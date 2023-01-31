Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
HS2 tunnels under the Chilterns reach halfway point
Two of HS2's longest tunnels have reached the halfway point of excavation, the rail company said. Giant tunnelling machines have been excavating the high speed rail project's route under the Chilterns in Buckinghamshire for the past 18 months. The machines are half way through the 10-mile tunnel and have excavated...
BBC
Aircraft damaged as it tried to land at Stansted in strong wind
An aircraft was severely damaged after losing control as it attempted to land in strong wind, investigators said. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said the Challenger 604 was coming into land at London Stansted Airport in Essex on 31 January 2022. It said the aircraft "floated above the runway...
BBC
Gosforth bollards removal 'delayed by dithering'
Council bosses have been accused of "dither and delay" over the removal of bollards installed in Newcastle to aid social distancing during the pandemic. In September, transport chiefs said they would take out the poles that have lined Gosforth High Street since 2020. But Liberal Democrat councillors fear consultation on...
BBC
Reading Station: Views sought on lifting subway cycling ban
Views are being sought on plans to lift a cycling ban through a subway under a railway station. Reading Borough Council is looking to revamp the underpass under Reading Station, including taking down low-hanging ceiling tiles to add headroom. Since the station's revamp 10 years ago, due to its low...
HS2 has been a complete disaster – billions lined up for it would be better spent transforming the North and Midlands
GARETH Morgan is just the sort of businessman they need in the North. The company he founded near Sheffield employs 100 skilled workers who manufacture high-tech parts for the aerospace industry, which they sell abroad to countries including the USA. But when his customers from America fly into Manchester, they...
BBC
Hit-and-run driver left cyclist dying by road in Crewe
A motorist who struck a cyclist and then sped away, leaving her to die by the roadside, has been convicted of causing her death by dangerous driving. Nathan Schultz did not stop after hitting Agniszka Pocztowska as she rode in Crewe, Cheshire, in September 2020. Minutes later, Schultz hit another...
BBC
Hull man jailed for killing two boys in Anlaby Road bike crash
A driver who killed two boys while using a bus lane "as a racetrack" has been jailed for nine years. Mason Deakin, 11, and Steven Duffield, 10, were hit while riding the same bike on Anlaby Road in Hull on 19 October 2020. Jack Hart, 32, pleaded guilty on Monday...
BBC
Brecon Beacons: Holiday couple drowned at waterfall - inquest
The provisional cause of death for two women who died near a popular waterfall was drowning, an inquest has heard. Helen and Rachael Patching, aged 52 and 33, from Kent, were visiting Ystradfellte, Powys, in the Brecon Beacons National Park while on holiday. The alarm was raised at about 11:45...
BBC
Castle waste water heating plan abandoned
Highland Council has had to come up with a new plan to warm Inverness Castle. The local authority had proposed redeveloping an old public toilet block into a waste water heat recovery centre. But flow rates of a nearby sewer are not suitable for the project. Highland Council has now...
BBC
King Charles III: Warm space opens at Highgrove House
A warm space for those worried about heating their homes is opening at one of King Charles III's properties. The Orchard Tearooms at Highgrove House in Tetbury, will open every Tuesday until the middle of March. Organised by the Prince's Foundation, the Gloucestershire Winter Warmers initiative aims to help combat...
BBC
Blue badge holders in Wiltshire to get extra hour of parking
Blue badge holders will get an extra hour on any parking ticket they purchase in council-run car parks. Wiltshire Council has said it will soon be implementing this across the county, but has not yet set a date. The update was announced by Wiltshire Council leader Richard Clewer in a...
BBC
A1(M) remains closed for clean-up 24 hours after tanker overturns
Part the A1(M) in West Yorkshire, shut after a tanker carrying a hazardous substance crashed, is expected to remain closed until Friday morning. Northbound between junction 40 (Hull) and junction 42 (Lumby) and southbound between junctions 42 and 41 has been closed since Wednesday. The driver was taken to hospital...
BBC
Anger over Stagecoach bus services in Coventry and Warwickshire
A father whose son uses a bus service to and from school in Warwickshire says it is consistently late or early, or sometimes not running at all. Paul Garner said he was fed up with Stagecoach's Coventry to Warwickshire X17 service and wanted answers as to why there were so many issues.
BBC
Dorset: Plans for extra places at Verne Prison
New prison places will be created in Dorset as part of plans to increase capacity. Extra 40 cells expected to be used only for five years will be built on the Verne Prison site on Portland. The proposals are part of a national strategy to add 1,000 temporary cells to...
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Inquiry launched after closure
An inquiry into how to better protect infrastructure projects in South Yorkshire is to be launched, the county's elected mayor has said. It follows the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA), against mayor Oliver Coppard's wishes, in 2022. Mr Coppard said the body would be independent and look at whether...
BBC
Train strikes: Yorkshire railway stations fall silent
Normally bustling city railway stations fell largely silent as the latest wave of train strikes took hold. A walkout by drivers in the Aslef union on Wednesday left hubs in some of Yorkshire's biggest cities in a state of unfamiliar torpor. Halls and platforms which usually ring to the sound...
BBC
West Devon Borough Council sets out £1m plans to cut carbon emissions
Council projects to reduce carbon emissions include walking and cycling routes, and support for companies. On Tuesday, West Devon Borough Council agreed how to spend £1m of government funding. The Council's Hub Committee agreed to plans within three priority areas - active and inclusive travel for all, wider business...
BBC
Millions promised for new south Bristol youth club
Millions of pounds have been promised to build a huge new city youth club. Bristol City Council's cabinet approved £7,275,000 to help build the Youth Zone near the roundabout between Hengrove Way and Hartcliffe Way. There will be a £5 annual membership charge and each visit will cost 50p,...
BBC
Eurovision: Liverpool City Council seeks 'friendly' volunteers
A search has begun for volunteers to help give "a warm Liverpool welcome" to visitors during the Eurovision Song Contest. The global music showcase will see events take place across the city centre between 1 and 14 May. Liverpool City Council is seeking 500 "friendly and approachable people" to help...
Landowner blocks plans for green walkway through Sussex estate
An aristocrat is at odds with his local council after blocking plans for a green walkway linking two Sussex towns through his estate, which would give children a safe route to walk or cycle home from school. Local people complain that to travel between Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath, they...
Comments / 0