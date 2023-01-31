ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Who should win PNJ Athlete of the Week for Jan. 23-28? Cast your vote!

By Patrick Bernadeau, Pensacola News Journal
 2 days ago

Note: Is your team or sport missing from Athlete of the Week? Be sure to file statistics with the PNJ staff or keep your MaxPreps page up to date.

Patrick Bernadeau can be reached at pbernadeau@gannett.com or 850-503-3828.

Vote early and often for the Pensacola News Journal Athlete of the Week!

The polls are open until 11 a.m. Friday at PNJ.com. Each weekly winner will be awarded a one-of-a-kind PNJ.com Athlete of the Week shirt provided by BSN SPORTS. Winners will be contacted within the next two weeks.

PNJ Athlete of the Week for Jan. 23-28

Boys Basketball: Kyle Shirley, L.E.A.D. Academy - The freshman guard averaged 18.7 points per game during Lions three wins. Shirley put up 30 points on 10-for-17 shooting from the field in a victory over Central.

Boys Soccer: Caleb Wise, Tate - The senior forward poured in six goals during a District 1-6A semifinal victory over Navarre.

Boys Wrestling: Maeson Otwell, Pace - The sophomore went undefeated in six matches at the 140-pound weight class during the Heaton Memorial Duals. Four of Otwell’s six victories came via pin.

Girls Basketball: Camryn Spangler, West Florida - The senior power forward averaged 10.5 points and 10 rebounds in a pair of Jaguars victories. Spangler scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a win over Escambia.

Girls Soccer: Yana Penzone, Pensacola Catholic - The senior forward had a goal and two assists during the Crusaders’ 3-1 victory against Walton in a District 1-3A semifinal.

Girls Weightlifting: Madison Misleh, Pace - Leading the Patriots to District 1-3A team titles in both traditional and Olympic events, the senior won individual titles in each competition at the 183-pound weight class. She set a personal record with 210-pound lift in the bench press.

