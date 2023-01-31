ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupaca County, WI

Wisconsin DNR updates

By Ryan Gregory
The Courier
The Courier
 2 days ago

From Thursday, Jan. 26:

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirms a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Waupaca County in the town of Harrison, within 10 miles of the Shawano, Marathon and Portage County borders. The deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe and is the first confirmed wild CWD-positive deer detection in Waupaca County.

The DNR and the Waupaca County Deer Advisory Council will be hosting a public meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. The meeting will be held at: Manawa City Hall, 500 S Bridge St. Manawa, WI 54949.

DNR staff will provide information about CWD in Wisconsin, local CWD testing efforts and disease surveillance options being considered.

As required by state law, the DNR enacts three-year baiting and feeding bans in counties where CWD has been detected and two-year bans in adjoining counties that lie within 10 miles of a CWD detection. Deer baiting and feeding have been banned in Waupaca County since 2014, initially due to CWD detections in farm-raised deer in Marathon County within 10 miles of the county border.

The ban has been maintained due to CWD detections in wild and farm-raised deer in adjacent counties within 10 miles, as well as CWD detections in farm-raised deer within the county. Following state law, the DNR will renew a three-year baiting and feeding ban in Waupaca County. Due to CWD-positive detections within Shawano, Marathon, and Portage counties, the current expiration date of the current baiting and feeding bans in those counties is unaffected by this recent detection in Waupaca County.

Baiting and feeding encourages deer to congregate unnaturally around a shared food source where infected deer can spread CWD through direct contact with healthy deer or indirectly by leaving behind infectious prions in their saliva, blood, feces and urine.

More information regarding baiting and feeding regulations is available on the DNR webpage.

CWD is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease of deer, moose, elk and reindeer/caribou. It belongs to the family of diseases known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs) or prion diseases. The DNR began monitoring the state’s wild white-tailed deer population for CWD in 1999. The first positives were found in 2002.

From Friday, Jan. 27: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reports five snowmobile fatalities so far this month and urges all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride.

The loss of these five lives is nothing short of tragic and our condolences go out to the families.

“One fatality is one too many. This is not the way the DNR wants to start the new year. We welcome all snowmobilers, resident and out-of-state visitors. We want everyone to enjoy the fun and to share the trails safely,” said DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator Lt. Jacob Holsclaw. “We strongly urge snowmobilers to operate within their abilities, keep their speed in check and wait to enjoy adult beverages until they are home.”

The five snowmobile fatal crashes involved single adult operators, ranging from 42 to 68 years old. In addition, four of the five victims were males. These crashes are under investigation.

You can view a brief synopsis of fatal snowmobile crashes on our website. Family notifications and identification of the deceased are handled by local officials.

Keep these snowmobile safety tips top of mind when you hit the trail:

Snowmobile operators need to be safe and responsible while on the trails, routes and frozen bodies of water.

It is never OK to drink and operate a snowmobile. Impairment of any kind — drugs or alcohol — can have tragic consequences.

Always operate within the limits of your skills, visibility and snowmobile. Sled Safe, Sled Smart.

Visit the DNR’s snowmobiling webpage for additional information on snowmobile safety classes, regulations, safety tips and how to register your snowmobile.

DNR Violation Hotline

Anyone with information regarding natural resource violations, including unsafe snowmobile operation, may confidentially report by calling or texting the Violation Hotline at 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367. The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Trained staff relay the information to conservation wardens. Reports can also be filed online.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

Woman suspected in fraud spree across Wisconsin arrested in Maine

(WLUK) -- A woman accused of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine's alleged illegal activity. According to authorities,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Door County Pulse

Dairy-Expansion Opponents Prepare for Permit-Renewal Hearing

A group opposed to the expansion of the Forestville-based S&S Jerseyland Dairy has developed a list of concerns in preparation for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) public hearing on the expansion, set for Feb. 7, 10 am, via Zoom. S&S Jerseyland Dairy is seeking to increase its...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WDIO-TV

Seasonal positions open with Wisconsin DNR

The Wisconsin DNR is now hiring seasonal staff for State Parks, forests, trails, and recreation areas. The agency says these limited-term seasonal positions are responsible for outdoor maintenance, groundskeeping work, and customer service for visitors. Every year, the DNR recruits about 400 seasonal employees. Positions are available across the state,...
WISCONSIN STATE
starjournalnow.com

Top ten Wisconsin consumer complaints of 2022

MADISON – As Wisconsin’s primary consumer protection agency, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) receives tens of thousands of requests for assistance and resources each year. In 2022, DATCP worked to resolve more than 11,000 consumer complaints, successfully reached settlements in several investigations, and returned millions of dollars to Wisconsin consumers.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes

(WSAW) - It’s been a deadly stretch of days on Wisconsin’s snowmobile trails. Four fatal crashes occurred between Thursday and Sunday. The first crash was reported on Thursday. A 59-year-old died when she rear-ended the lead snowmobile in a group. The crash happened near Phelps in Vilas County.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
B100

This is the Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Wisconsin

Most town names have some sort of historical meaning that stem from their founder, an event, or a landmark. And what was meaningful one hundred or more years ago is just dirty, lewd, and funny sounding now. Below you will see some of the best from around the area including...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

Travis and Melissa Marti named 2023 WI Outstanding Young Farmers

Travis and Melissa Marti of Vesper, Wis., were selected as the 2023 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmersduring the 69th Annual Awards Weekend Jan. 27-28. When Travis Marti first joined the farming operation, the family milked 160 cows and had 150 replacementanimals. Today those numbers of blossomed to 535 milking cows and 450 replacements. Milk productionhas also increased, with the rolling herd average rising to 30,600 pounds of milk.
VESPER, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man killed in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A man from Berlin is dead and another person is hospitalized following a crash involving multiple snowmobiles in Gogebic County. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department were sent to a snowmobile crash in Wakefield Township at approximately 1:30 a.m. Central on Sunday, January 29.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin budget debate: What kind of state do we want?

It was remarkable to watch Republican legislators sit on their hands and scowl as Gov. Tony Evers delivered his assessment in last week’s State of the State address that Wisconsin is in the best fiscal shape in state history, with a record-breaking budget surplus and record high employment. They actually looked mad about it. Evers […] The post Wisconsin budget debate: What kind of state do we want? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Green Bay homicide victims identified

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police have identified the women killed over the weekend on Green Bay's east side. The victims were identified as Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O'Connor, 53, of Bellevue. Their bodies were discovered Sunday at Cegelski's home on Elkay Lane. Richard Sotka, 48, has...
GREEN BAY, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Cattle Numbers as of January 1st

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) All cattle and calves in Wisconsin as of January 1, 2023, totaled 3.40 million head, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Cattle report. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, this was down 100,000 head from January 1, 2022. Beef cows, at 280,000...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Courier

The Courier

Waterloo, WI
158
Followers
427
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The Courier has been serving the Waterloo, Marshall and surrounding communities since 1872. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at couriernews.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/waterloo_marshall/

Comments / 0

Community Policy