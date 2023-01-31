What separates the Browns from the league’s top contenders: Hey, Mary Kay!

Read full article on original website
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, OhioIsla ChiuStrongsville, OH
The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland FailBrown on ClevelandAkron, OH
Baseball Icon DiesOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
49ers requesting permission to interview Steve Wilks signals Texans close with DeMeco Ryans
How close are the Houston Texans to hiring DeMeco Ryans as their next coach? Just ask the San Francisco 49ers. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the 49ers have requested permission to interview former Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator opening. Wilks led the Panthers to...
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Massive Transfer Announcement
Ohio State football landed a major transfer commitment on Tuesday. The Buckeyes picked up former Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun. Originally a four-star recruit out of New Jersey, Igbinosun had an impactful freshman season for the Rebels in 2022. In 13 games, Igbinosun registered 37 ...
Patriots Draft Rumors: Pats ‘Enamored’ With These Two Prospects
The New England Patriots aren’t just coaching NFL draft prospects at this week’s East-West Shrine Bowl. They’re also, of course, evaluating them. And two reportedly have caught their eye in Las Vegas. The Draft Network’s Tony Pauline on Tuesday reported members of New England’s staff “are telling...
Ryan Day announces major Ohio State offense change
New Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline will call plays, but only for a limited time. After that, it’s yet to be determined who will do that for the Buckeyes next season. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day promoted Hartline, a prolific recruiter, from wide receivers coach to offensive coordinator following the departure of former offensive Read more... The post Ryan Day announces major Ohio State offense change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Commanders interviewing 49ers’ Anthony Lynn today for offensive coordinator job
The San Francisco 49ers have already lost defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who the Houston Texans hired as their next head coach. The Washington Commanders announced that they are interviewing another of head coach Kyle Shanahan's top assistants, Anthony Lynn, for their offensive coordinator job. Last year, Lynn joined Shanahan's staff...
Browns offseason moves; Cavs inconsistency: Quincy Carrier, Sam Amico on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier joins to discuss players...
Browns star sends retirement message to Tom Brady
Cleveland Browns star tight end David Njoku, like most football players, is a fan of legendary quarterback Tom Brady. The now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced his retirement from the NFL “for good” on Wednesday. While time will tell if that’s true, Njoku wasted no time in showcasing how much Brady‘s career meant to him. Read more... The post Browns star sends retirement message to Tom Brady appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt compares James Laurinaitis to Brian Hartline, shares Ohio State's vision for his future role
Joel Klatt believes that new Ohio State graduate assistant James Laurinaitis may be preparing for a bigger role within the Buckeyes’ coaching staff. Laurinaitis, an 3-time All-American at Ohio State, is just beginning his coaching career. He was a graduate assistant at Notre Dame in 2022 before moving back to Columbus earlier this offseason.
WKYC
KEVIN STEFANSKI REPORT CARD: What grade does the Cleveland Browns head coach deserve for 2022
The UCSS panel assign grades to the Cleveland Browns coaching staff. Breaking down in game adjustments, maximizing talent, controlling the locker room, and keeping..
Report: Texans interview Patriots TE coach Nick Caley for offensive coordinator
One would not expect the Houston Texans to look for another New England Patriots assistant to bring to Space City, but that could be the case with new coach DeMeco Ryans. According to Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network, the Texans interviewed Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley for their offensive coordinator position.
DraftKings Ohio promo code: Cavaliers, NBA Thursday $200 bonus bets
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Before the Cavaliers host the Grizzlies on an action-packed evening in the NBA, score $200 in bonus bets through our exclusive...
Caesars Ohio promo code scores can’t-miss bonus for NBA, college hoops
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best Caesars Ohio promo code offer for this weekend is giving bettors an opportunity to go big on any game....
Boys basketball statistical leaders: CVCA’s Darryn Peterson continues scoring surge; Richmond Heights’ De’Erick Barber tops in assists
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With three weeks to go in the boys basketball regular season, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy sophomore Darryn Peterson remains in the area scoring lead. The tightest race, though, could be for who sets up his teammates the most. Richmond Heights sophomore point guard De’Erick Barber has...
Donovan Mitchell, Dillon Brooks ejected for altercation during second half of Cavaliers-Grizzlies Thursday night
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tensions rose between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night, leading to a pair of ejections. Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell and Memphis’ Dillon Brooks were involved in an on-court tussle midway through the third quarter after Brooks swung and hit Mitchell, who has missed time recently because of a groin injury, in the crotch. Mitchell took exception to the play and threw the ball at Brooks. Both players got off the floor and started pushing and shoving before teammates from both sides intervened and broke it up.
Top 5 Greater Akron football players being recruited in Classes of 2024-25
When it come to recruiting in high school football, if you miss a day you miss a lot. The 2023 class got a chance to bask in the attention of the traditional national signing day on Wednesday and attention already is turning to the next wave of talent. ...
DeMeco Ryans hire could mean Texans target 49ers CB Emmanuel Moseley in free agency
The Houston Texans have the fourth-most salary cap space in the NFL for 2023 at $37.1 million. They should be able to sign a couple veteran free agents to help complete the rebuild. According to Jordan Dajani from CBS Sports, one name the Texans should consider is San Francisco 49ers...
Former Browns' DE Isaac Rochell selected for Super Bowl TikTok tailgate
A former member of the Cleveland Browns is heading to the Super Bowl. Defensive end Isaac Rochell, who was up and down from the practice squad with the Browns this year before he was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders at the end of the season, is headed to Glendale, Arizona.
FanDuel Ohio promo code: $3,000 no-sweat bet for Grizzlies-Cavs, NBA Thursday
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Bettors can use the new FanDuel Ohio promo code offer for a massive no sweat bet. This offer has increased in...
