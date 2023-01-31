Clarification

In a story that ran Saturday in The Logan Daily News, about an auto camp project being pursued in Hocking County by a Granville, Ohio-based developer, it was reported that the developer expects the project to generate occupancy taxes on $1 million in annual sales. The $1 million figure, according to John Rosen of Wexford Lodging Advisors, actually represents the amount of combined sales and occupancy taxes he expects the project to generate.

Rosen also asked to clarify what he characterized as a possible misunderstanding of what he has said regarding support for the project from the Washington Township trustees. During his recent appearance before the commissioners, he said, he indicated that the trustees were “generally supportive,” but that they did not see it as their role to support or oppose the auto camp project, and had said they would forward any request for support to the commissioners – which, according to Rosen, is why he approached the commissioners seeking support in the first place.