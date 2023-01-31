Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Babylon Featurette Highlights the Magic of Margot Robbie (Exclusive)
Of the many things that earned Babylon praise, Margot Robbie's performance as Nellie LaRoy was a standout element, with her work on the project not only impressing her costars, but with the opportunity also offering Robbie the chance to embrace a character she connected with on deeply personal levels. In a new featurette honoring the film's release on home video, you can learn more about Robbie taking on the role of Nellie and the impact the role had on both the actor and her costars. Check out the exclusive featurette above and grab Babylon on Digital HD and Premium VOD on today and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on March 21st.
Syfy's Latest Thriller Series 'The Ark' Takes Place in Space — Where Was It Actually Filmed?
Humanity is in danger of extinction in Syfy's newest series The Ark. The 12-episode series takes us 100 years into the future, where the last shreds of human survivors head out into space on planetary colonization missions. Article continues below advertisement. As the show's synopsis goes: "The first of these...
Yellow Veil Pictures Boards World Sales Rights on Larry Fessenden’s Werewolf Horror Film ‘Blackout,’ Drops Teaser Poster (EXCLUSIVE)
Yellow Veil Pictures announced it has boarded world sales on Larry Fessenden’s upcoming horror film “Blackout,” and also released the film’s first teaser poster. The film, which is currently in post-production, will begin the festival circuit later in 2023 after finishing its photography in Hudson Valley, New York this past fall. “Blackout” depicts a painter who, convinced he is a werewolf, creates chaos in a small town at each full moon. The horror film joins Fessenden’s own “monsterverse,” with the New York-based actor and filmmaker’s vampire-themed breakout feature “Habit” (1995) and Frankenstein-inspired “Depraved” (2019). “Blackout” is the second partnership between Yellow Veil...
'The Ark' Is the Newest Addition to the SYFY Network — Is It Based on a Book?
If you're in the market for a new science-fiction thriller set in space, then you may want to check out The Ark. This newest offering from SYFY is a 12-episode weekly series starring Christie Burke (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn), Richard Fleeshman (Coronation Street, The Sandman), and Reece Ritchie (10,000 BC) among others.
Disney's mega-hit 'Descendants' franchise starts production on newest movie
The Disney+ Original Movie 'The Pocketwatch,' the newest installment in the 'Descendants' franchise, starts production with global superstars Brandy and Rita Ora joining the cast.
Collider
'The Banshees of Inisherin' and 9 Other Great Irish Movies Were Nominated For Oscar
Ireland is enjoying a record number of nominations for the nation at the 2023 Oscars, with a total of 14 nods in multiple categories. However, 2023 is not the only year Irish movies received nominations and created history with their productions. Irish films have long been renowned for their sense...
Eva Green Tells Court: ‘S—y’ B-Movie Could Have ‘Killed My Career’
Eva Green has told a London High Court that a low-budget version movie of a film she had signed on to make could have “killed my career.” The actor, who has appeared in “Casino Royale” and “Penny Dreadful” among other projects, entered the witness box on Monday afternoon for her lawsuit against White Lantern (Britannica) Ltd over a $1 million fee she says is owed for a film called “A Patriot,” which fell apart in 2019 after it failed to secure production finance. The original budget for the film, which was written and set to be directed by Dan Pringle, was set...
What Time Will ‘Lockwood & Co.’ Premiere on Netflix?
Ready for your next Netflix supernatural obsession? The long-awaited adaptation of Jonathan Stroud’s Lockwood & Co. series is about to hit the service this weekend. Lockwood & Co. is set in an alternate version of London overrun by ghosts, where the city’s only hope is found in various agencies staffed by youths with the ability to see these specters and fight them off. Because folks lose the ability to see ghosts when they hit their 20s, ghost-hunting is an occupation for the youth. Lockwood & Co. follows three scrappy teens — Lucy Carlyle (Ruby Stokes), Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman), and George Karim (Ali Hadji-Heshmati) — who are trying to fight the good fight out of their indie operation.
‘Avatar’ Producer Jon Landau On Role To Be Played By Oona Chaplin In Threequel, Fourth Film’s Time Jump And Fifth’s Move To Earth
Avatar producer Jon Landau has divulged new details about what we can expect from the next three installments in the franchise — first, when it comes to the nature of Oona Chaplin’s previously announced role in Avatar 3. The Game of Thrones alum — also known as the granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin — has been cast in the role of Varang, the leader of the more evil, fire-themed Na’vi tribe known as the Ash People, which will be at the crux of the third installment. “There are good humans and there are bad humans. It’s the same thing on the Na’vi...
Collider
Where to Watch 'Living' Starring Bill Nighy: Showtimes and Streaming Status
The Oscar nominees are in and among the prestigious selection within the Best Actor category is none other than first-time contender Bill Nighy for his lead role in Living. The film is an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa's drama, Ikiru, and derived from Leo Tolstoy's novel entitled The Death of Ivan Ilyich. In it, Nighy plays a civil servant that is forced to reevaluate his life choices after receiving a terminal prognosis in 1950s Britain. Similarly to the postwar reconstruction that took place during the period depicted in this film, the protagonist undergoes a moment of personal growth as he strives to do something great with nearly no time left on the biological clock. Its deeply moving storyline and acting have allowed Living to continue winning audiences over for practically a year. This extended-release circuit has allowed the film to remain a sought-after watch for moviegoers that are also interested in the awards season. If you are looking to watch this Academy Award nominee before the ceremony takes place, then here is a guide to help you know when and where you can see this existentialist masterpiece.
Vertigo Films Taps Scribes Behind Sundance Hit ‘Rye Lane’ For Original Rom-Com Road Movie ‘The Whole Hog’
EXCLUSIVE: Hot off the heels of their Sundance premiere of Rye Lane, writers Nathan Bryon and Tom Melia have teamed up with Vertigo Films for their next romantic comedy The Whole Hog. The project follows a newly broken up couple who are forced to temporarily reconcile their differences and travel the food festivals and markets of Britain together as they try and make a success of the food truck that they sunk their savings into before they split up. Bryon and Melia are currently preparing for the release of youthful Brit pic Rye Lane for Searchlight Pictures, which opened to rave reviews in Sundance last month. Deadline’s...
wegotthiscovered.com
Blu-Ray leak seemingly confirms ‘M3GAN’ will get an unrated cut
The biggest horror success so far in 2023, M3GAN, looks set to get its much-anticipated unrated cut in its home video release. Surprisingly violent for a PG-13 release, M3GAN has had an absolute ball of a time at the box office. Comedic and incisive with its satire, it’s a further win for Akela Cooper in her burgeoning career. Already confirmed to have a sequel on its way, it now looks to continue the momentum with an unrated cut.
Attack the Block director Joe Cornish teases the ghost-infested London of Netflix show Lockwood & Co.
Attack the Block and The Kid Who Would Be King director Joe Cornish is happy to admit that his projects tend to have a couple of things in common. "Young people fighting fantasy creatures with swords seems to have become slightly my niche," says the Brit with a laugh. "Maybe not consciously, but that seems to have happened by some sort of peculiar osmosis."
thedigitalfix.com
Lockwood and Co ghost types explained
In the world of Lockwood and Co, the streets are stalked by ghosts known as Visitors. These strange phantoms returned from the afterlife during an event known as The Problem, and there are three ghost types, all of which have their own powers and abilities. In the Netflix series, our...
