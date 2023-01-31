ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Chansky’s Notebook: Punitive Play

Art Chansky’s Sports Notebook is presented by The Casual Pint. YOUR place for delicious pub food paired with local beer. Choose among 35 rotating taps and 200+ beers in the cooler. Carolina shot abysmally against Pitt and paid for it dearly. The Tar Heels were outsmarted, out-toughed and obviously...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UNC Head Coach Mack Brown Signs 1-Year Contract Extension Through 2028

Well, it’s Groundhog Day… again. UNC football head coach Mack Brown signed another one-year contract extension Thursday, keeping him in Chapel Hill until January of 2028. Brown has signed one-year contract extensions in four consecutive offseasons since re-joining the program on a five-year contract in 2019. He will be 76 when his current contract expires.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Chansky’s Notebook: The Pitt Item

Art Chansky’s Sports Notebook is presented by The Casual Pint. YOUR place for delicious pub food paired with local beer. Choose among 35 rotating taps and 200+ beers in the cooler. The Pitt loss last year set up Carolina’s magical March. The last time Pittsburgh was in Chapel...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UNC Women’s Basketball vs. Virginia: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time

The No. 11 UNC women’s basketball team will look to extend its winning streak to eight games when it hosts Virginia in Carmichael Arena Thursday night. The Tar Heels’ seven-game ACC winning streak is their longest under fourth-year head coach Courtney Banghart. Carolina won the first game with the Cavaliers this season, defeating Virginia 70-59 in Charlottesville on January 12.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Erin Matson Named UNC Field Hockey’s Next Head Coach

Erin Matson’s playing career with UNC field hockey saw her earn essentially every honor and level of success possible for a player. But despite seeing her collegiate eligibility exhausted after five seasons with the team, Matson isn’t going to be leaving Chapel Hill. The university and field hockey...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Morning News: All Eyes on Raleigh

In today’s news: local lawmakers engage the General Assembly, UNC football introduces a new coach, and a Carolina basketball player battles injury.
RALEIGH, NC
Small Surprise Spotlight: The Inn at Elon Offers Sweet Surprises

Welcome to the Small Surprise Spotlight, presented by Alamance County Visitors Bureau. We’re uncovering hidden gems in Alamance County that might be closer than you think!. In February’s feature The Inn at Elon invites readers to explore their brand-new 4-star boutique hotel located within the botanical gardens of Elon University. Corine Hollingsworth, General Manager at The Inn at Elon, caught up with us recently to describe some of the small surprises you can find there.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
Chapel Hill: New Planning Director, “Town Talk,” and More

Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, February 2nd. She discussed the hiring of new Planning Director Brittany Waddell, the “Let’s Talk Town” events, and the “Town Talk” podcast. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Innovators: The Midway Business Center

“The Innovators” is a monthly segment, presented by Town of Chapel Hill Economic Development, designed to shine a spotlight on innovators and entrepreneurs in our community. Tune in to 97.9 The Hill and check back on Chapelboro each month to learn about some incredible products and services with local ties, as well as the amazing people behind them!
CHAPEL HILL, NC

