ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola's Palafox Market could expand to Plaza Ferdinand and add up to 80 new vendors

By Jim Little, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 2 days ago

The popular Palafox Market, held nearly every Saturday in downtown Pensacola, may expand its footprint to Plaza Ferdinand if the city agrees to relax 36-year-old restrictions on the use of the park.

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said his administration is working on an ordinance change that will allow for events like Palafox Market to be held at Plaza Ferdinand for the first time since 1987.

Before a major renovation of the park was completed in 1987, festivals and events were common in Plaza Ferdinand. After a bicentennial festival of the adoption of the U.S. Constitution damaged the grass in the newly renovated park, the City Council made the park a "passive" park by banning any events that would have amplified sound, vendors, booths or stages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3efvld_0kX7YgbQ00

Improving MLK Plaza Palafox Market organizers eye restrooms, water fountains, programming funded by fee increase

15 years of the market Palafox Market is turning 15 and they are celebrating with a block party!

During his campaign for mayor, Reeves said he was interested in changing the ordinance to allow events like the Palafox Market to be held in the park.

"We want to be place makers," Reeves said. "We want to build a sense of place."

Reeves said the changes to the ordinance are being drafted by the City Attorney's Office, and he hopes to present them to the City Council in February.

"There's a lot of history in that park, but how I would assess it is there's been maybe a little bit of an overreach of restrictive use of that park," Reeves said.

Downtown Improvement Board Executive Director Walker Wilson said that there is a waiting list of 50 vendors waiting to become part of the Palafox Market. The DIB operates and organizes the Palafox Market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ylTWR_0kX7YgbQ00

Wilson said any expansion of Palafox Market would work to ensure that the park is not damaged in any way by the event.

"We're trying to make sure that our end that once we do get in there with vendors that we're doing the best we can to keep it up and keep it clean and make sure we're not doing any damage to the park while we're there," Wilson said.

Wilson said the DIB would use revenues from the Palafox Market to go to improve the park, as it has committed to for the current location at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza.

"We'll be able to do something there to make that park even better than it is today," Wilson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EiHY4_0kX7YgbQ00

Best farmers' markets Looking for fresh food, arts of crafts? Pensacola's farmers markets have you covered

If the council approves Reeves' new ordinance, the south Palafox Market will run at the same time as the one north of Garden Street on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wilson said he hopes it will encourage people to walk between the two and perhaps patronize businesses along Palafox Street as well.

Wilson said if the City Council approves the ordinance change, the new market wouldn't open until there is enough vendor interest, but with 50 vendors on the waiting list, he isn't expecting the wait to be too long.

Plaza Ferdinand will be able to accommodate up to 80 vendors during the market.

Reeves said he views the change as a "pilot project" in activating the park and that if the market is causing problems for the park in six months, the ordinance may need to be changed again.

"When I say a pilot project, we've got pent-up demand, this is something that I'm very committed to, but this is going to be our first step towards activating a treasure in our downtown and activating our downtown," Reeves said.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola's Palafox Market could expand to Plaza Ferdinand and add up to 80 new vendors

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

WATCH LIVE: Wawa announces expansion plans for Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Wawa is holding an event Thursday to announce its expansion into Pensacola. It will take place at the Bayview Community Center on E. Lloyd St. at noon. WEAR News reported last April that the popular convenience was actively looking for potential sites for new stores in the Pensacola area.
PENSACOLA, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Seafood Restaurants in Pensacola FL

Pensacola is well known for its pristine white sandy beaches with the waters of the Gulf of Mexico sparkling in the sun. But there is much more to do in this friendly, laid-back town than working on a tan. Now, don’t get me wrong. The beaches are first-rate, but it...
PENSACOLA, FL
travelawaits.com

9 Reasons Pensacola Is The Perfect Place For A Winter Getaway

What makes a great winter getaway location? Obviously, first and foremost is warm weather. The winter (November–February) thermometer in Pensacola typically reads highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. But with the sun shining most days, it feels warmer. The nighttime lows range in the low to mid-40s. I don’t know about you, but these temps sound way better than “below freezing”!
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola Double Bridge Run happening this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pensacola Double Bridge Run is BACK! One of the premier 15K races in the country, the course carries runners over two bridges, across Pensacola Bay and Santa Rosa Sound. It will run from downtown Pensacola with a tour that includes the historic district, and picturesque...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

WATCH: Gov. DeSantis proposes $114.8B Florida budget in Milton

MILTON, Fla. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Milton Thursday morning. He touted his new $114.8 billion "Framework for Freedom Budget" as he spoke from from Imogene Theater on Caroline Street. DeSantis says the budget continues his commitment to Florida's K-12 students, parents, teachers, law enforcement,...
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

City of Destin wins $15 million lawsuit filed by Destin Fishing Fleet

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Destin Fishing Fleet Inc. sued the City of Destin for allegations of violating the Bert J. Harris Act Private Property Act, which allows for compensation if government regulations diminish the value of the private property. DFF was seeking $15 million dollars in the case. In a nearly five-year legal battle, […]
DESTIN, FL
franchising.com

Largest Captain D's Operator Opens Another Location

Captain D’s largest multi-unit operator is at it again. This time adding a new location in Foley, Alabama. Trident Holdings, LLC’s Chris Benner and Tim Stokes have expanded their operation to 53 of the fast-casual restaurants since becoming franchisees with the brand in 2015. “Over the last eight...
FOLEY, AL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles Quarantine Released in Santa Rosa

On January 19, the EDCC reported that a mare in Santa Rosa County, Florida, was suspected positive for strangles after developing clinical signs, including mucopurulent nasal discharge and lymphadenopathy. The county launched an investigation on the farm, where two additional horses were exposed to the sick mare. The suspected horse...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy