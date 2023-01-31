Wisconsin DNR updates

From Thursday, Jan. 26:

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirms a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Waupaca County in the town of Harrison, within 10 miles of the Shawano, Marathon and Portage County borders. The deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe and is the first confirmed wild CWD-positive deer detection in Waupaca County.

The DNR and the Waupaca County Deer Advisory Council will be hosting a public meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. The meeting will be held at: Manawa City Hall, 500 S Bridge St. Manawa, WI 54949.

DNR staff will provide information about CWD in Wisconsin, local CWD testing efforts and disease surveillance options being considered.

As required by state law, the DNR enacts three-year baiting and feeding bans in counties where CWD has been detected and two-year bans in adjoining counties that lie within 10 miles of a CWD detection. Deer baiting and feeding have been banned in Waupaca County since 2014, initially due to CWD detections in farm-raised deer in Marathon County within 10 miles of the county border.

The ban has been maintained due to CWD detections in wild and farm-raised deer in adjacent counties within 10 miles, as well as CWD detections in farm-raised deer within the county. Following state law, the DNR will renew a three-year baiting and feeding ban in Waupaca County. Due to CWD-positive detections within Shawano, Marathon, and Portage counties, the current expiration date of the current baiting and feeding bans in those counties is unaffected by this recent detection in Waupaca County.

Baiting and feeding encourages deer to congregate unnaturally around a shared food source where infected deer can spread CWD through direct contact with healthy deer or indirectly by leaving behind infectious prions in their saliva, blood, feces and urine.

More information regarding baiting and feeding regulations is available on the DNR webpage.

CWD is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease of deer, moose, elk and reindeer/caribou. It belongs to the family of diseases known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs) or prion diseases. The DNR began monitoring the state’s wild white-tailed deer population for CWD in 1999. The first positives were found in 2002.

From Friday, Jan. 27: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reports five snowmobile fatalities so far this month and urges all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride.

The loss of these five lives is nothing short of tragic and our condolences go out to the families.

“One fatality is one too many. This is not the way the DNR wants to start the new year. We welcome all snowmobilers, resident and out-of-state visitors. We want everyone to enjoy the fun and to share the trails safely,” said DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator Lt. Jacob Holsclaw. “We strongly urge snowmobilers to operate within their abilities, keep their speed in check and wait to enjoy adult beverages until they are home.”

The five snowmobile fatal crashes involved single adult operators, ranging from 42 to 68 years old. In addition, four of the five victims were males. These crashes are under investigation.

You can view a brief synopsis of fatal snowmobile crashes on our website. Family notifications and identification of the deceased are handled by local officials.

Keep these snowmobile safety tips top of mind when you hit the trail:

Snowmobile operators need to be safe and responsible while on the trails, routes and frozen bodies of water.

It is never OK to drink and operate a snowmobile. Impairment of any kind — drugs or alcohol — can have tragic consequences.

Always operate within the limits of your skills, visibility and snowmobile. Sled Safe, Sled Smart.

Visit the DNR’s snowmobiling webpage for additional information on snowmobile safety classes, regulations, safety tips and how to register your snowmobile.

DNR Violation Hotline

Anyone with information regarding natural resource violations, including unsafe snowmobile operation, may confidentially report by calling or texting the Violation Hotline at 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367. The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Trained staff relay the information to conservation wardens. Reports can also be filed online.