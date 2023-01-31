What separates the Browns from the league’s top contenders: Hey, Mary Kay!

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tensions rose between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night, leading to a pair of ejections. Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell and Memphis’ Dillon Brooks were involved in an on-court tussle midway through the third quarter after Brooks swung and hit Mitchell, who has missed time recently because of a groin injury, in the crotch. Mitchell took exception to the play and threw the ball at Brooks. Both players got off the floor and started pushing and shoving before teammates from both sides intervened and broke it up.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO