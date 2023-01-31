ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 WPDH

Monticello Man Sentenced to Prison for Multiple Felonies

Recently a Monticello man was sentenced to do serious time behind bars. Lorenzo Wilson, age 34 is the man at the center of this story. He was originally arrested and charged with multiple felony crimes after law enforcement conducted a search that revealed WIlson was in possession of three illegal handguns as well as a substantial amount of illegal narcotics back in June of 2022.
MONTICELLO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Doyle arrested again in Saugerties

SAUGERTIES – A Saugerties man who was arrested last year on a burglary charge, has been arrested again by the same police agency on another burglary charge. Saugerties Police arrested Matthew Doyle, 40, for allegedly breaking into a Malden Turnpike house some time between September 2 and 4, 2022.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Murder suspect and two others arrested for Peekskill homicide

GREENBURGH – Three men who police say are associated with the January 29, 2023 murder of 35-year-old Ricky Brickhouse were arrested a few hours after Brickhouse died after being shot on the 100 block of Spring Street in Peekskill. One suspect who knew Brickhouse is facing murder charges and two others are facing felony weapons charges.
PEEKSKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Town settles lawsuit with former Fishkill cop

TOWN OF FISHKILL = The Fishkill Town Board has approved a settlement agreement with former Fishkill Police Officer Scott Bierce, who resigned amidst controversy in December 2019. Bierce had been a police officer with the town for 38 years at the time of his resignation. His federal lawsuit claimed that the town and former Fishkill Police Chief James Schepperley violated his free speech and political association rights.
FISHKILL, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Indictment of Devin A. Taylor

Dutchess County District Attorney, William V. Grady, announced today that Devin A. Taylor was arraigned before County Court Judge Edward T. McLoughlin on an Indictment charging him with Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree in connection with the murder of Darren J. Villani which occurred in the City of Poughkeepsie on August 9, 2022.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Monticello man to prison for illegal gun and drug possession

MONTICELLO – A 34-year-old Monticello man has been sentenced as a second felony offender to 15 years in state prison on his convictions for criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon. The convictions of Lorenzo Wilson stem from his June 9, 2022 arrests by...
MONTICELLO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan Sheriff’s Office offers $5,000 reward in attack on elderly woman

MONTICELLO – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a violent home invasion attack on an elderly lady. The sheriff’s and district attorney’s offices are continuing to investigate a home invasion/burglary that...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh ShotSpotter alerts for person wounded by gunfire

NEWBURGH – City of Newburgh Police are investigating the latest incident of gun violence. A ShotSpotter activation alerted them to shots fired in the Washington and Federal Street area in the early evening on Wednesday. At about the same time, a gunshot victim was brought by a personal vehicle...
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

One man crime spree comes to end after Kingston man runs out of luck

The Ulster County Sheriff’s office reports the apprehension of Daniel Neal IV in connection with a day of reckless abandon which crossed multiple town lines. Sheriff’s office detectives allege that the 43-year-old stole a pickup truck off the lot of the Kingston U-Haul on Ulster Avenue on November 18 and headed south, arriving at the Citgo station on Broadway in Port Ewen, where he is alleged to have assaulted the employee on shift and robbed the gas station of $3000 in cash.
KINGSTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy