FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
10 DPS magnet schools earn high gradesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Tennis Defeats No. 5 Georgia, Stays Unbeaten in 2023
The No. 2 UNC women’s tennis team picked up one more high-profile win before heading to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships later this month. The Tar Heels defeated No. 5 Georgia in Chapel Hill Wednesday night, moving their record in 2023 to 12-0. As has been the case...
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball’s Rally vs. Pittsburgh Falls Short in 1-Point Loss
The Pitt Panthers seem to have Carolina’s number. Pittsburgh beat the Tar Heels for the second time this season and fifth time in the last six meetings Wednesday night, using a pair of free throws with 3.4 seconds left to escape Chapel Hill with a 65-64 win. “We weren’t...
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Inside Carolina’s Tommy Ashley talks UNC-Duke
Inside Carolina’s Tommy Ashley joined 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, February 2nd. He discussed UNC Men’s Basketball’s recent loss to Pitt and the upcoming matchup against Duke. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: Punitive Play
Art Chansky’s Sports Notebook is presented by The Casual Pint. YOUR place for delicious pub food paired with local beer. Choose among 35 rotating taps and 200+ beers in the cooler. Carolina shot abysmally against Pitt and paid for it dearly. The Tar Heels were outsmarted, out-toughed and obviously...
chapelboro.com
Improv and Sports: UNC Women’s Lacrosse Program Forging Unlikely Partnership
Greg Hohn, a professor in UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School and Carolina alumnus, has always enjoyed when he has student-athletes in his class. In fact, he compares them to military veterans. “Aside from their experience, which is interesting, they are more likely just to do and then ask questions later,”...
chapelboro.com
UNC Head Coach Mack Brown Signs 1-Year Contract Extension Through 2028
Well, it’s Groundhog Day… again. UNC football head coach Mack Brown signed another one-year contract extension Thursday, keeping him in Chapel Hill until January of 2028. Brown has signed one-year contract extensions in four consecutive offseasons since re-joining the program on a five-year contract in 2019. He will be 76 when his current contract expires.
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: The Pitt Item
Art Chansky’s Sports Notebook is presented by The Casual Pint. YOUR place for delicious pub food paired with local beer. Choose among 35 rotating taps and 200+ beers in the cooler. The Pitt loss last year set up Carolina’s magical March. The last time Pittsburgh was in Chapel...
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Basketball vs. Virginia: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The No. 11 UNC women’s basketball team will look to extend its winning streak to eight games when it hosts Virginia in Carmichael Arena Thursday night. The Tar Heels’ seven-game ACC winning streak is their longest under fourth-year head coach Courtney Banghart. Carolina won the first game with the Cavaliers this season, defeating Virginia 70-59 in Charlottesville on January 12.
chapelboro.com
Erin Matson Named UNC Field Hockey’s Next Head Coach
Erin Matson’s playing career with UNC field hockey saw her earn essentially every honor and level of success possible for a player. But despite seeing her collegiate eligibility exhausted after five seasons with the team, Matson isn’t going to be leaving Chapel Hill. The university and field hockey...
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: All Eyes on Raleigh
In today’s news: local lawmakers engage the General Assembly, UNC football introduces a new coach, and a Carolina basketball player battles injury.
chapelboro.com
Small Surprise Spotlight: The Inn at Elon Offers Sweet Surprises
Welcome to the Small Surprise Spotlight, presented by Alamance County Visitors Bureau. We’re uncovering hidden gems in Alamance County that might be closer than you think!. In February’s feature The Inn at Elon invites readers to explore their brand-new 4-star boutique hotel located within the botanical gardens of Elon University. Corine Hollingsworth, General Manager at The Inn at Elon, caught up with us recently to describe some of the small surprises you can find there.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill: New Planning Director, “Town Talk,” and More
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, February 2nd. She discussed the hiring of new Planning Director Brittany Waddell, the “Let’s Talk Town” events, and the “Town Talk” podcast. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: Bill Horner from the Chatham News + Record
Chatham News + Record Editor and Publisher Bill Horner spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, February 1st. He discussed the jobs outlook in Chatham County, Chatham County School’s One Chatham initiative, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: Pittsboro Commissioner Kyle Shipp
Pittsboro Town Commissioner Kyle Shipp spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, January, 31st. He discussed the Western Intake Partnership, litigation against Haw River polluters, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – New Planning Director, Social Media and Adolescent Brains, and More
97.9 the Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including Chapel Hill hiring a new planning director, a story on the effect of social media on adolescent brains, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Orange County Democrats Discuss Key Issues for N.C. General Assembly in 2023
The North Carolina General Assembly is back in session this year with three Democratic representatives from Orange County in the House and Senate. Both chambers are looking to tackle similar issues such as healthcare access, legalizations and education policies — but that isn’t the only thing on their minds.
chapelboro.com
The Innovators: The Midway Business Center
“The Innovators” is a monthly segment, presented by Town of Chapel Hill Economic Development, designed to shine a spotlight on innovators and entrepreneurs in our community. Tune in to 97.9 The Hill and check back on Chapelboro each month to learn about some incredible products and services with local ties, as well as the amazing people behind them!
