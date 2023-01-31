Read full article on original website
EW.com
The most shocking snubs and surprises of the 2023 Oscar nominations
And the Oscar nomination goes to... At last, we know who made the cut for the 2023 Academy Awards. But who was among the Oscar snubs and surprises? While the awards industry has generated robust and accurate pundit predictions, there are always at least a few shocks come nomination morning.
Tom Hanks and Robin Wright Will Be Digitally De-Aged in New Robert Zemeckis Movie
Tom Hanks and Robin Wright may look a little younger in the upcoming movie “Here” from director Robert Zemeckis. The film, which reunites the “Forrest Gump” co-stars after nearly 30 years, will use new hyperrealistic technology, including AI-generated face replacements and de-aging, to allow its stars to tell a story that spans generations. Based on Richard McGuire’s graphic novel, “Here” takes place in New England — starting as wilderness and later becoming the site of a home — against a tale of love, loss, hope, struggle and legacy. Miramax is producing the film, which co-stars Paul Bettany and Kelly Reilly and will...
Collider
'The Banshees of Inisherin' and 9 Other Great Irish Movies Were Nominated For Oscar
Ireland is enjoying a record number of nominations for the nation at the 2023 Oscars, with a total of 14 nods in multiple categories. However, 2023 is not the only year Irish movies received nominations and created history with their productions. Irish films have long been renowned for their sense...
Actor James Martin, who stars in Oscar-nominated film, returns to Starbucks job
If you think global recognition gets to everyone’s heads, think again. Actor James Martin casually resumed his day job at Starbucks despite starring in an Oscar-nominated film titled “An Irish Goodbye.” The Northern Irish star’s name has crept up in more and more conversations among the Hollywood elite as his most recent on-screen venture scooped up an Oscar nod for “Best Short Film” on Jan. 24. Despite the fact that his project could potentially pick up a gong at next month’s Academy Awards, Martin thrust himself right back into work serving up coffees with a smile in his city of Belfast. “It’s nice,” the...
John Wayne Thought These 2 Classic Westerns Were Better Than ‘The Searchers’
Movie star John Wayne once listed 2 of his Western film classics as being better than the iconic movie, 'The Searchers.'
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ makes it 4 years in a row of double noms in the Best Supporting Actor Oscar category
The Best Supporting Actor Oscar category is seeing double yet again. Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan received nominations as expected for their turns in Martin McDonagh‘s “The Banshees of Inisherin” on Tuesday, marking the fourth consecutive year a film has received double bids in the category. “Banshees” is the 22nd film to achieve this, but most remarkably, five of them have occurred in the last six years after a 26-year dry spell. “Bugsy” (1991) produced noms for Harvey Keitel and Ben Kingsley, but the category went without co-star nominees until McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017) yielded bids for Sam Rockwell and...
Freddy Krueger Actor Robert Englund Documentary to Get Theatrical Release via Cinedigm (EXCLUSIVE)
Don’t fall asleep! Horror enthusiasts won’t want to miss the premiere of “Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story,” an upcoming documentary chronicling the storied legacy of veteran horror film star Robert Englund, best known for his role as Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise. Cinedigm acquired North American rights to the film and will give it an exclusive theatrical run before the documentary hits the Bloody Disgusting streamer Screambox in late spring, tied to Englund’s 75th birthday on June 6. The project was shot over two years by co-directors Christopher Griffiths and Gary Smart, who also...
Dakota Johnson Makes Racy Armie Hammer Joke on Sundance Opening Night: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’
Dakota Johnson kicked off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with gasps and giggles. Johnson appeared at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night to present her friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. While onstage, she applauded the director’s 2017 Oscar-winning indie “Call Me By Your Name,” which premiered at Sundance, and joked that she was offered the part of the peach in the coming-of-age story. (In one of the film’s buzziest scenes, Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer’s character eventually discovers.) But she had to turn...
'Avatar' director James Cameron, 'Top Gun' star Tom Cruise snubbed by Oscars
LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 (Reuters) - “Avatar: The Way of Water" director James Cameron’s box office blockbuster failed to translate to industry acclaim, as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' members declined to nominate him on Tuesday for best director – one of the most notable Oscar snubs.
ComicBook
Babylon Featurette Highlights the Magic of Margot Robbie (Exclusive)
Of the many things that earned Babylon praise, Margot Robbie's performance as Nellie LaRoy was a standout element, with her work on the project not only impressing her costars, but with the opportunity also offering Robbie the chance to embrace a character she connected with on deeply personal levels. In a new featurette honoring the film's release on home video, you can learn more about Robbie taking on the role of Nellie and the impact the role had on both the actor and her costars. Check out the exclusive featurette above and grab Babylon on Digital HD and Premium VOD on today and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on March 21st.
iheart.com
'Jeopardy' Champ Calls For 'Lifetime Ban' Of Recent Contestant
Since it debuted in 1984, there have been roughly 17,000 contestants on Jeopardy, and nearly all of them have gone on to tell friends about their exciting time on the show - one even wound up hosting Jeopardy. But with so many people appearing on the program, there are bound to be a couple who have taken issue with their experiences as a player. That's the case for recent winner Yogesh Raut.
Tatiana Maslany, ‘Scream’ Star Jasmin Savoy Brown Lead Sci-Fi Horror ‘Green Bank,’ Protagonist Launching Sales at EFM (EXCLUSIVE)
Tatiana Maslany and “Scream” star Jasmin Savoy Brown are set to lead Josh Ruben’s sci-fi horror “Green Bank.” Protagonist Pictures is launching international sales on the film, which will be shopped to buyers at this month’s European Film Market at the Berlin Film Festival. CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group are co-repping North America. Written by Aaron Horwitz (“The Cleansing Hour”), “Green Bank” takes place in a real American town where wifi, cell service and all other radio transmissions are heavily forbidden. The film follows infant sleep-trainer Sloan (Brown), who realizes that the parents of the child she’s caring for...
Collider
The Movie That Launched Steve McQueen and Michael Fassbender as Artists
Back in 2008, the world was not intimately aware of director Steve McQueen and actor Michael Fassbender. Neither one of these men was absent from the world of art before the year 2008 thanks to McQueen directing some acclaimed short films and working as an artist while Fassbender appeared in supporting roles in movies like 300. But long before their days of scoring Oscar nominations (and wins, in the case of McQueen), they were just two guys trying to get eyes on their indie British film Hunger. A challenging watch that didn’t smash any box office records when it first came out, Hunger ended up establishing several key motifs that McQueen and Fassbender would continue to be fascinated by in the years to come.
The #1 movie on Netflix in the US is a WWII film from Norway with glowing reviews
As we near the end of the first month of 2023, international titles are having a moment on Netflix. Two of the Top 10 Netflix TV shows in the US are foreign titles most American viewers have probably never heard of — including the Turkish fantasy series Shahmaran and the French WWII drama Women at War. On the film side, meanwhile, the top two movies in the US at the moment are both international films — a Korean sci-fi drama JUNG_E, and a Norweigian WWII drama titled Narvik.
Andrea Riseborough Will Retain Oscar Nomination, but Social Media Offenders Will be Addressed by Film Academy
Andrea Riseborough’s Oscar nomination for independent drama “To Leslie” will not be rescinded, but the use of social media in a grassroots campaign supporting her did not sit well with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. After the film academy announced it would be “conducting a review of campaign procedures” in the wake of Riseborough’s shock best actress nomination, the body’s board of governors deliberated at a previously scheduled meeting on Tuesday. “Based on concerns that surfaced last week around the ‘To Leslie’ awards campaign, the Academy began a review into the film’s campaigning tactics. The Academy has...
Second World War in film: 20 of the best war movies ever made
The most striking aspect of the commemorative events marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings on 6 June 2019 was the testimony of the veterans who participated in the conflict and who spoke eloquently and movingly about the events of 6 June 1944.These interviews should be compulsory viewing so people understand the courage and sacrifice of a generation of men and women who displayed the “unconquerable resolve” the Queen spoke about during her speech in Portsmouth.The film world has, of course, brought us many depictions of the Normandy landings and the subsequent battles. You will find a number...
Emma Thompson to Star in Brian Kirk Action Thriller ‘The Fisherwoman’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Emma Thompson is set to star in Brian Kirk’s upcoming action thriller “The Fisherwoman,” Variety can exclusively reveal. In the feature, Thompson is set to play a widowed fisherman who, while trapped in a Minnesotan blizzard, interrupts the kidnapping of a teenager and soon finds she is the young victim’s only hope. Kirk will direct from a screenplay by Nicholas Jacobson-Larson and Dalton Leeb, who have just been tapped to write the “Hot Wheels” movie for Warner Bros and Bad Robot. The duo are also currently working on “The Fall” for Amblin and Blackmaled Productions Greg Silverman of Stampede Ventures, who are co-financing the film alongside Augenschein...
Collider
The 10 Best Harrison Ford Movies, Ranked According to IMDb
Harrison Ford is largely known for playing iconic franchise characters, Han Solo and Indiana Jones as well as starring in hit films such as Witness, The Fugitive and Blade Runner. Ford continues to captivate audiences with his most recent role as Jacob Dutton in the newest Yellowstone spin-off series,1923 alongside Oscar-winner, Helen Mirren.
Polygon
James Cameron and Hayao Miyazaki share the same beautiful cursed dreams
Through a mix of cold and unnatural technological processes, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water manages to be a lovingly crafted showcase of natural splendor. It’s a romantic fantasy of a world untouched by the depravities of modern, capitalistic, and militaristic civilization, one in which there exists the freedom to coexist with nature, and to find family and love.
Mammoth Film Festival to Return With Movies Starring Luke Hemsworth, Quentin Tarantino and More Stars
Movies and mountains! Mammoth Film Festival returns to California this year and will feature several indie flicks with star-studded casts. The five-day festival will feature over 80 films across five different categories – Featured Documentary, Short, Music Video, Episodic and a highlighted Action Sports category. The judges panel this year includes Rob Weiss, Ashley Benson, […]
