ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, GA

City of Perry lowers speed limits, considers allowing golf carts in downtown area

By Hannah Jones
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n31Bz_0kX7YCJk00

The City of Perry approved speed limit changes on several roads in its downtown area last week.

Capt. Heath Dykes with the Perry Police Department told the Telegraph that the new change is meant to improve pedestrian safety in one of the city’s busiest hubs.

The speed limit will be lowered from 30 mph to 25 mph on a handful of roads near Perry’s popular restaurants and shops.

Dykes said that since the downtown area has grown significantly in recent years and foot traffic has become more concentrated, the slower speeds will help improve safety.

Another reason for the change is the interest among residents to be able to drive golf carts in the downtown area.

Dykes stated that the decrease in speeds could help the city transition toward allowing residents to drive golf carts from residential areas to downtown Perry.

The city is currently waiting for approval from the state to change the speed limits. After approval, the changes will take effect about seven to 10 days later.

Dykes said the city will inform residents about the changes ahead of time and change the signage on every road impacted.

“The city does a great job putting things on social media and educating people so they aren’t caught off guard,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fdkx3_0kX7YCJk00
Shops and restaurants along Carroll St. in downtown Perry. Jason Vorhees/The Telegraph

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

Perry Police looking for suspects connected to a burglary

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Perry Police Department is investigating a burglary and requesting the public's help with identifying the potential suspects. On Thursday, deputies asked for the public's assistance with identifying the truck and persons in the pictures. Deputies said the Ford Ranger (truck) and individuals pictured are wanted...
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

'I end up losing business': Downtown Macon businesses hindered by film crews coming to town

MACON, Ga. — Disney+ is bringing their film to Macon. While some are thrilled about Mickey Mouse films coming to central Georgia, wome are a bit frustrated. Terry Passmore has owned New Hope Herbal on Cotton Avenue for almost four years. He says the Disney production crew told him the Friday before they were filming this coming Monday. He says the late notice is not new to him.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Bullets found dangerously close to homes.

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - People are finding bullets in unexpected places around a Macon community. Several residents say finding these bullets is unnerving, adding that it could be deadly if a living being were in the path of the projectile. "It can be very dangerous; what if my dog had...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Peach County Fire Department posts touching tribute to their colleague

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Peach County Fire Department mourns the loss of a beloved colleague and friend. The Department took to social to announce the passing of retired Firefighter, Tony Norell. According to the Facebook post, Norell dedicated 20 years of service to citizens in Peach County before...
wgxa.tv

Baldwin County man dies during a home invasion

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion that led to a murder. Major Brad King said the murder occurred during a home invasion on the 140 block of Black Spring Road. King confirmed that the victim was an 18-year-old man who resided...
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Person found shot in the leg on Gray Highway in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A person was shot in the leg and found on Gray Highway near the Cricket Wireless store across from Walgreens, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The shooting victim was found around 3 p.m. The injuries are non-life threatening. The victim is not fully cooperative,...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Man pleads guilty to killing man in wreck while driving drunk, sentenced to 15 years

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Ahead of his trial, a man has pleaded guilty to killing a man while driving drunk. In a media release, the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office says 68-year-old Gregory Lee Ford pleaded guilty to Vehicular Homicide. They say Ford was driving drunk, and speeding, on February 11, 2021, when he ran the stop sign at the intersection of Industrial Highway and Liberty Church Road. Ford ran into a car driven by R.L. Brown, Jr. Brown died from his injuries.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
12K+
Followers
113
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy