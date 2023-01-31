ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WHYY

Celebrating Black History Month, Wanda Sykes, Freeze Fest, and the Philadelphia Ballet’s ‘Forward Motion’ in this week’s ‘Things To Do’

Black History Month begins with celebrations and cultural events throughout the Delaware Valley. Winter festivals are on the schedule in Delco and in Manayunk, and Pulitzer-Prize winning playwright Katori Hall’s acclaimed play “The Mountaintop” continues its run in the ‘burbs. But what’s better than one Pulitzer Prize-winning woman? Two. Vocalist and composer Caroline Shaw joins Sō Percussion at the Zellerbach on the University of Pennsylvania campus.
CBS Philly

Retired Philadelphia teacher has 1st gallery exhibit at age 80

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday marks the first day of Black History Month.A retired school teacher found another passion outside of the classroom.For years she's created pottery and sculptures bringing to life her artistic creations.Now at 80 years "young," her work is being displayed in her first-ever art gallery exhibit. When Adrean Bailey retired from teaching with the School District of Philadelphia after 32 years, she was looking for something to do, a hobby. Something to occupy her time. She found it at a neighborhood senior center. "They happened to have pottery and all, and there was macrame, and different classes so I said,...
seaislenews.com

With Music and Dancing, Sea Isle Says Goodbye to ‘The Geator’

Thousands of mourners filled the pews last Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia to say a final, somber goodbye to Jerry Blavat, the legendary “Geator With the Heater.”. An overflowing crowd packed the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City on Wednesday night...
local21news.com

Beyoncé to perform twice in PA as part of "Renaissance World Tour"

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Beyoncé has announced an international tour that will see her visit the Commonwealth not once, but twice. The 28-time Grammy winner will be performing at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia July 12 and at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh Aug. 8. A presale exclusively for...
South Philly Review

The Great Glory of the Geator

I’m probably the wrong person to write this column about Jerry Blavat. Because of my two left feet, I never attended one of the many dances he ran. Never went to his club called MEMORIES in Margate. Attended just one of the oldies concerts he presided over at the Kimmel Center. But I know what Blavat meant to Philadelphia. I know what he meant to scores of fans such as my wife and her friends. I crossed paths twice in my life with the Geator and came away amazed.
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia

The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
MONTCO.Today

Twin Sisters Fulfill Their Dreams with Elkins Park Restaurant

Sisters Maya (left) and Kala Johnstone at FoodChasers Kitchen, their restaurant in Elkins Park. Twin sisters Maya and Kala Johnstone had always wanted to run their own restaurant, and their dream recently came true with the opening of FoodChasers’ Kitchen in Elkins Park, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Black members of Philadelphia’s Union League face a test | Michael Coard

PHILADELPHIA — The answer to that headline’s question will be determined by what the Black members of the Union League decide to do or not do in response to what happened on Jan. 24. More about that later in this column. For now, let’s discuss the Union League. It’s a prestigious 161-year-old private club, founded […] The post Black members of Philadelphia’s Union League face a test | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
WHYY

Opinion: Why the proposed 76ers arena is a false solution to dead zone on Market East

Philadelphia, like many major U.S. cities, prides itself as a “city of neighborhoods.”. From rowhomes to parks to informal parking rules, the diversity in neighborhood architecture, infrastructure, and values makes different areas of the city attractive to a variety of outside stakeholders. Diverse and bustling neighborhoods make Philly special. Key to this diversity is the livability — and by extension affordability — of the neighborhoods.
WHYY

Shapiro selects 2nd Philly school official to join cabinet

Gov. Josh Shapiro has selected another Philadelphia school district official to join his cabinet. Reggie McNeil, the district’s chief operating officer, will serve as secretary of general services, responsible for state buildings and vehicles, as well as procurement, Shapiro announced Wednesday. Shapiro tapped the district’s chief financial officer Uri...
penncapital-star.com

Philly mayoral hopeful Gym apologizes for Union League visit

Gym was among the protesters who called for a boycott of the club after the presentation of its Gold Medal, its highest honor, on Jan. 24 to controversial Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor has pushed his policies of restricting the teaching of racism and African-American history in Florida schools.
