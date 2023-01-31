A Hiddenite man is being held in custody after he was arrested on Tuesday, January 31st. 29-year old Zachary Douglas Ray Wolford was taken into custody by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and charged with assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female and communicating threats. Wolford is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center without bond with a court appearance scheduled for February 21st.

