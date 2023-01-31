City of Perry lowers speed limits, considers allowing golf carts in downtown area

The City of Perry approved speed limit changes on several roads in its downtown area last week.

Capt. Heath Dykes with the Perry Police Department told the Telegraph that the new change is meant to improve pedestrian safety in one of the city’s busiest hubs.

The speed limit will be lowered from 30 mph to 25 mph on a handful of roads near Perry’s popular restaurants and shops.

Dykes said that since the downtown area has grown significantly in recent years and foot traffic has become more concentrated, the slower speeds will help improve safety.

Another reason for the change is the interest among residents to be able to drive golf carts in the downtown area.

Dykes stated that the decrease in speeds could help the city transition toward allowing residents to drive golf carts from residential areas to downtown Perry.

The city is currently waiting for approval from the state to change the speed limits. After approval, the changes will take effect about seven to 10 days later.

Dykes said the city will inform residents about the changes ahead of time and change the signage on every road impacted.

“The city does a great job putting things on social media and educating people so they aren’t caught off guard,” he said.