Murray City, OH

Commissioners to visit Murray City to inspect collapsing streets, other issues

By By RICHARD MORRIS LOGAN DAILY NEWS REPORTER
The Logan Daily News
 2 days ago

LOGAN – The Hocking County Commissioners and Gary Silcott of DLZ, a civil architecture and engineering firm, are planning a trip to Murray City this week in light of the village’s multiple infrastructure problems. The visit was prompted by the village’s fire chief, Ron Cook, who joined Silcott in speaking to the commissioners last week.

Cook attended the meeting to speak on behalf of Murray City’s officials and citizens, who have expressed some consternation with the commissioner’s decision earlier this month to settle with XPress Underground. XPress was contracted in 2018 to renovate the village’s sewer system, but according to Cook, local officials “don’t think they fulfilled their obligation to complete the project,” a sentiment the commissioners have shared repeatedly in recent meetings.

There are currently 75 to 80 people in the village who do not have access to the sewer line, Cook said. Murray City’s population is 449, according to the 2010 census. The municipal building and fire department are among the buildings that are not hooked up; for the latter, Cook said, it is because “the city tells us we don’t have the money.”

For many of Murray City’s ongoing issues, it is unclear how much of it is actually the result of the sewer system’s deficiencies.

On Hack Street, a sinkhole has developed next to the porch of a house where children with disabilities are living. Cook said the Murray City Village Council is reluctant to address the problem because it is the subject of ongoing litigation. Commissioner Sandra Ogle said the county paid previously to have Logan city workers and the county engineer’s office examine the hole to see if it was resulting from the sewer line.

“We CCTV’d the sanitary sewer line and there were no defects,” Silcott said. The storm sewer, which was also partially replaced by XPress, was also checked for defects. None were found near the site of the house. As the hole had developed independently of the county’s sewer project, responsibility to address it would fall to the village. Ogle said that Maggi Berry Shaqra, the administrative assistant at the county engineer’s office, gave a local official at the village information on how to fix the hole.

As to another hole on Long Street, it’s source is unclear. Ogle said that near the site of the hole, the tap to the sanitary sewer line is missing. LA Horn, a local excavator the commissioners have hired to identify the reason for the hole, took a picture of the nearby sewer line and found “a three-foot void.”

According to Cook, “the biggest concern (in Murray City) is that the streets are falling in.” On Ward Street, going up a hill, a FedEx truck recently had to be pulled out of a ditch because the road gave way underneath it. The fire department is now unable to get a truck up the hill. Cook expressed a belief that this problem stems from failure on the part of XPress to properly prepare the roadways prior to working on the sewers.

“They wouldn’t let the paving place prep the roads,” he alleged. “They did it themselves, and the pavers told them, ‘this would never last,’ and it didn’t.”

The commissioners, Silcott, and Cook planned the visit to Murray City for this coming Thursday afternoon, following the weekly commissioners’ meeting. For anyone planning to attend, this week’s meeting has been pushed back one hour, to 10:30 a.m.

The Logan Daily News

Logan, OH
If you're looking for the best return on your advertising investment throughout the Logan area market, The Logan Daily News delivers three days a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). We believe that publishing a newspaper is a public trust to be carried out with energy, vision, integrity and compassion, independent of special interests. We are a community newspaper, accountable to our readers in all that we do.

