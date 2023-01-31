ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hocking County, OH

Cat spay/neuter clinics scheduled

The Logan Daily News
The Logan Daily News
 2 days ago

The Pet Orphanage is sponsoring two cat spay/neuter clinics for February.

Please pre-register and pre-pay (cash only) on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Hocking County Fairgrounds Soil & Water Conference Room (first set of glass double doors). Please arrive early as spaces are limited and are first come, first served.

There will be a limit of two cats per person. Cost is $65/female and $35/male.

The cat clinics will be held on Sunday, Feb. 12 and Sunday, Feb. 26.

Logan, OH
