Ohio State’s 2023 defensive depth chart: Making room for young talent, corner questions and DL upside: Buckeye Talk

The countdown is on for the Ohio State football team to get ready for Spring practices. Here is one player poised to have a breakout season for the Buckeyes. The Ohio State football team is ready to start spring practices come March 7th. But in the meantime, players are busy with workouts in preparation for spring ball. This is often a time when younger players start to show and catch the eye of coaches and media alike. Everyone is out looking for the next big-time Buckeye who’s ready to pop come next season.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO