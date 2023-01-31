‘Dolly is part of the answer’: Advocates spread Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library free-book program throughout Virginia

This article originally appeared in the May 2008 issue of ELLE DECOR. For more stories from our archive, subscribe to ELLE DECOR All Access. Two years ago, Darryl Carter yearned to unwind. The Washington, D.C., interior designer’s calendar was jammed with client meetings, plans to launch a furniture collection, and book deadlines. (The New Traditional is scheduled to be published in August by Clarkson Potter.) The pressure was on, and “I needed a place to decompress,” he says. Carter knew where he could do just that. He had always loved The Plains, a Virginia hamlet about 50 miles from the nation’s capital, and nearby he found an 1840s stucco-and-clapboard house with several fireplaces and a 140-foot-long wisteria pergola. “I was charmed,” he says. “I bought it in two days.”

