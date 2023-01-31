Read full article on original website
Related
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
What Happened to the Relics Belonging to Jesus
In Christianity, there is a long tradition of the concept that some of Jesus' bodily remains have been preserved and are revered as holy relics. Here are eight stories about relics that are thought to have belonged to Jesus.
Futurism
Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies
Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
A former plantation now invites visitors to confront a painful past. Our reporter spent the night on it.
CHARLESTON, S.C. — As the gravel crunched under the tires of my car, images of America’s heinous past flashed through my mind. This road was leading me to a plantation situated on 390 acres, where generations of enslaved people tended to the rice crops for nearly two centuries.
A French City Is Asking Madonna if It Can Borrow a Long-Lost 19th Century Painting From Her Collection
The French city of Amiens has called on the pop star Madonna to loan a painting that historians believe has been lost for years and may now reside in her collection. The request comes as the city bids to become elected the next European Capital of Culture in 2028. In a video recording, the city’s mayor, Brigitte Fouré, made a plea to Madonna, saying, “There is a special link between you and our city.” The painting in question, Diana and Endymion, has been attributed to Jérôme-Martin Langlois. Its last known public appearance was at a museum in Amiens before World War I. There’s no documentation of...
'I Lived in Mexico, Moving To America Completely Changed My Life'
Artist Marcela Avelar writes about how moving to New York helped launch her artistic career.
Visiting Americans Most Popular Ghost Towns
UNITED STATES - Ghost towns are popular tourist attractions in the United States. They are usually small towns abandoned when the local industry moved away or died out. Ghost towns are often preserved as historical sites, and many of them have museums. Visiting ghost towns in America is a great way to experience the country's beauty. Each ghost town is unique and has a history that is worth studying. There are some great towns to visit in each state of the country.
Tourist from California fined for driving over medieval bridge in Italy
The man, 34, claimed he was looking for a parking spot when he drove the Fiat across Florence’s historic Ponte Vecchio.
Relics found in 23 lead boxes in Mexico City cathedral
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Experts restoring the interior of Mexico City’s Roman Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral said Friday they found 23 lead boxes containing religious inscriptions and relics like small paintings and wood or palm crosses. The lead containers are about the size of a mint box, and had...
Adrian Burrell Explores the Difficulty—and the Promise—of Escaping Black American History
At the entrance to multidisciplinary artist Adrian Burrell’s first-ever solo show, currently on view at the Institute of Contemporary Art San José, in California, hangs a piece titled Modernity Blues, a flat section of wood crating festooned with azure neon tubing that spells out the exhibition title, “Sugarcane & Lightning pt. 3,” and fills the gallery with its hue. (The implied parts one and two are, respectively, Burrell’s ongoing archival research into his Black ancestors’ struggles in the American South, and a forthcoming book detailing his discoveries.) Dated 2022, like all the works included, this wall panel bears a stencil...
tourcounsel.com
10 Tourist places to visit in the United States
The United States is one of the most visited countries in the world. There are many places that are part of the collective imagination, thanks to world famous photographs, films and songs. In addition, it is a country that hosts a large number of foreigners, so you can find people...
Comments / 0