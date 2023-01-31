Rebuilding Together Boston, a nonprofit, recently teamed up with the builders from “This Old House” to fix up a home off Humphreys Street in Uphams Corner. The no-cost repairs were made to the two-family home of 75-year-old Rosalind “Roz” Pendleton, who has lived there for 21 years. She’s a fixture of the community, a retired life coach who volunteers at the polls.

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO