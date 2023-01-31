How Bengals’ AFC Championship run provided invaluable career start for several young players

Read full article on original website
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
What Joe Burrow Extension Will Likely Cost Cincinnati Bengals
After two AFC title appearances and a Super Bowl runner-up finish through his first three years, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe... The post What Joe Burrow Extension Will Likely Cost Cincinnati Bengals appeared first on Outsider.
atozsports.com
ESPN names the Chiefs player they believe could receive franchise tag this offseason
Could the Kansas City Chiefs franchise tag the same player two off-seasons in a row?. ESPN’s Adam Teicher thinks that could be the case. On Wednesday, ESPN published a list of who they believe each team’s top free agent priority to re-sign should be. Teicher went with the...
Full list of Cincinnati Bengals pending free agents in 2023
Now out of the Super Bowl hunt in the wake of the AFC title game loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cincinnati Bengals next turn their attention to top offseason matters. First up is free agency, where the 2023 offseason has always been circled in red...
Gene Steratore Says Refs Missed Key Call In Chiefs-Bengals Game
Sunday's conference championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs was filled with controversial officiating. The play garnering the most attention and outrage came in the third quarter when the Bengals got a key stop on third down against Patrick Mahomes. The refs ...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Massive Transfer Announcement
Ohio State football landed a major transfer commitment on Tuesday. The Buckeyes picked up former Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun. Originally a four-star recruit out of New Jersey, Igbinosun had an impactful freshman season for the Rebels in 2022. In 13 games, Igbinosun registered 37 ...
sportszion.com
Colin Cowherd addresses “NFL is rigged” claims following Chiefs’ dramatic win vs Bengals in AFC Championship Game
The recent AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals sparked off a social media frenzy with the hashtag “NFL rigged” trending on Twitter. This was due to some questionable officiating decisions during the match. However, popular sports analyst Colin Cowherd has a different...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Bengals offseason primer: Free agents, draft picks, potential Burrow extension and more
CINCINNATI — The offseason has come to the banks of the Ohio River a couple of weeks earlier than the Cincinnati Bengals were hoping, after a heartbreaking 23-20 loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. The 2022 Bengals proved their improbable run...
College Basketball World Reacts To Crushing Xavier Injury
On Tuesday afternoon, the Xavier Musketeers suffered a devastating injury to arguably the team's best player. "Xavier's Zach Freemantle will miss at least a month with a left foot injury," head coach Sean Miller said via CBS Sports. "It's the same foot he had surgery on in 2021." Fans flocked ...
saturdaytradition.com
Jordan Marshall, 4-star RB out of Cincinnati, names 3 B1G programs among top 4
Jordan Marshall has narrowed his list to 4 teams, and 3 hail from the Big Ten, as the 4-star running back from Cincinnati (Moeller) is getting set for a summer commitment announcement. Marshall has named a top 4 of Ohio State, Michigan, Tennessee and Wisconsin. He will take officials to...
Yardbarker
Bengals OC emerging as candidate for two HC openings
A Cincinnati Bengals assistant coach is emerging as a candidate for the head-coaching positions of the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals. Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan interviewed with the Colts on Wednesday for the second time. He is one of seven candidates to receive a second interview with Indianapolis. In...
Browns offseason moves; Cavs inconsistency: Quincy Carrier, Sam Amico on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier joins to discuss players...
The Rock Shouts Out Travis Kelce for Cincinnati Mayor Clap Back
After the Kansas City Chiefs knocked off the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship on Sunday, Travis Kelce borrowed a line from The Rock as he clapped back at Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval. “I got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor,” Kelce said amid the celebration. “Know yo’ role...
Zac Taylor: Cincinnati linebacker Joseph Ossai has 'got a really bright future for us'
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke about linebacker Joseph Ossai on "The Season with Peter Schrager" podcast with the NFL Network reporter, and explained that "what's great about Joseph is his passion for the game and his effort on every single play." "More times than not, that's gonna pay...
Bengals snap count takeaways from AFC title game loss to Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals needed to reach deep into the depth of the roster during the team’s AFC title game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and it showed, especially along the offensive line. Here’s a quick look at some snap count takeaways from the loss. — Backups Hakeem...
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo: bet NBA, college hoops with new player bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Bet on any basketball matchup this weekend and prepare for the Super Bowl with our Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo offer. Click...
NFL: AFC Championship-Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after winning the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
High-Level JuCo Point Guard Transferring To Cincinnati In 2023
UC beefed up its future backcourt on Thursday.
Donovan Mitchell, Dillon Brooks ejected for altercation during second half of Cavaliers-Grizzlies Thursday night
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tensions rose between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night, leading to a pair of ejections. Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell and Memphis’ Dillon Brooks were involved in an on-court tussle midway through the third quarter after Brooks swung and hit Mitchell, who has missed time recently because of a groin injury, in the crotch. Mitchell took exception to the play and threw the ball at Brooks. Both players got off the floor and started pushing and shoving before teammates from both sides intervened and broke it up.
