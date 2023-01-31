Harry Potter is coming to New Orleans this weekend! On February 3 and 4, Justin Freer will be conducting Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, produced by CineConcerts. The magic of the film Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets will be in concert, live with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO). If you've seen Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets before, you have never seen it like this! Freer says, it's a see it to believe it experience. Enjoy the brilliant LPO playing the soundtrack along with the film, with a score written by Oscar-winner John Williams.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO