Monticello Man Sentenced to Prison for Multiple Felonies
Recently a Monticello man was sentenced to do serious time behind bars. Lorenzo Wilson, age 34 is the man at the center of this story. He was originally arrested and charged with multiple felony crimes after law enforcement conducted a search that revealed WIlson was in possession of three illegal handguns as well as a substantial amount of illegal narcotics back in June of 2022.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Doyle arrested again in Saugerties
SAUGERTIES – A Saugerties man who was arrested last year on a burglary charge, has been arrested again by the same police agency on another burglary charge. Saugerties Police arrested Matthew Doyle, 40, for allegedly breaking into a Malden Turnpike house some time between September 2 and 4, 2022.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Murder suspect and two others arrested for Peekskill homicide
GREENBURGH – Three men who police say are associated with the January 29, 2023 murder of 35-year-old Ricky Brickhouse were arrested a few hours after Brickhouse died after being shot on the 100 block of Spring Street in Peekskill. One suspect who knew Brickhouse is facing murder charges and two others are facing felony weapons charges.
Poughkeepsie Man Arrested and Charged For Possession of Illegal Narcotics
The Dutchess County Police Drug Task Force recently made an arrest of an alleged drug dealer in the city of Poughkeepsie, NY. The individual in question, identified as James Jenkins of Poughkeepsie, was arrested and charged with "criminal possession of a controlled substance". In addition, he was also charged with...
Dutchess County man sentenced for role in 2021 Capitol riots
Christopher Patrick Moynihan, 41, of Salt Point, was convicted of obstruction of an official proceeding.
News 12
Authorities: Middletown man leads police on chase, apprehended with stolen gun
A Middletown man is facing charges after leading police on a chase with a loaded, stolen gun in his possession, according to authorities. Officers say they tried stopping Nkosi Callender, 32, on Tuesday on Cantrell Avenue for a traffic violation - but that he drove away and then ran away when his car became disabled.
Mid-Hudson News Network
“Courtyard Killer” accomplice indicted on previous 2022 Poughkeepsie murder
POUGHKEEPSIE – One of the accused “Courtyard Killers”, 26-year-old Devin Taylor, was arraigned in Dutchess County Court on Wednesday, February 1, after a grand jury indicted him on a murder charge for the 2022 murder of Darren Villani on Mansion Street in Poughkeepsie. City of Poughkeepsie Police...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Town settles lawsuit with former Fishkill cop
TOWN OF FISHKILL = The Fishkill Town Board has approved a settlement agreement with former Fishkill Police Officer Scott Bierce, who resigned amidst controversy in December 2019. Bierce had been a police officer with the town for 38 years at the time of his resignation. His federal lawsuit claimed that the town and former Fishkill Police Chief James Schepperley violated his free speech and political association rights.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Indictment of Devin A. Taylor
Dutchess County District Attorney, William V. Grady, announced today that Devin A. Taylor was arraigned before County Court Judge Edward T. McLoughlin on an Indictment charging him with Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree in connection with the murder of Darren J. Villani which occurred in the City of Poughkeepsie on August 9, 2022.
NBC New York
Suspect in Deadly Poughkeepsie Hotel Shooting Charged In Connection to Another Murder
One of the suspects charged in the deadly Marriott hotel shooting of a Long Island father visiting Poughkeepsie for a college family weekend has also been charged in connection with another murder. Devin Taylor is accused of shooting and killing Darren Villani on Aug. 9 in Poughkeepsie, the Dutchess County...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Monticello man to prison for illegal gun and drug possession
MONTICELLO – A 34-year-old Monticello man has been sentenced as a second felony offender to 15 years in state prison on his convictions for criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon. The convictions of Lorenzo Wilson stem from his June 9, 2022 arrests by...
Poughkeepsie police: Man accused in death of Marist father charged in another fatal shooting
A man already facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting of a father in a Poughkeepsie hotel is now charged in a fatal shooting from last summer.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan Sheriff’s Office offers $5,000 reward in attack on elderly woman
MONTICELLO – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a violent home invasion attack on an elderly lady. The sheriff’s and district attorney’s offices are continuing to investigate a home invasion/burglary that...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh ShotSpotter alerts for person wounded by gunfire
NEWBURGH – City of Newburgh Police are investigating the latest incident of gun violence. A ShotSpotter activation alerted them to shots fired in the Washington and Federal Street area in the early evening on Wednesday. At about the same time, a gunshot victim was brought by a personal vehicle...
hudsonvalleyone.com
One man crime spree comes to end after Kingston man runs out of luck
The Ulster County Sheriff’s office reports the apprehension of Daniel Neal IV in connection with a day of reckless abandon which crossed multiple town lines. Sheriff’s office detectives allege that the 43-year-old stole a pickup truck off the lot of the Kingston U-Haul on Ulster Avenue on November 18 and headed south, arriving at the Citgo station on Broadway in Port Ewen, where he is alleged to have assaulted the employee on shift and robbed the gas station of $3000 in cash.
Sentencing: Otisville Man To Serve Jail Time For Several Local Crimes
A 25-year-old Otisville man was sentenced this week to several years in state prison for his involvement in a number of incidents in the Hudson Valley over the past 13 or so months. Charges include Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Robbery. Jason Mendoza Involved in Two Separate Incidents in...
Catskill man found with illegal drugs during traffic stop
The passenger was found to be in possession of large amounts of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine.
Officials: Yonkers man faces federal charges in assassination plot
Khalid Mehdiyev, 29, faces charges including murder for hire, conspiracy to commit money laundering and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
Catskill man accused of stealing $1k from AutoZone
Saugerties Police have arrested the man they believe stole over $1,000 in merchandise from AutoZone back in October.
One year later: Eric Smith released from prison after 27 years
QUEENS, N.Y. (WETM) – One year ago today was the end of a saga nearly 30 years in the making: convicted Steuben County killer Eric Smith was released from prison after 27 years. Early in the morning on February 1, 2022, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision announced that Eric Smith […]
