Read full article on original website
Related
Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as […]
NBC Philadelphia
Euro Zone Economy Posts Surprise Expansion in the Fourth Quarter, Curbing Recession Fears
Preliminary Eurostat data released Tuesday showed the euro zone grew 0.1% in the fourth quarter. Economists had pointed to a 0.1% contraction over the same period, according to Reuters. Energy prices cooled off in the latter part of 2022, bringing some relief to the euro zone's broader economic performance. The...
European Central Bank hikes rates, vows 'we are not done'
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank chugged ahead with another outsized interest rate hike Thursday and vowed more will follow, underlining its drive to subdue inflation even as the economy slows and the U.S. Federal Reserve eases its pace of increases. The Frankfurt-based bank raised its key benchmarks by half a percentage point and said it intends to make a similar move in March. Policymakers are moving aggressively to choke off price spikes that have slowed from record highs but are still hurting households in the 20 countries that use the euro currency. The bank, which also hiked by a half-point in December, “will stay the course in raising interest rates significantly at a steady pace,” ECB President Christine Lagarde said at a news conference. “Now you will say, ‘Well, yes, but what about after March? Does that mean that you have reached the pinnacle or the peak?’ she later added. “No, no, no, no. We know that we have ground to cover. We know that we are not done.”
investing.com
Dollar flat as market braces for central bank decisions later in the week
Investing.com -- The dollar was up modestly in early trading in Europe on Monday, at the start of a key week for central bank meetings on both sides of the Atlantic. By 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT), the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six advanced economy currencies, was unchanged at 101.72, having drifted for much of last week while the Chinese and some other Asian markets were closed. The yuan reopened strongly on Monday, rising 0.5% to 6.7512 against the dollar.
ECB raises rates, signals at least one more hike
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank raised interest rates by 0.5% on Thursday and explicitly signalled at least one more hike of the same magnitude next month, reaffirming it would stay the course in the fight against high inflation.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
The Fed hiked interest rates by a quarter point today. Here’s what this means for mortgage rates
The Federal Reserve doesn’t set interest rates on lending products, but it can influence them. Here’s why that matters for homebuyers.
A top fund that returned over 19% last year is betting global bond markets are about to get blindsided again
A fund that bet correctly last year on surprise reversals in British and Japanese bonds has a new contrarian stance. BlueBay Asset Management believes bond markets have underestimated hawkishness from global central banks. It is now shorting Italian, Japanese and US debt, according to Bloomberg. A London-based fund that bet...
Central banks bought the most gold since 1967 last year, WGC says
LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Central banks added a whopping 1,136 tonnes of gold worth some $70 billion to their stockpiles in 2022, by far the most of any year since 1967, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday.
OilPrice.com
Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates
Traders expect the Federal Reserve to end its rate hikes in two months, which could push oil prices higher due to the generally inverse relationship between rates and oil prices. According to a Reuters report, the Fed might end its rate-hike policy as soon as March, as economic indicators suggest...
German retail sales post surprise plunge in December amid rising prices
BERLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - German retail sales unexpectedly fell in December as a Christmas shopping period weighed down by high inflation and the energy crisis revived fears of a more marked slowdown in Europe's largest economy.
investing.com
Oil dips again as dollar rebounds, U.S. crude builds weigh
Investing.com - Counting on the dollar’s weakness can never be a sure thing for oil bulls, especially when U.S. crude builds are heading for the skies while demand relatively points to the floor. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled down 53 cents, or 0.7%,...
German manufacturers' outlook brightens but orders keep falling in Jan - PMI
BERLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - German manufacturers started the year with a slightly brighter outlook on the year ahead despite the fact that orders continued to fall, as inflation and supply chain problems eased, a survey showed on Wednesday.
The 'problematic' stock rally will fade as the Fed wrangles sticky inflation and recession hits in the 2nd half of the year, Credit Suisse strategist says
The rally in stocks that's kicked off 2023 is "problematic," according to Credit Suisse strategist Patrick Palfrey. Palfrey warned that gains will be fleeting as the Fed continues to battle sticky inflation. That could spark a recession and a sell-off in the market in the second half of the year,...
Euro area grew in the fourth quarter
Europe dodged recession at the end of last year, eking out a surprising bit of growth in the final three months of the year despite the energy shock delivered by Russia's war in Ukraine. Driving the news: The 20-country currency bloc grew by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, compared to...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Central banks have been fighting a war on inflation. They're not done yet
One of the main jobs of central banks is to keep prices under control, allowing households and businesses to plan for the future with some certainty on what things will cost. So when inflation started to climb in the aftermath of the pandemic — catching many policymakers off guard — and then exploded when Russia invaded Ukraine, institutions such as the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England had serious work to do.
ECB governors see at least two more rate hikes, sources say
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers left Thursday's meeting expecting at least two more rate hikes, although differences remained about their pace and final destination, two members of the ECB's rate-setting Governing Council told Reuters.
Interest rates set to rise to 4% as Bank prepares for ‘shallow’ recession
The Bank of England is expected to push interest rates higher on Thursday for the 10th time in a row.But some experts think the Bank is heading towards the end of its cycle of rate hikes, bringing some potential relief to strained borrowers.Markets expect the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) to raise interest rates to 4% on Thursday, from the current rate of 3.5%.It is likely to be a split vote, with some members of the nine-person MPC opting for a smaller hike to 3.75%, or no increase at all.But the tide could be set to turn imminently, with some...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bank of England Increases Interest Rates by 50 Basis Points, Experts Comment
The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 7 to 2 to increase its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 4.0%. The bank said that two members preferred to hold rates steady for now. The issues remain the same; stubborn inflation and geopolitical strife. That being said,...
After a joint rate surge, central banks start to see the end in sight
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT/LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Global central banks that raced to raise interest rates last year amid soaring inflation are now laying the groundwork in unison for a pause that, while not yet promised, is coming into view for later this year.
Comments / 0