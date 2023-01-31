Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
How to clear the cache on your Android phone or tablet (and why you should)
If you're experiencing slow performance on a smartphone or tablet, there are common steps you can take to troubleshoot and oftentimes fix it. Simply restarting your device can take care of a lot of issues. Another common way to increase performance, or at the very least free up extra storage...
Eufy admits its cameras were not always end-to-end encrypted
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. For a long time, Anker's Eufy sub-brand was one of our go-to security camera recommendations. The company then became embroiled in a security and privacy scandal, with supposedly end-to-end encrypted footage accessible via unencrypted web streams. The company long refused to acknowledge the problem, going so far as to claim that what researchers and journalists had clearly achieved was impossible. After a month of stonewalling, the company has finally provided more satisfactory answers, though we’d still be cautious about taking its word for it.
Walmart is working on a new Chromecast competitor with Google TV
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google, Amazon, and Roku dominate the list of the best streaming devices worth your money. But in June 2021, retail giant Walmart surprised everyone by launching an Onn-branded 4K Android TV box for just $29, undercutting Google's Chromecast with Google TV (4K). In our review, we found the Onn Android TV to be as good as the Chromecast, though we were unsure about its software support. Surprisingly, Walmart regularly rolled out regular updates for the box, making it a great impulse buy as long as it was available. Now, the retail giant seems to be working on a new 4K Android TV box for launch later this year.
New, oddly familiar Google Play Games icon makes its debut on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There are a whole bunch of visual allegories you could tie to the various logos of the various properties housed under the Google Play umbrella. At one point, it had all you wanted to see, listen, read, and game from the Play Store proper to Play Movies and Play Music. Those last two were turned into Google TV and YouTube Music, respectively, leaving us with two other auxiliaries: Play Books and Play Games. And wouldn't you believe it — the latter's getting a new look.
ZDNet
Fast Pair is the newest way to set up an Android phone. Here's how to use it
The worst part about purchasing a new phone is transferring all of your data onto the device, whether it's from Android to iOS or vice versa. Fortunately, Google is simplifying the process by extending Fast Pair, its Bluetooth Low Energy technology typically used to connect a phone with wireless earbuds when near each other, all the way to the initial setup screen, allowing new users to now quickly pair Android phones for file transferring.
How to watch local channels on your Roku device
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Roku is among the the best streaming devices you can buy. While on-demand TV shows and movie access on Roku are convenient, some prefer live TV channels to catch their favorite shows, news channels, and sports events. You don't lose access to local channels when you cut the cord in favor of a Roku streaming stick. It's easy to watch local channels on your Roku device.
Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
Your "Smart TV" is probably watching you: How to remove "big brother" from your television
Is your Smart TV watching you?Photo byGlenn Carstens-Peters/Unsplash. Chances are you are one of the three out of four television owners who now have a "smart TV" which can receive content like Netflix from the internet. But while you are watching your smart TV it's very likely your TV is also watching you --- and reporting what you are watching to the manufacturer.
Netflix explains exactly how it's going to ruin everyone's account-sharing good time
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Piracy and account sharing have been the two biggest revenue killers for the best streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Disney+. In the last few years, we've seen Netflix take a hard stand against account sharing and dabbling with countermeasures to limit the practice. Those efforts are getting more and more serious, and while we've known that change is coming, it's been unclear exactly how this clampdown would look. We're now starting to get our first sense of these restrictions, as Netflix shares its device-blocking strategy for shared accounts.
People are only just realizing there’s an Android feature that makes your home screen much more useful
ANDROID users have been informed of a feature on their devices that can make their home screens more efficient. If you have an Android device, then you are aware of the many features it comes loaded with. These tools are meant to enhance the user experience and streamline common smartphone...
Leaked Samsung-exclusive Galaxy S23 colors double your options for each model
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. At this point, there's almost nothing left to the imagination about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series thanks to countless leaks and rumors, including some that showed off the phones in all four colors. But it looks like that's not all there is to it. The latest information to hit the rumor mill concerns the exclusive colors of Samsung's next flagship series, which will supposedly come in two options for each model.
ZDNet
This 65-inch LG C2 OLED smart TV deal is so good that I'm buying it ASAP
When you first see that green or white flash on your TV screen like I did this last week, you are faced with a hard truth: while your sturdy old television has been your trusty companion for years, it's time for an upgrade. If you're in the market for a new TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED smart TV deal on eBay is so good that I'm even adding it to my cart for its discounted price of $1,440.
The Samsung Galaxy S23's special Snapdragon processor is all but confirmed
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Leaks and reports have confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup would go all in on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, ditching the Korean giant's in-house Exynos SoC. The move will come after years of criticism from power users, who were unhappy with the poor performance and overheating issues of the Korean giant's in-house chips. A rumor from early 2023 pointed to Samsung using a souped-up version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC inside the Galaxy S23. A new leak has now confirmed this change and revealed the chip's special branding.
Super Bowl TV deal: Our favorite Android TV has returned to the record low price of $898
We selected the Hisense U8H as the best Android TV of 2022, and now the 65-inch model is selling for a record low price.
Amazon's bestselling women's walking shoes for every foot type
Whether you’re an avid power walker, someone who stands all day on the job or is always running after your kids, a sturdy, slip-resistant shoe that’s supportive and comfortable is a must. Experts tell us that if you have the time, it’s best to first get fitted at...
Weekend poll: Will you tune into Samsung's Galaxy S23 event this week?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. After months of rumors, leaks, and the occasional early unboxing, Samsung's Galaxy S23 reveal event is just a few short days away. This week, the company will host its latest Unpacked in San Francisco, marking its first in-person launch in three years. While we have a pretty good idea of what all three phones in the S23 lineup will offer fans, there's always the chance for a last-second surprise. With all of the anticipation and excitement surrounding the first big smartphone launch of the year, we want to know: are you tuning in?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is getting a hot Honor competitor this month
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Honor is one of several Chinese phone makers that have gotten involved in the foldable phone market for the past few years, alongside Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo. However, its first foldable device was limited to the Chinese market. Only Samsung has made a significant push in the foldable race in North America and elsewhere, with the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip lines consistently ranking among our top picks for the best Android phones. Late last year, Honor finally took the wraps off the Magic Vs, its first foldable phone bound for a global release to challenge Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold line. The device was initially available only in China, but Honor is now set to unveil the foldable phone to the rest of the world at the end of February.
Amazon’s flagship Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to $35, an all-time low
In recent years, Amazon has expanded its Fire TV Stick lineup with two excellent new additions. Among them, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is clearly the more impressive model. It’s the first Fire TV Stick to support Wi-Fi 6 and it’s also the fastest model ever. Today, it also happens to be on sale at the lowest price ever.
Leak suggests Meta hasn't scrapped its dual-camera smartwatch after all
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. For at least a couple of years, we’ve been hearing about Facebook owner Meta working on a smartwatch that looks very different from the best Android smartwatches right now. Considering Facebook’s reputation, the smartwatch could’ve had some serious privacy implications with its weird dual-camera setup. But then, the company reportedly scrapped it late last year — or so it was believed. A new leak suggests that the Meta smartwatch is not only alive, but the company is working on a second, more refined version.
What's new in Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While we’re all eagerly awaiting the Android 14 developer preview, which should hopefully launch soon, Google is still busy with its extended Android 13 beta program to prepare the Android 13 Quarterly Platform Release 2 (QPR2), or the March Feature Drop. The latest release to come to us is the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3, which is mostly concerned with fixing bugs, but it also has a few novelties hidden in the code. Here’s all we learned about Beta 3.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0