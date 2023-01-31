Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Feb. 3-5
Carnival capers get cracking as krewe cavort. Meanwhile, Black History Month kicks off in Kenner. Eight, count 'em, eight Carnival parades will wind their way through the greater metropolitan area this weekend. TITANS rolls in Slidell Friday at 6:30 p.m., while KREWE BOHEME marches through Marigny and French Quarter at 7 p.m. POSEIDON hits the road in Slidell Saturday at 6 p.m. and KREWE DU VIEUX meanders the Marigny and Quarter at 6:30 p.m. On Sunday, LITTLE RASCALS marches in Metairie at noon, ANTHEIA in Slidell at 1 p.m. the shoebox sensation 'TIT REX at 4:30 p.m. in the Marigny and KREWEDELUSION, 6:45 p.m.
Mardi Gras Miracle: King cake ice cream saves New Orleans man’s life
This former heroin addict has a lot to celebrate this Carnival Season, and what better way than with king cake ice cream?
NOLA.com
The route of Sunday’s krewedelusion Mardi Gras parade revealed at last
With only days to spare, krewedelusion has released the route of its march through the Marigny and French Quarter that begins at 6:45 p.m. Sunday. The parade kicks off at the corner of Franklin Avenue and Royal Street, proceeds to the French Quarter, then circulates back to Frenchmen Street. The...
Eater
Here’s the Latest on Big Freedia’s New Orleans Music Venue, Nightclub, and Restaurant
Big Freedia and team have shared new details about the forthcoming music venue, restaurant, and micro hotel in New Orleans first announced last year, tentatively called Hotel Freedia. Speaking at an event for the Nieux Society last week, the Queen of Bounce rolled out plans to sell memberships to the venue through NFTs, at least to start, according to the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Council President eyes sweeping reforms for future Mardi Gras permitting
New Orleans City Council President JP Morrell is preparing significant new reforms for the way the city permits and treats Mardi Gras krewes in the future, ranging from forcing out some old-line parade krewes to giving walking krewes like Chewbacchus and krewedelusion the same sort of protections and rights that “traditional” parading groups like Rex and Zulu now enjoy.
WDSU
Business owners react to news that walking parade Krewe du Vieux won't roll on their streets
NEW ORLEANS — Business owners in disbelief after changes to a popular parade's route. After months of planning for a big boost in business they learned Monday that Krewe du Vieux will cut out portions of Decatur Street and Frenchmen Street this year. On Tuesday, owners met to discuss...
whereyat.com
New Big Easy Cruise to Celebrate All Things NOLA
Experience the Best of the Crescent City While at Sea. A brand-new cruise named Big Easy Cruise will celebrate New Orleans by bringing together the music, food, and spirit of the city on a luxury ship in late 2023. Launched by StarVista LIVE, the seven-day long cruise will allow guests...
NOLA.com
Are Krewe du Vieux, Chewbacchus, and other parades disrespected? City Council member says yes.
City Council President JP Morrell says that certain downtown Carnival parades that take place early in the season are being kicked around by the city. He wants to see them treated with the same deference that New Orleans pays to the mostly Uptown parades that take place closer to Fat Tuesday.
NOLA.com
Al Copeland liked his restaurants 'cold, dark and loud.' The next generation brings new ideas.
The fried chicken with biscuits and red beans at Copeland’s of New Orleans are each a bit different from Popeyes, but their recipes were set by the same hand and they aren’t changing anytime soon. The artichoke and spinach dip with fried bow tie pasta screams throwback dish but remains a top seller and isn’t going anywhere either.
Krewe of Titans parade will be biggest yet
SLIDELL, La. — The first major Northshore parade of the season is almost here, and it will be the Krewe of Titans’ biggest yet. “17 marching bands, 23 floats,” Krewe President Toni Gebbia described, “dance groups from around Slidell and surrounding areas.”. And beyond. For the...
Frenchmen and Decatur bars to lose revenue after Krewe Du Vieux changes route
NEW ORLEANS — Every year Krewe Du Vieux’s parade is one of Check Point Charlie’s busiest days of the year. “Mardi Gras day, Krewe Du Vieux and Halloween are the biggest nights of the year,” Claudia Boyle, a bartender at Check Point Charlie says. “Late afternoon, it starts getting real busy. You know, normally on a Saturday night, we have one or two bartenders, [during Krewe Du Vieux] we have four and a barback and the door guy.”
New Orleans Claims Mexican Restaurant Has Best Burger
New Orleans people are talking about a Mexican restaurant that has a burger that's so good, many claim it's the best in the city and the state. When you're in the mood for a burger, a Mexican restaurant is probably not the first place you think of. In New Orleans, you'd probably name places like Clover Grill, Port of Call, Lee's, The Camellia Grill, and Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar as establishments for great burgers. But if you live in New Orleans, you might add a name to that list—Tacos & Beer!
999ktdy.com
Office Rules Left on New Orleans King Cake Goes Viral
A set of office rules on a King Cake in New Orleans has gone viral and many in the workplace can relate to them. During Mardi Gras season, King Cakes often show up in the office and too often someone will indulge and not follow the "rules". By now you...
NOLA.com
Latin American breakfast, comfort food propel Metairie tortilla shop from crisis to growth
The pliant, fresh corn tortillas might only be a few hours off the press when they join a plate of spicy chorizo, eggs and plantains for one breakfast dish. Some of the same tortillas are bundled tightly around shredded chicken and fried for Honduran tacos. More are cut into triangles as the basis for nachos dripping queso.
Who's coming to help New Orleans police for Mardi Gras?
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a briefing last week, the city’s call for law enforcement help from across the state was a success and Mardi Gras krewes can return to their traditional parade routes. “Jeanerette for example, wow, you know, Tangipahoa, wow and...
whereyat.com
Harry Potter Comes to New Orleans
Harry Potter is coming to New Orleans this weekend! On February 3 and 4, Justin Freer will be conducting Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, produced by CineConcerts. The magic of the film Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets will be in concert, live with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO). If you've seen Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets before, you have never seen it like this! Freer says, it's a see it to believe it experience. Enjoy the brilliant LPO playing the soundtrack along with the film, with a score written by Oscar-winner John Williams.
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in Louisiana.
lafourchegazette.com
Local resident has chance to become Miss Louisiana
Lafourche Parish resident, Ivy Robichaux is ready to take the stage and compete for her chance to become Miss Louisiana USA. She will be representing Grand Isle, Louisiana in the competition, which takes place on Friday February 3rd and Saturday February 4th at the Jefferson Premiering Arts Center in Metairie, LA.
Haunted Houma Tunnel—Motorists See Ghosts
Not only is there a tunnel in Houma, LA—It's a haunted tunnel!
NOLA.com
Letters: Protecting Grand Isle means protecting Louisiana
Immediately after Hurricane Katrina, House Speaker Dennis Hastert publicly questioned whether New Orleans should be rebuilt. But it was. Multi-billion dollar projects now protect the city with new and reinforced levees and the Lake Borgne Storm Surge Barrier. Farther south, the city and southeastern Louisiana are protected by Grand Isle.
