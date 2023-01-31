In addition to a list of the Most Anticipated 2023 horror releases, Goodreads has also released a Most Anticipated list for Science Fiction and Fantasy. They note that 2023 will be a great year for speculative reading, with a mix of releases of very buzzy books and those by popular authors, like Salmon Rushdie, Chloe Gong, Brandon Sanderson, Leigh Bardugo, and Martha Wells.

22 DAYS AGO