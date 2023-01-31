Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Tyre Nichols: As prosecutors consider more charges, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the burial.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Law enforcement community, local leaders reacts to Tyre Nichols footage2UrbanGirlsMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols' Life Will Be Honored At His Funeral In MemphisAbdul GhaniMemphis, TN
3 Firefighters have been fired and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Related
House GOP accidentally gives Democrats supermajority on new 'weaponization' subcommittee
An apparent typo in a resolution organizing the committee gives Democrats 9 members on a 12-member committee. The actual plan is to have 21 members.
Judge convicts Pa. woman who yelled Pelosi threats at Capitol riot
A federal judge on Tuesday convicted a Pennsylvania restaurant owner of storming the U.S. Capitol, where she screamed at police officers to br
Minnesota Democrat reintroducing bill banning members of Congress from owning, trading stocks
Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) on Wednesday announced she’s reintroducing legislation to keep members of Congress from owning or trading stocks. “Our constituents sent us to Congress to lower health care costs, fix our roads and bridges and help create good-paying jobs, not play the stock market and line our own pockets. Unfortunately, some of my colleagues have…
House Republicans to vote on bill abolishing IRS, eliminating income tax
Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., is reintroducing a bill with several colleagues that aims to repeal the national income tax, implement a national consumption tax, and abolish the IRS.
Fireworks in House after Democrat says 'insurrectionists' should be banned from leading Pledge of Allegiance
WASHINGTON — A routine House committee meeting erupted into a heated, nearly hourlong debate Wednesday over the Pledge of Allegiance, with one Democratic lawmaker saying that "insurrectionists" who backed former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election should be banned from leading it. The fiery back-and-forth took...
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
NBC 29 News
Virginia Senate passes gun storage legislation
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Senate has passed legislation that would require gun owners to lock up their firearms when minors are at home. The measure was introduced before a six-year-old shot his teacher in Newport News earlier this month, but supporters of the legislation say the incident shows why the law is needed.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency
President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
Virginia Senate passed two gun control bills
Virginia senators passed two gun control bills that impose new restrictions on guns. However, the bill will have to make it through the Republican-led House of Delegates. Virginia Senate voted 22-17 along party lines to ban the sale of so-called ghost guns, homemade firearms without serial numbers typically assembled using 3D printers.
Senate committee advances bill to ban sales of 'assault firearms'
(The Center Square) – A Virginia Senate committee voted along party lines Monday to advance a bill banning sales of new assault firearms manufactured after July of this year, a measure supporters say would increase gun safety in the commonwealth. Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance a measure that would create a Class 1 misdemeanor for any person who “imports, sells, manufactures, purchases, possesses, transports or transfers” an assault firearm. The bill specifies that an “assault firearm" does not include antique firearms,...
House Republicans vote down proposal to enshrine abortion access in Virginia Constitution
Virginia Democrats' push to enshrine the right to an abortion in the state constitution was rejected by a Republican-led panel.
Opponent: Bill would revive law established when women were ‘husband’s property’
If your spouse cheats on you and you get a divorce, your pocketbook will suffer. With House Bill 204, Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, wants you to be able to recover financially. “This bill does one thing,” Phalen said. “It gives adulterated victims of divorce a means of recouping losses caused by the adultery.” Phalen, who […] The post Opponent: Bill would revive law established when women were ‘husband’s property’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate
(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
Chronicle
Republican State Senator Criticizes Democrats for Not Supporting Bipartisan Emergency Powers Reform
State Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, released a statement last week announcing Democratic senators were blocking Senate Bill 5063 by refusing to give it a hearing in the Senate State Government and Elections Committee. The bill is a bipartisan effort with state Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, to reform Washington’s 1969 emergency...
KIMT
Senate Republicans delay passage of right to abortion with amendments, speeches
State Sen. Sen. Jennifer A. McEwen, DFL-Duluth, argues for the PRO Act, which would codify abortion rights. Also standing, Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, who offered a series of amendments to the bill, looks on. Photo via Minnesota Senate. Minnesota Senate Republicans launched an informal filibuster to prevent abortion rights from...
Virginia Senate votes to add factors judges consider for ‘red-flag’ orders
The Virginia Senate passed a bill allowing judges to consider several factors before issuing substantial risk protection orders, also known as "red-flag" orders, that let police seize guns from those deemed a threat to themselves or others.
‘Just give it a floor vote’: Lawmakers push for bipartisan gun bill
During National Gun Violence Survivor’s Week, lawmakers on Capitol Hill are making a renewed push for a bipartisan universal background check bill.
CNBC
House Republicans pass bill to limit drawdowns on Strategic Petroleum Reserve
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Friday aimed at limiting the president's ability to draw down the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve for any reason other than a "severe energy supply disruption." The law is meant to prevent a repeat of President Joe Biden's numerous withdrawals...
Comments / 0