Morganton Woman Jailed And Held Without Bond
36-year-old Erica Monta Kincaid of Morganton was arrested Monday by Morganton Public Safety Officers. She’s charged with felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule II controlled substance, attempt to obtain property by false pretense and being an habitual felon along with misdemeanor counts of parole violation, resist, delay, or obstruct a public officer and second-degree trespass.
Taylorsville Man Nabbed Overnight
38-year old Scott Edward Davis of Taylorsville was taken into custody Tuesday evening for disorderly conduct. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $1,200. Last July, Davis was arrested after an alleged crime-spree. The Taylorsville Police Department responded around midnight on July...
4 juveniles charged in Alexander County home invasion, sheriff says
Four juveniles were charged in a home invasion on Thursday in Alexander County, the sheriff stated in a news release.
Iredell County Deputies Arrest Alleged Drug Trafficker
29-year-old Randell Damar Myricks of Mooresville has been arrested by Iredell County Sheriff’s Officers on felony counts of trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking cocaine by transport, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, and fleeing to elude arrest. He was also charged with aggravated misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor careless & reckless driving.
Sheriff: Mooresville man faces drug-trafficking charges following pursuit by ICSO deputy on I-77
A Mooresville man faces drug trafficking charges after a pursuit by an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Interstate 77. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Randell Damar Myricks, 29, of Powder Horn Circle Mooresville, in a news release Thursday. The suspect was recently released from prison and is on parole for trafficking cocaine, according to the ICSO.
Hiddenite Man Facing Charges That Include Assault By Pointing A Gun
A Hiddenite man is being held in custody after he was arrested on Tuesday, January 31st. 29-year old Zachary Douglas Ray Wolford was taken into custody by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and charged with assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female and communicating threats. Wolford is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center without bond with a court appearance scheduled for February 21st.
Hickory Woman Arrested after Missing Court Date
A Hickory woman has been served arrest warrants after missing court dates. 33-year old Brittany Shawntara Mayfield was taken into custody by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. She failed to appear in court on charges that include felony larceny, felony probation violation and missing a drug recovery court proceeding. Mayfield is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $150,000. A court appearance is scheduled today in Newton.
Taylorsville Man Arrested On Felony Charges
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 40-year old Teddy Lee Bentley of Taylorsville on Friday, January 27th and charged him with felony attempted first-degree burglary and felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $20,000. Bentley was scheduled to make an Alexander County District Court appearance on Monday.
Felony Drug Arrest Made By Iredell County Deputies In Stony Point
57-year-old Bobby Joe Gallimore was arrested Tuesday by Iredell County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged with two felony counts apiece of sell or deliver schedule III controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule III controlled substance. Gallimore was arrested at an address on Riggs Road in Stony Point . He is no longer listed as an inmate in Iredell County. A District Court date is set for February 20.
Caught on camera: Thieves stealing outgoing mail out of mailboxes in Cabarrus County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As you make plans for filing your taxes, you may want to reconsider how you’re sending them in. Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. It happened on Wednesday along Rocky River...
Taylorsville Man Charged With Assaulting Law Enforcement Officer
Gary Wilburn Sweet, age 65 of Taylorsville, was arrested Monday by Deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He’s charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and two counts of resisting arrest. Sweet is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center without bond. Sweet was arrested...
Taylorsville Man Held On Charges Filed By Alexander County Sheriff’s Office
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 26-year old Carlos Alberto Gonzalez-Marquez of Taylorsville on Sunday, January 29th. He was charged with violation of a domestic violence protection order, vandalism with damage to real property and resisting arrest. Gonzalez-Marquez is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $7,500 with a court appearance scheduled for March 6th.
Woman faces drug charges following traffic stop in Spartanburg Co.
A woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Spartanburg County.
North Carolina man facing multiple methamphetamine charges
Several agencies teamed up in the arrest of Boone resident Jonathan Tyrone Tatum II.
Minors charged with burglary, armed robbery
Four minors have been charged with burglary and armed robbery following an early morning home invasion in eastern Alexander County, according to Alexander County Sheriff Chad Pennell. The Alexander County 911 Communications Center received a call on Springfield Drive in Stony Point for a breaking and entering to a vehicle...
Wilkesboro Man Wanted For Boone Shooting Incident Surrenders To Police
The suspect in a Boone shooting that occurred on Aug. 21 on King Street has turned himself in. Malik Keyshawn Gibbs, of Wilkesboro, surrendered himself with an attorney on Monday morning, Jan. 30th to Boone Police. Gibbs was placed in the custody of the Watauga County Detention Center. On Aug....
Taylorsville Man Busted Again For Missing Court Dates
Jeffery Allen Bortz, age 39 of Taylorville, was detained on Thursday by the Alexander County Office of Probation and Parole. He was arrested after being served a series of failure to appear warrants. Bortz missed court dates for the following charges. Felony possession of methamphetamine (Catawba County) Felony possession of...
Four juveniles arrested after alleged home invasion, robbery in Alexander Co.
STONY POINT, N.C. (WBTV) - Four juveniles were charged following a home invasion in Alexander County Thursday morning. Deputies were called out to a home off Springfield Drive around 3:10 a.m. to reports of the breaking and entering of a car. There, they found the incident was also a home invasion.
Police Identify 14-Year-Old As Suspect In Kannapolis Homicide
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile in connection to a homicide investigation in Kannapolis. On January 26th, around 11 p.m., officers responded to Elwood Street to investigate a shooting. Police say when they arrived they found 17-year-old Ty’el Hankins of Charlotte deceased inside his vehicle. Authorities say Hankins had been shot and his vehicle had crashed into a home.
