Trust Factor, a weekly newsletter examining what leaders need to succeed. Sign up here.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy

Activists hold signs as they attend a Student Loan Forgiveness rally on Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th street near the White House on April 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. A fintech startup bought by JP Morgan Chase for millions may have been built on a bed of lies, according to a new lawsuit filed by JP Morgan. And if the investment bank is to be believed, it all went wrong with an $18,000 check to a New York City-area data science professor.
WASHINGTON, DC
msn.com

Billionaires Worth $123 Billion Buy Stake In Kushner’s Thrive

(Bloomberg) -- A group of global billionaires worth at least $123 billion are buying a stake in Thrive Capital, the venture-capital firm founded by Josh Kushner. India’s Mukesh Ambani, Brazil’s Jorge Paulo Lemann and France’s Xavier Niel will join KKR & Co. co-founder Henry Kravis and Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Officer Robert Iger in investing $175 million to purchase a 3.3% stake in Thrive.
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
CNBC

Norway's gigantic sovereign wealth fund loses a record $164 billion, citing 'very unusual' year

Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, among the world's largest investors, returned -14.1% last year. "The market was impacted by war in Europe, high inflation, and rising interest rates. This negatively impacted both the equity market and bond market at the same time, which is very unusual," said Norges Bank Investment Management CEO Nicolai Tangen.
Benzinga

Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals

After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
COLORADO STATE
Fortune

Fortune

270K+
Followers
12K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy