ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Virginia HS Basketball Coaches Ousted After 1 Allegedly Poses as a Player in a Game

Two junior varsity girls basketball coaches are out of a job at a Virginia high school after the assistant coach allegedly suited up and played in a game. Portsmouth Public Schools received a report last Monday from administrators at Nansemond River High School that a member of Churchland High School’s junior varsity coaching staff “took part in the game” on Jan. 21, district spokesperson Lauren Nolasco told NBC News.
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Woodrow Wilson High School students sign to play at the next level

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– High school athletes all over the country made their decisions on where to continue their playing careers on National Signing Day held February 1, 2023. Woodrow Wilson High School football seniors were among those signing their letters of intent. Connor Mollohan made his decision to play special teams at Concord University while […]
BECKLEY, WV
247Sports

Maryland Basketball Recruiting: Kevin Willard on his '23 class, philosophy, recruit who might be his best ever

Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard signed new players after arriving last March. But when a coach is hired at that stage, after most seniors are off the market and classes are largely solidified, it's his first recruiting class after a full cycle that's typically viewed as his first real class. For Willard, that's the 2023 class, in which Maryland has a recent verbal commitment in center Braden Pierce and three early signees in Jamie Kaiser Jr., DeShawn Harris-Smith and Jahnathan Lamothe.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Quince Orchard High School quarterback Savon Briggs commits to Howard University

GERMANTOWN, Md. - Quince Orchard High School senior quarterback Savon Briggs has made up his mind. The 2x Maryland football state champion is taking his talent to Howard University in the fall. Briggs announced in late December that he received an offer from the Bison, and now the dual-threat quarterback with a 3.45 GPA is expected to officially commit Tuesday afternoon.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Northwestern High School Locked Down Due To Incident On Football Field (DEVELOPING)

Police say that a Prince George’s County high school was placed in lockdown on Wednesday afternoon following an incident on the football field. The Hyattsville Police Department issued an alert shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, advising the community that Northwestern High School was placed on lockdown as a precaution following an incident earlier in the afternoon.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Inside Nova

LIV Golf plans 2023 tournament at Trump course in Sterling

A controversial professional golf tour is bringing one of its 2023 events to a Northern Virginia course that has itself been the center of controversy. LIV Golf, the tour backed by Saudi Arabians that started last year to compete with the PGA Tour, announced this week that one of its 2023 tournaments will be held at Trump National Golf Club in the Sterling area of Loudoun County.
STERLING, VA
thechurchillobserver.com

Thomas Jefferson High School scandal brings up concerns for WCHS students

The National Merit Scholarship is an achievement many top-performing students strive for while taking the PSAT. Providing financial aid to attend college, National Merit can benefit students who may need help to bear the significant expenses. Imagine studying countless hours for the PSAT, achieving the National Merit Scholarship, only to find out weeks after the information was supposed to be released. This is precisely what happened to students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, a school consistently considered one of the best high schools in the country.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

MangoLina holds grand opening in Sterling

A new Salvadoran snack shop specializing in sweet drinks like “mangonadas” and horchata, as well as desserts, opens today in Sterling. It’s called MangoLina and this is the brand’s fourth location in the region. The Burn told you about MangoLina back in December when we learned...
STERLING, VA
Inside Nova

Music and Laughs: Season of concerts, comedy set at Workhouse

The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton has announced its winter-spring performance lineup, featuring eclectic musical offerings and a variety of comedy shows. The scheduled concerts range from a classic, old Hollywood-style jazz singer to a family friendly, progressive hip-hop artist. Comedy show formats include an audience participation round-table discussion and individual stand-up comedians.
LORTON, VA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 5 Must-Try Wings in Maryland

Whether you are in the market for a great meal or drink, Fat Daddy's Subs and Pizza Wings is the place to be. It has a great menu, and it's a family-friendly establishment. It's not hard to see why Fat Daddy's is the go-to place for locals and tourists. You can get your hands on some of the best pizzas in town and some of the best wings. You can also take advantage of their takeout and delivery services. The best part is the place is also dog friendly! Lastly, Fat Daddy's is a local restaurant, so you know you'll be paying less than you'd find in some bigger chains. It also has the best wine list and a good beer selection.
MARYLAND STATE
washingtoninformer.com

Upscale Dining Option GrillMarX Comes to College Park

GrillMarX opened its newest steakhouse in the lobby of The Hotel at the University of Maryland, College Park, on Jan. 28, and the local community is coming out to support the venture. “We were ecstatic to see so many friendly faces welcome us to the College Park community. With our...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Inside Nova

Kerr: Turn out the lights on Dominion contributions

It’s one of the most duplicitous arrangements in Virginia politics and one open government activists have been fighting for decades – without success. It’s Virginia’s own in-house political campaign contribution machine, and it represents one of the most egregious conflicts of interest in the country. I...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

InFive: Teacher raises, battlefield deer hunts and a cloudy day

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Prince William County Schools is proposing a $1.6 billion budget for fiscal 2024 that would grant employees step and cost-of-living-adjustments totaling a 5% raise for the average school worker. 2. Park deer hunts. Manassas National Battlefield Park and several other...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

First snow of the season

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for all of Northern Virginia warning of a period of snow early this morning. Snow was moving east after 1 a.m., with precipitation expected to cross most of the area and end by 6 a.m. Accumulations were expected to range from a coating to an inch.
VIRGINIA STATE
Brookings Institution

Virginia’s big bet on tech talent is working. Other regions are watching closely and taking notes.

There is ample evidence that talent considerations have come to dominate the selection criteria of companies when deciding where to place job-creating business investments. For instance, “availability of skilled labor” has climbed to first on the list of factors companies care about most when making their site-selection decisions. This growing emphasis on talent has led to a much-needed reconsideration of local economic development strategy, which has traditionally focused on the provision of tax incentive packages that largely benefit a small set of firms. Research has found that these narrow tax incentives are largely ineffective at spurring local employment growth in part because they do little to attract new firms to the area. This stands in stark contrast to incentives that are directed at local skill development, which have been found to lead to far higher returns for communities. The good news is that policymakers have taken notice of these facts, leading to a shift toward economic development strategies that focus on investments in talent.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

InFive: School drug overdose, Fairfax figure skater and first snow

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Much of Northern Virginia will see this winter's first snow on the ground this morning. A coating to an inch was expected to fall overnight, clearing out by 6 a.m. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code. 4. Family...
FAIRFAX, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy