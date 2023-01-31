ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

TheConversationAU

Why has the West given billions in military aid to Ukraine, but virtually ignored Myanmar?

Two years after Myanmar’s coup on February 1 2021, the country’s large and growing resistance forces receive almost no attention outside the country. The democratic opposition, fronted by the National Unity Government (NUG), but comprising many different groups, armies, militias and individuals, has also struggled to gain awareness, even for its substantial battlefield successes. And perhaps most notably, the opposition’s pleas for weapons from the West to fight against an increasingly brutal crackdown by the military junta have gone unheeded. The difference with the West’s response to Ukraine’s war against Russia could not be more stark. While the two conflicts are not...
The Guardian

When will Putin give up Ukraine? Only when his inner circle forces him to stop

Almost a year on, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has lost little of its shock value. Last weekend, a targeted missile strike hollowed out a residential building in Dnipro, killing 45 citizens. Now, the UK, France and even ever-cautious Germany are talking about supplying Ukraine with western tanks – something that seemed unthinkable even a month ago as western allies remained stuck in a bureaucratic game of chicken, with none willing to be the first to send tanks.
Hdogar

What Countries will be Destroyed in WW3?

The threat of a third world war is constantly hanging over us. With the development of weapons and the arrival of nuclear weaponry in the game, the battle will be much more hazardous and deadlier. It will not stop some neighbors from fighting, but the advent of air missiles has enabled the countries to wipe out nations with a single stroke of a bomb.
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Predicts Attacks on Major Russian Cities

Ukrainian authorities say Russia’s biggest cities are bound to suffer attacks as a result of the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine. “Internal escalation of the war in Russia is inevitable,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president. “Cities that are pampered, lazy, that thought they lived in a different reality, such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg, will be subject to strikes,” he said, stressing that Ukraine itself has no plans to carry out such attacks. But the “logic of war” means that all of Russia will be dragged into what the Kremlin started, he said. “Various blows will be dealt to various targets. Why, by whom, and what for? That’s another question,” he said. His comments came as authorities in Moscow were spotted installing air defense systems on the rooftops of some buildings, a move interpreted by some as paranoia over possible drone strikes, and by others as nothing more than a domestic propaganda ploy.Read it at The Moscow Times
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Shoot Down All Of Russia’s Aircraft?

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine shot down all of Russia’s aircraft in the air in one day. Ukraine has not claimed to have destroyed many aircraft in the past week. Videos show that Russian aircraft are still operating. Fact Check:. The U.S. is sending a Patriot air...
24/7 Wall St.

What a Nuclear Strike Would Do to Russia’s Large Cities

As western allies of Ukraine send more and more weapons to aid the European nation in its fight against Russia, many analysts believe the world is moving closer and closer to World War III. In January, the United States and Germany announced they would send highly advanced tanks to the Ukrainian front, a move that […]
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Destroy A Train Carrying 1,000 Russian Troops?

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian troops. There is no evidence that Ukraine has destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian soldiers. Other instances of Ukrainian missiles hitting trains have been reported on by credible media outlets. Fact Check:. Ukraine has used western provided...

