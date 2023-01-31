Ohio State’s 2023 defensive depth chart: Making room for young talent, corner questions and DL upside: Buckeye Talk

Read full article on original website
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It is telling that Ohio State football’s offensive line situation has drawn such scrutiny in the same winter that started a quarterback competition. To be clear, the duel between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown to start the Sept. 2 opener against Indiana still draws the most attention. The process of replacing two tackles and a center headed for the NFL Draft, though, is easily the No. 2 area of concern.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Buckeye Talk unveils a new podcast form with this first episode in what is hoped to be a series of Buckeye Talk Legacy pods looking back on the careers of recent Ohio State stars. First up is quarterback C.J. Stroud, as Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen...
The countdown is on for the Ohio State football team to get ready for Spring practices. Here is one player poised to have a breakout season for the Buckeyes. The Ohio State football team is ready to start spring practices come March 7th. But in the meantime, players are busy with workouts in preparation for spring ball. This is often a time when younger players start to show and catch the eye of coaches and media alike. Everyone is out looking for the next big-time Buckeye who’s ready to pop come next season.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It made sense when Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith’s name showed up on speculative lists of candidates to replace Kevin Warren as Big Ten Commissioner. The Cleveland native is one of the conference’s longest-tenured ADs. He previously served as chair of the NCAA Division...
The Big Ten is in search of a new commissioner after Kevin Warren left his post last month to become the new president for the Chicago Bears. We can now cross one name off the list of contenders. Ohio State athletics director Gene Smith, whose name had garnered quite a bit of speculation for the ...
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day met with the media Wednesday for the first time since the Buckeyes' narrow loss to Georgia in last season's College Football Playoff, a 42-41 defeat that leaves the program with unfinished business heading into 2023. Day touched on a variety of topics during 2023 National Signing Day, ahead of camp, including his team's quarterback situation in the post-C.J. Stroud era, Georgia's debatable hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. in the playoff semifinal and injuries that will affect his team this spring.
Joel Klatt discussed how many top players were signed to power 5 programs. Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Oklahoma Sooners signed top players. Joel goes onto explain how player ranking are made and analyzed the highest player ratings in the 2023 recruiting class, with the Alabama and the Georgia leading the pack.
Updating information about top 2024 Ohio State Buckeyes recruiting targets daily
UNION, NJ -- All-State football player Davison Igbinosun, a 2022 Union High School graduate who was one of the top-rated defensive backs in the nation last year, will be transferring from Ole Miss to Ohio State University. Igbinosun, a 6-2, 185-pound cornerback who will have three years of athletic eligibility remaining, entered the transfer portal after his freshman football season at Ole Miss. According to published reports, his decision occurred after Chris Partridge, the New Jersey native who was the defensive coordinator at Mississippi, was replaced last month. “He’s got the prototypical corner body,” Union football coach Lou Grosso said. “He’s right...
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New customers can unlock the BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer by creating an account through our links. Click here to apply...
While he might've been a disaster in the NFL, Urban Meyer remains one of the most successful college football coaches of the modern era. But when asked about the possibility of returning to coaching, Meyer made it clear that he has non intention of returning to the sideline. "No desire," Meyer told ...
Cardale Jones won a national championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2014 as a third-string quarterback, which makes him one of the more legendary players in program history. Jones recently returned to football with the Indoor Football League. However, he also co-founded The Foundation, which is an Ohio State-focused NIL group also led by Read more... The post Ohio State world reacts to major NIL proclamation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MARION, Ohio – Buckeye Chuck, Ohio’s prognosticating groundhog, says Ohio will have six more weeks of winter weather. Legend is if the groundhog sees his shadow, he returns to his burrow to wait out six more weeks of winter. Buckeye Chuck sent a signal Thursday. He wouldn’t even...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Forget those bad memories of grade school field trips to stuffy institutions to view dusty dioramas or Renaissance portraits of ladies of the court. From classic Impressionism to creative takes on sculpture to the latest dinosaur discoveries, there is something everyone will appreciate at a museum these days. And many of them are now wired for the 21st Century, outfitted with all manner of high-tech and interactive exhibits and displays.
I read with shock and revulsion the report of literal -- and so far permitted -- 1930s- and 1940s-based German Nazi indoctrination passing as homeschooling in Upper Sandusky, Ohio (“Ohio couple running a neo-Nazi homeschool group,” Jan. 31). This is another confirmation of the radical right-wing course of the state. It is 2023, not 1939.
The northwest side of Columbus will soon be home to another sought-after restaurant. According to a press release, Shake Shack will open its newest Columbus location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The new eatery is located at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Rd., just east of Dublin. The new eatery will...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A major traffic disruption is taking place on Route 23 Southbound just south of Columbus near the I-270 exit. The highway has been closed due to a tractor-trailer that is blocking both southbound lanes. Law enforcement and a heavy wrecker are currently on the scene...
Deadline day: A legal deadline passed Wednesday for a controversial Republican-backed constitutional amendment reform to qualify for the May ballot. As Andrew Tobias writes, backers’ next chance for the proposal, which would increase the voter-approval threshold for future constitutional amendments to 60%, is the November election, with a corresponding Aug. 10 deadline. The measure has high stakes, given the effects it would have on an expected future planned abortion rights-measure, as well as other potential future ballot issue campaigns.
