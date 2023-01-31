‘Dolly is part of the answer’: Advocates spread Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library free-book program throughout Virginia

Read full article on original website
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Yellowware, or yellow ware, depending upon individual collectors’ preference, is a type of earthenware named because of its yellow appearance. That color comes from the clay used for its production, and sometimes a bit of enhancement from the glaze. Yellow ware is highly-fired to make it hard and glass-like, and usually has a clear lead or alkaline glaze applied over it. (Because of the lead content, we now know these old bowls are not good for food or drink storage.)
This article originally appeared in the May 2008 issue of ELLE DECOR. For more stories from our archive, subscribe to ELLE DECOR All Access. Two years ago, Darryl Carter yearned to unwind. The Washington, D.C., interior designer’s calendar was jammed with client meetings, plans to launch a furniture collection, and book deadlines. (The New Traditional is scheduled to be published in August by Clarkson Potter.) The pressure was on, and “I needed a place to decompress,” he says. Carter knew where he could do just that. He had always loved The Plains, a Virginia hamlet about 50 miles from the nation’s capital, and nearby he found an 1840s stucco-and-clapboard house with several fireplaces and a 140-foot-long wisteria pergola. “I was charmed,” he says. “I bought it in two days.”
