860wacb.com
Iredell County Deputies Arrest Alleged Drug Trafficker
29-year-old Randell Damar Myricks of Mooresville has been arrested by Iredell County Sheriff’s Officers on felony counts of trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking cocaine by transport, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, and fleeing to elude arrest. He was also charged with aggravated misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor careless & reckless driving.
860wacb.com
Hiddenite Man Facing Charges That Include Assault By Pointing A Gun
A Hiddenite man is being held in custody after he was arrested on Tuesday, January 31st. 29-year old Zachary Douglas Ray Wolford was taken into custody by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and charged with assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female and communicating threats. Wolford is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center without bond with a court appearance scheduled for February 21st.
860wacb.com
Felony Drug Arrest Made By Iredell County Deputies In Stony Point
57-year-old Bobby Joe Gallimore was arrested Tuesday by Iredell County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged with two felony counts apiece of sell or deliver schedule III controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule III controlled substance. Gallimore was arrested at an address on Riggs Road in Stony Point . He is no longer listed as an inmate in Iredell County. A District Court date is set for February 20.
4 juveniles charged in Alexander County home invasion, sheriff says
Four juveniles were charged in a home invasion on Thursday in Alexander County, the sheriff stated in a news release.
City of Concord, police chief facing lawsuit from officer fired after fatal shooting
CONCORD, N.C. — A former Concord police officer says his civil rights were violated after he was fired by the department in a lawsuit against the city. Timothy Larson filed a lawsuit against the city of Concord and Gary Gacek, Concord police chief, on Tuesday. Larson was fired in...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Held On Charges Filed By Alexander County Sheriff’s Office
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 26-year old Carlos Alberto Gonzalez-Marquez of Taylorsville on Sunday, January 29th. He was charged with violation of a domestic violence protection order, vandalism with damage to real property and resisting arrest. Gonzalez-Marquez is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $7,500 with a court appearance scheduled for March 6th.
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Mooresville man faces drug-trafficking charges following pursuit by ICSO deputy on I-77
WBTV
Four juveniles arrested after alleged home invasion, robbery in Alexander Co.
STONY POINT, N.C. (WBTV) - Four juveniles were charged following a home invasion in Alexander County Thursday morning. Deputies were called out to a home off Springfield Drive around 3:10 a.m. to reports of the breaking and entering of a car. There, they found the incident was also a home invasion.
NC middle school coach arrested after controversy over officiating turns violent, deputies say
Patrick Kelly, a 26-year-old East Burke Middle School (EMBS) assistant coach, was issued a $1,000 secured bond and apprehended Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Woman faces drug charges following traffic stop in Spartanburg Co.
A woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Spartanburg County.
860wacb.com
Morganton Woman Jailed And Held Without Bond
36-year-old Erica Monta Kincaid of Morganton was arrested Monday by Morganton Public Safety Officers. She’s charged with felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule II controlled substance, attempt to obtain property by false pretense and being an habitual felon along with misdemeanor counts of parole violation, resist, delay, or obstruct a public officer and second-degree trespass.
WLOS.com
Man arrested in Rutherford County chase identified as Florida murder suspect
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said a high-speed chase Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rutherford County involved the suspect in a murder investigation. Rutherford County Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg said Matthew Scott Flores, who has active warrants up and down the East Coast, was taken into custody after a crash just off Main Street and Hollis Road in Ellenboro.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Arrested On Felony Charges
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 40-year old Teddy Lee Bentley of Taylorsville on Friday, January 27th and charged him with felony attempted first-degree burglary and felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $20,000. Bentley was scheduled to make an Alexander County District Court appearance on Monday.
15-year-old accused of bringing gun to basketball game in Newton, police say
A 15-year-old student is accused of bringing a loaded handgun to a basketball game Friday night at Newton-Conover High School, police said.
860wacb.com
Hickory Woman Arrested after Missing Court Date
A Hickory woman has been served arrest warrants after missing court dates. 33-year old Brittany Shawntara Mayfield was taken into custody by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. She failed to appear in court on charges that include felony larceny, felony probation violation and missing a drug recovery court proceeding. Mayfield is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $150,000. A court appearance is scheduled today in Newton.
Grandfather, mother in custody following deadly house fire in Rutherford Co.
A grandfather and mother charged in the death of two children in a house fire are now in custody in Rutherford County.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Nabbed Overnight
38-year old Scott Edward Davis of Taylorsville was taken into custody Tuesday evening for disorderly conduct. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $1,200. Last July, Davis was arrested after an alleged crime-spree. The Taylorsville Police Department responded around midnight on July...
Concord police officer fired after shooting investigation sues for wrongful termination
The former Concord police officer who was fired after the investigation into a deadly shooting in early 2022 is now suing the police chief and the city of Concord.
860wacb.com
Sixty Days In Jail For Taylorsville Man
Clyde David Crouse, age 42 of Taylorsville, was sentenced to serve 60 days in jail on Monday by a judge in Alexander County District Court. Crouse will serve the time in the Alexander County Detention Center. In October 2022, Crouse was arrested by Probation And Parole Officers and charged with...
860wacb.com
Wilkesboro Man Wanted For Boone Shooting Incident Surrenders To Police
The suspect in a Boone shooting that occurred on Aug. 21 on King Street has turned himself in. Malik Keyshawn Gibbs, of Wilkesboro, surrendered himself with an attorney on Monday morning, Jan. 30th to Boone Police. Gibbs was placed in the custody of the Watauga County Detention Center. On Aug....
