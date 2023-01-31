ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Consequence

Pixies Expand 2023 North American Tour Dates

Pixies have expanded their 2023 North American headline tour with a new handful of dates announced today. Franz Ferdinand and Bully will join Pixies as supporting acts for the entire second leg, which kicks off June 8th in Boston. The run also includes stops in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, and more before wrapping up June 25th in Austin.
NME

FLO announce first North American tour

FLO have today (January 31) unveiled details of their first American tour. The trio’s North American dates kick off in Atlanta, Georgia this April. From there, they will perform in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Toronto, New York and Chicago before finishing up in Los Angeles. “We’re heading out on...
ATLANTA, GA
Futurism

Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies

Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

HMS Victory: The World’s Oldest Warship Still In Commission

At well over 200 years old, the HMS Victory is undeniably one of the most famous ships in the world. Serving as the flagship for Lord Horatio Nelson during the Battle of Trafalgar, she’s been well-preserved, despite her age, thanks to the dedication of British citizens numerous times throughout her past.
NME

KISS announce support act for final UK tour

KISS have announced the support act for their final UK tour, which is set to take place this summer. The legendary rockers have been on a farewell tour dubbed ‘End Of The Road’ since 2018. They’d announced at the time that they’d be embarking on one final tour before hanging up their iconic costumes.
WTNH

Fall Out Boy announce massive tour with Bring Me the Horizon ahead of new music

(WTNH) — Pop-punk fans: this one’s for you. Gather your studded belts and eyeliner because Fall Out Boy is back with new music and a massive cross-country tour. The “Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down” singers dropped the news Tuesday morning. “So Much For (Tour) Dust” will feature the Oliver Sykes-fronted metalcore group Bring Me The Horizon, […]
CHICAGO, IL
KFYR-TV

London calling: Tigirlily Gold to perform in UK

LONDON (KMOT) – North Dakota country music duo Tigirlily Gold will be taking their talents “across the pond” to perform in London in March as part of the C2C Country to Country music festival. The duo made the announcement on their social media pages this week. They...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
GoLocalProv

Beyoncé is Coming to Gillette—See Her 2023 Tour Dates

Beyoncé is coming to New England this summer. Following the successful release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance, the global superstar has announced her new world tour on Wednesday -- her first solo tour in over six years. According to the dates released -- Beyoncé will be at Gillette...
BBC

Mudlarker discovers cup in Thames that may be rare Roman find

A mudlarker says he has been told he has found a "rare" near-complete Roman cup from the banks of the River Thames. Malcom Russell, 49, from London, pulled the artefact from the mud when he ventured out last week, during some of the lowest tides of the year. He said...
The Independent

‘I love you all’: Ozzy Osbourne cancels live dates and announces retirement from touring

Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled all of his forthcoming tour dates and officially retired from touring.The decision was due to an accident which Osborne had at his home in 2019 in which he injured his spine, causing ongoing health problems for the singer.The news comes after Osbourne repeatedly postponed his shows in the UK and Europe due to these issues.The ex Black Sabbath frontman also suffers with Parkinson’s disease, which he revealed in 2020.The rocker tweeted on Wednesday morning (1 February) calling the decision “one of the hardest” things he’s had to tell fans.ââ“As you may know, four years ago,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy