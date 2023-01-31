Read full article on original website
‘Touring days … ended’: Ozzy Osbourne cancels 2023 European tour dates, cites injury
Hard rock legend Ozzy Osbourne announced the cancellation of his 2023 tour dates in the U.K. and continental Europe.
Bryan Adams announces US tour with Joan Jett
The So Happy It Hurts Tour, featuring Bryan Adams supported by Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, will arrive in The US in June
Pixies Expand 2023 North American Tour Dates
Pixies have expanded their 2023 North American headline tour with a new handful of dates announced today. Franz Ferdinand and Bully will join Pixies as supporting acts for the entire second leg, which kicks off June 8th in Boston. The run also includes stops in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, and more before wrapping up June 25th in Austin.
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce North American Tour
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will hit the road again this year, performing in two dozen North American cities. The spring and summer tour will begin on April 25 in Shreveport, La., and wrap on July 5 with their only Canadian date in Toronto. They will perform music from their...
Latto tried to auction her used underwear but eBay took it down due to “health and hygiene standards”
Latto tried to auction her underwear on eBay this week but the listing was taken down over “health and hygiene standards”. The ‘Big Energy’ rapper was responding to a social media troll who called her out for wearing the same pair of cheetah print underwear on two different occasions.
Madonna does viral ‘Wednesday’ dance and pays tribute to Lady Gaga on TikTok
Madonna has joined in with the viral TikTok trend started by Netflix’s hit series Wednesday. The Queen of Pop is the latest celebrity to recreate the titular character’s dance from episode four of the TV show, set to Lady Gaga‘s 2011 hit ‘Bloody Mary’. The...
Bryan Adams Tour 2023 With Joan Jett: Dates, Venues + How to Get Tickets? [DETAILS]
Great news for Bryan Adams fans! The rock artist will be going on tour this year across the United States and he will bring a legendary artist as his special guest; is he coming to a city near you?. According to Consequence, the musician will going on a series of...
FLO announce first North American tour
FLO have today (January 31) unveiled details of their first American tour. The trio’s North American dates kick off in Atlanta, Georgia this April. From there, they will perform in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Toronto, New York and Chicago before finishing up in Los Angeles. “We’re heading out on...
Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies
Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
HMS Victory: The World’s Oldest Warship Still In Commission
At well over 200 years old, the HMS Victory is undeniably one of the most famous ships in the world. Serving as the flagship for Lord Horatio Nelson during the Battle of Trafalgar, she’s been well-preserved, despite her age, thanks to the dedication of British citizens numerous times throughout her past.
KISS announce support act for final UK tour
KISS have announced the support act for their final UK tour, which is set to take place this summer. The legendary rockers have been on a farewell tour dubbed ‘End Of The Road’ since 2018. They’d announced at the time that they’d be embarking on one final tour before hanging up their iconic costumes.
Fall Out Boy announce massive tour with Bring Me the Horizon ahead of new music
(WTNH) — Pop-punk fans: this one’s for you. Gather your studded belts and eyeliner because Fall Out Boy is back with new music and a massive cross-country tour. The “Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down” singers dropped the news Tuesday morning. “So Much For (Tour) Dust” will feature the Oliver Sykes-fronted metalcore group Bring Me The Horizon, […]
London calling: Tigirlily Gold to perform in UK
LONDON (KMOT) – North Dakota country music duo Tigirlily Gold will be taking their talents “across the pond” to perform in London in March as part of the C2C Country to Country music festival. The duo made the announcement on their social media pages this week. They...
Ozzy Osbourne Announces His Touring Days Have ‘Ended’ Amid Health Issues
Early Wednesday morning, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne shared devastating news with fans. Taking to social media with a heartbreaking post, the 74-year-old rockstar announced that due to years of health issues and treatment, his body has become weak and he will permanently step away from touring. See his statement below.
Beyoncé is Coming to Gillette—See Her 2023 Tour Dates
Beyoncé is coming to New England this summer. Following the successful release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance, the global superstar has announced her new world tour on Wednesday -- her first solo tour in over six years. According to the dates released -- Beyoncé will be at Gillette...
Mudlarker discovers cup in Thames that may be rare Roman find
A mudlarker says he has been told he has found a "rare" near-complete Roman cup from the banks of the River Thames. Malcom Russell, 49, from London, pulled the artefact from the mud when he ventured out last week, during some of the lowest tides of the year. He said...
‘I love you all’: Ozzy Osbourne cancels live dates and announces retirement from touring
Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled all of his forthcoming tour dates and officially retired from touring.The decision was due to an accident which Osborne had at his home in 2019 in which he injured his spine, causing ongoing health problems for the singer.The news comes after Osbourne repeatedly postponed his shows in the UK and Europe due to these issues.The ex Black Sabbath frontman also suffers with Parkinson’s disease, which he revealed in 2020.The rocker tweeted on Wednesday morning (1 February) calling the decision “one of the hardest” things he’s had to tell fans.ââ“As you may know, four years ago,...
A hidden gem overshadowed by ‘Top Gun’ crash lands at number five on the Netflix charts
Tom Cruise’s massive legacy sequel Top Gun: Maverick was one of the biggest successes of 2022, but it also led to many other films being left to feed on box office scraps and starving on wafer thin promotion. The Korean War biopic drama Devotion fell victim to Cruise’s blockbuster...
Stephen King can’t wrap his head around one detail from ‘The Last of Us’ episode 3
Episode three of HBO’s latest hit series The Last of Us, titled ‘Long Long Time’, is being celebrated left and right as one of ‘the greatest hours of television of all time,’ and rightfully so. Granted, the episode hasn’t been without its critics, particularly those...
John Fogerty to headline festival held at a castle on a remote island in the Outer Hebrides
Joining John Fogerty will at the Midnight Sun Weekender will be Pretenders, Primal Scream, Spiritualized, Public Service Broadcasting and more
