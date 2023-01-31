Hocking County real estate transfers

Jan. 23–27. Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.

• Stefanie D. Rohr, trustee, 19731 Happy Hollow Road, to Stefanie D. Rohr, to a grantor of a trust by the trustee of the trust, when the transfer is made to the grantor pursuant to the exercise of the grantor’s power to revoke the trust or to withdraw trust assets.

• Len and Jeanne Scarl, 20885 Rauber Road, to Leonard D. and Jeanne S. Scarl, trustees, to a trustee of a trust, when the grantor of the trust has reserved an unlimited power to revoke the trust.

• Lynn Gaylord Dean, 16530 and 16532 Haydenville Road, to Lynn Gaylord Dean, to confirm or correct a deed previously executed and recorded.

• Kyle T. and Jessica A. M. Blake, 620 N. Mulberry St., to Kyle L. and Kyrstyn R. Goode, $206,000.

• Richard B. Nihiser, 11081 Helber Road, to Danni Nihiser, $38,000.

• Carolyn L. Carper, Sandra Rinehart and S. Frazer, 29370 Lake Logan Road, and 239 and 241 N. Walnut St., to evidence a gift, in any form, between husband and wife, or parent and child, or the spouse of either.

• Cheryl and Jeffrey Thompson, 5.343 acres, to Jeffrey A. and Samantha Thompson, to evidence a gift, in any form, between husband and wife, or parent and child, or the spouse of either.

• Hal D., Steven H. and Sandra K. Brown, 125 Carlin Drive, to Lois Weaver, $145,000.

• Dixie L. Lee, 20492 Rauber Road, to Mary Cozad and Lewis Allberry, $25,000.

• Richard Peterson and Merry Ttees, 5.001 acres, to Andrew J. Craine, $279,900.

• Bernard F. and Patricia F. Davis, 21986 state Route 664, to Bernard F. Davis, Jr., and Jennifer N. Davis, to evidence a gift, in any form, between husband and wife, or parent and child, or the spouse of either.

• Bernard Carl Roell III, 14376 Dawley Road, to Joseph Freer, $183,000.

• Kenneth L. and Lisa D. Wooten, 12819 Aspen Way, to Raymond J. Glasser, trustee, $412,000.

• Bradley W. Saunders, 348 and 350 Zanesville Ave., to 912 Rentals LLC, $85,000.

• Jeffrey J. and Lisa A. Fisher, and Shdozer Investments LLC, 9271 Roley Road, to William J. and Allison P. Denney, $400,000.

• Shane M. Bowe and Sara R. Sevits, 8580 state Route 664, to Steven M. and Megan F. Fowler, $460,000.

• Charles Mansfield, Jr., and Stephanie Mansfield and Holly and Ste Henry-Dozer, 10090 Frasure-Helber Road, to Shdozer Investments LLC, to or from a person when no money or other valuable and tangible consideration readily convertible into money is paid or to be paid for the real estate and the transaction is not a gift.

• Carla S. Martin, and Billy J. and Kelsey B. Paskal, 34522 Blackburn Road, to B. Paskal Properties, LLC, to or from a person when no money or other valuable and tangible consideration readily convertible into money is paid or to be paid for the real estate and the transaction is not a gift.

• Scott Creek Enterprises, LLC, 32294 Cedar Lane, to Thomas and Genevieve Freda, $418,220.

• James E. and Jenny L. Ditty, 1.8542 acres, to Richard W. and Carol J. Sams, $25,000.

• Tax Ease Funding 2016-1 REO, LLC and EYZC RE LLCV, 16476 Haydenville Road, to Donald Eugene Shahan, Sr.,$46,901.

• Joseph and Kathleen Thatcher, 14279 state Route 93, to SR 93 Cabins LLC, to or from a person when no money or other valuable and tangible consideration readily convertible into money is paid or to be paid for the real estate and the transaction is not a gift.

• Cory and Heaven M. Proctor, 11128 Voris Road, to Brooke Stivison, $187,000.

• Robert C. Zink, 33609 Till Road, to Christopher L. Zink, to evidence a gift, in any form, between husband and wife, or parent and child, or the spouse of either.